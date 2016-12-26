Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Dec. 19-24

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tori Williams, Centennial: The Patriots headed into the holiday break with four wins in four days, beating Boise (53-44), Vallivue (64-30), Middleton (44-37) and Highland (54-35). Williams, a senior guard who has signed with Utah, led the Patriots in scoring each game averaging 23 points per game, including a high of 27 in the win over the Braves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brooks King, Centennial: The Patriots played two games last week, defeating Pocatello 77-68 and losing 82-70 in overtime to Bishop Kelly. King, a senior guard, had a game-high 34 points in the loss to the Knights and added 17 against the Indians.
WRESTLING
No wrestling results were reported to the Idaho Statesman last week.
