Varsity Extra

December 26, 2016 5:34 PM

Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Dec. 19-24

By Rachel Roberts

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tori Williams, Centennial: The Patriots headed into the holiday break with four wins in four days, beating Boise (53-44), Vallivue (64-30), Middleton (44-37) and Highland (54-35). Williams, a senior guard who has signed with Utah, led the Patriots in scoring each game averaging 23 points per game, including a high of 27 in the win over the Braves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brooks King, Centennial: The Patriots played two games last week, defeating Pocatello 77-68 and losing 82-70 in overtime to Bishop Kelly. King, a senior guard, had a game-high 34 points in the loss to the Knights and added 17 against the Indians.

WRESTLING

No wrestling results were reported to the Idaho Statesman last week.

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX

