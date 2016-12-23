Varsity Extra

December 23, 2016

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Friday, Dec. 23

Statesman staff

Girls basketball

CAPITAL 59, VALLIVUE 38

Capital

25

17

13

4

59

Vallivue

12

6

10

10

38

Capital — Holland Godby 2 points, Devanie Ferguson 4, Ruby Gonzalez 2, Ciera Johnson 4, Yesenya Bendinelli 7, Elly Johnson 6, Brittany Rawlston 10, Belle Lewis 10, Beverly Slater 7, Lauren Baumgartner 7. Rebound, assist leader: not reported

Vallivue — Tawni Morrison 5 points, Ashlee Montes 1, Sarah Reinecker 9, Hattie Hruza 6, Annie Schmidt 10, Melice Rodriguez 7. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.

MERIDIAN 63, MINICO 59

Minico

17

19

9

14

59

Meridian

13

12

16

22

63

Minico — Maura Merrill 3 points, Saydi Anderson 6, Taylia Stimpson 8, Jilian Gilchrist 25, Christiann Craythorn 2, Rachel Bialioia 3, Tayla Sayer 12. Rebound, assist leader: not reported

Meridian — Alexis Lawson 6 points, Sophie Uhlenkott 6, Kaitlynn Lee 2, Sydney Plum 6, Brooke Haddock 1, Brittney Hansen 17, Cassidey Plum 3, Alyssa Wall 2, Jaynee Taufoou 20. Rebound, assist leader: not reported

CENTENNIAL 54, HIGHLAND 35

Highland

7

14

9

5

35

Centennial

19

16

5

14

54

Highland — Sevana Spoklie 3 points, MaKenna Baker 10, Kia Pokibro 9, Lexi Rowe 7, Allie Thayne 6. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.

Centennial — Tori Williams 24 points, Ayana Amaechi 2, Lauren Brocke 21, Ami Ti’a 2, Alicia Curry 5. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.

BORAH 66, POST FALLS 51

Post Falls

11

17

13

10

51

Borah

9

19

12

26

66

Post Falls — Mackenzie Morris 4 points, Jenna Gardiner 2, Bayley Brennan 17, Tyler McCliment-Call 7, Jacksen McCliment-Call 3, Briauna Robinson 6, Melody Kempton 9, Sydney Parks 3. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.

Borah — Kylee Geis 2 points, Emma Gibbons 3, Kiana Corpus 23, Alesia Jones 3, Nyalam Thabach 4, Alyssa Bolt 30, Maddie Geritz 1. Rebound leader: Bolt 9. Assist leader: Jones 2.

EAGLE 47, LAKE CITY 23

Eagle

14

12

10

11

47

Lake City

0

10

6

7

23

Eagle — Abby Mangum 6 points, Elise Bookckholdt 2, Janie King 10, McKenna Emerson 3, Cassidy Tiegs 14, Meghan Boyd 2, Jaimee McKinnie 1, Katelyn Murray 9. Rebound leader: Boyd 8. Assist leader: King 3.

Lake City — Nina Carlton 3 points, Bridget Rieken 6, Lauren Rewers 2, Capriel Halliday 1, Keara Simpson 11. Rebound leader: Rieken 7. Assist leader: Ashlynn Allen, Carlson 2.

MADISON 46, TIMBERLINE 34

Madison

7

15

13

11

46

Timberline

7

4

12

11

34

Madison — Brielle Hammond 2 points, Jazz Delgado 7, Ryan Tyler 5, Leah Dougherty 11, Madi Day 6, Hannah Wilson 8, Mykilee Duffin 4, Savannah Dick 3. Rebound leader: Dougherty, Wilson 8. Assist leader: Tyler 3.

Timberline — Ashlyn Ascuena-Mercil 2 points, Madeline Stranzl 3, Ava Ranson 7, Elena McHargue 11, Emma Ellinghousse 2, Aubree Gonser 2, Nicki Atchison 7. Rebound leader: Adams 6. Assist leader: Adams, Ranson 3.

MIDDLETON 36 ROCKY MOUNTAIN 26

Middleton

4

9

10

13

36

Rocky Mtn

11

4

6

5

26

Middleton — Emerson Sauer 4 points, Sage Huggins 7, Lexi Mitchell 8, Daycee Deugan 7, Tayler Guerra 3, Rilee Moser 7. Rebound leader: Deugan, Huggins 6. Assist leader: Deugan 3.

Rocky Mountain — Mandy Berg 2 points, Riley Frith 2, Carrigan Zenor 1, Cami Fielder 4, Jillary Hardman 17. Rebound leader: Hardman 7. Assist leader: Stranger 2.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 63, RIDGEVUE 15

Ridgevue

3

6

2

4

15

Mtn View

22

18

15

8

63

Ridgevue — Jasmyne Boles 2 points, Bukky Ogunrinola 9, Kiley Kendall 2, Liz Lycan 2. Rebound leader: Ogunrinola 11. Assist leader: Castillo 1.

Mountain View — Grace Caldwell 8 points, Laila Saenz 8, Abby Kreiser 9, Shelby Perry 6, Taeli Carrillo 14, Natalie Clark 5, Shayla Spell 6, Andi Good 7. Rebound leader: Saenz 9. Assist leader: Kreiser 6.

Boys basketball

Scores

Liberty Charter 44, Nampa Christian 29

Riverstone 52, Gooding 40

Payette 56, Delco 54

Horseshoe Bend 73, North Star 70

