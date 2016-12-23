Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Friday, Dec. 23

Girls basketball
CAPITAL 59, VALLIVUE 38
Capital
25
17
13
4
—
59
Vallivue
12
6
10
10
—
38
Capital — Holland Godby 2 points, Devanie Ferguson 4, Ruby Gonzalez 2, Ciera Johnson 4, Yesenya Bendinelli 7, Elly Johnson 6, Brittany Rawlston 10, Belle Lewis 10, Beverly Slater 7, Lauren Baumgartner 7. Rebound, assist leader: not reported
Vallivue — Tawni Morrison 5 points, Ashlee Montes 1, Sarah Reinecker 9, Hattie Hruza 6, Annie Schmidt 10, Melice Rodriguez 7. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.
MERIDIAN 63, MINICO 59
Minico
17
19
9
14
—
59
Meridian
13
12
16
22
—
63
Minico — Maura Merrill 3 points, Saydi Anderson 6, Taylia Stimpson 8, Jilian Gilchrist 25, Christiann Craythorn 2, Rachel Bialioia 3, Tayla Sayer 12. Rebound, assist leader: not reported
Meridian — Alexis Lawson 6 points, Sophie Uhlenkott 6, Kaitlynn Lee 2, Sydney Plum 6, Brooke Haddock 1, Brittney Hansen 17, Cassidey Plum 3, Alyssa Wall 2, Jaynee Taufoou 20. Rebound, assist leader: not reported
CENTENNIAL 54, HIGHLAND 35
Highland
7
14
9
5
—
35
Centennial
19
16
5
14
—
54
Highland — Sevana Spoklie 3 points, MaKenna Baker 10, Kia Pokibro 9, Lexi Rowe 7, Allie Thayne 6. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.
Centennial — Tori Williams 24 points, Ayana Amaechi 2, Lauren Brocke 21, Ami Ti’a 2, Alicia Curry 5. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.
BORAH 66, POST FALLS 51
Post Falls
11
17
13
10
—
51
Borah
9
19
12
26
—
66
Post Falls — Mackenzie Morris 4 points, Jenna Gardiner 2, Bayley Brennan 17, Tyler McCliment-Call 7, Jacksen McCliment-Call 3, Briauna Robinson 6, Melody Kempton 9, Sydney Parks 3. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.
Borah — Kylee Geis 2 points, Emma Gibbons 3, Kiana Corpus 23, Alesia Jones 3, Nyalam Thabach 4, Alyssa Bolt 30, Maddie Geritz 1. Rebound leader: Bolt 9. Assist leader: Jones 2.
EAGLE 47, LAKE CITY 23
Eagle
14
12
10
11
—
47
Lake City
0
10
6
7
—
23
Eagle — Abby Mangum 6 points, Elise Bookckholdt 2, Janie King 10, McKenna Emerson 3, Cassidy Tiegs 14, Meghan Boyd 2, Jaimee McKinnie 1, Katelyn Murray 9. Rebound leader: Boyd 8. Assist leader: King 3.
Lake City — Nina Carlton 3 points, Bridget Rieken 6, Lauren Rewers 2, Capriel Halliday 1, Keara Simpson 11. Rebound leader: Rieken 7. Assist leader: Ashlynn Allen, Carlson 2.
MADISON 46, TIMBERLINE 34
Madison
7
15
13
11
—
46
Timberline
7
4
12
11
—
34
Madison — Brielle Hammond 2 points, Jazz Delgado 7, Ryan Tyler 5, Leah Dougherty 11, Madi Day 6, Hannah Wilson 8, Mykilee Duffin 4, Savannah Dick 3. Rebound leader: Dougherty, Wilson 8. Assist leader: Tyler 3.
Timberline — Ashlyn Ascuena-Mercil 2 points, Madeline Stranzl 3, Ava Ranson 7, Elena McHargue 11, Emma Ellinghousse 2, Aubree Gonser 2, Nicki Atchison 7. Rebound leader: Adams 6. Assist leader: Adams, Ranson 3.
MIDDLETON 36 ROCKY MOUNTAIN 26
Middleton
4
9
10
13
—
36
Rocky Mtn
11
4
6
5
—
26
Middleton — Emerson Sauer 4 points, Sage Huggins 7, Lexi Mitchell 8, Daycee Deugan 7, Tayler Guerra 3, Rilee Moser 7. Rebound leader: Deugan, Huggins 6. Assist leader: Deugan 3.
Rocky Mountain — Mandy Berg 2 points, Riley Frith 2, Carrigan Zenor 1, Cami Fielder 4, Jillary Hardman 17. Rebound leader: Hardman 7. Assist leader: Stranger 2.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 63, RIDGEVUE 15
Ridgevue
3
6
2
4
—
15
Mtn View
22
18
15
8
—
63
Ridgevue — Jasmyne Boles 2 points, Bukky Ogunrinola 9, Kiley Kendall 2, Liz Lycan 2. Rebound leader: Ogunrinola 11. Assist leader: Castillo 1.
Mountain View — Grace Caldwell 8 points, Laila Saenz 8, Abby Kreiser 9, Shelby Perry 6, Taeli Carrillo 14, Natalie Clark 5, Shayla Spell 6, Andi Good 7. Rebound leader: Saenz 9. Assist leader: Kreiser 6.
Boys basketball
Scores
Liberty Charter 44, Nampa Christian 29
Riverstone 52, Gooding 40
Payette 56, Delco 54
Horseshoe Bend 73, North Star 70
