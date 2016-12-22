Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Thursday, Dec. 22

Girls basketball
LAKE CITY 42, MOUNTAIN VIEW 28
Mtn. View
0
6
14
8
—
28
Lake City
10
9
11
12
—
42
Mountain View — Alison Chanhthala 2 points, Laila Saenz 6, Abby Kreiser 6, Taeli Carrillo 12, Andi Good 2. Rebound leader: Kreiser 8. Assist leader: Kayla Anderson 3.
Lake City — Nina Carlson 13 points, Bridget Rieken 9, Chloe Teets 2, Lauren Rewers 4, Keara Simpson 14. Rebound leader: Simpson 17. Assist leader: Teets 4.
HIGHLAND 40, MERIDIAN 32
Highland
6
10
8
16
—
40
Meridian
2
7
12
11
—
32
Highland — MaKenna Baker 7 points, Bailey Farrer 2, Mary Calley 3, Kio Pokibro 5, Ryann Obray 2, Lexi Rowe 5, Allie Thayne 16. Rebound leader: Thayne 11. Assist leader: Rowe 3.
Meridian — Alexis Lawson 3 points, Kaitlynn Lee 6, Brittney Hansen 6, Cassidey Plum 2, Jaynee Taufoou 13, Isabelle Dimattio 2. Rebound leaders: Lee, Taufoou 5. Assist leader: Hansen 3.
MADISON 43, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 39
Madison
9
11
14
9
—
43
Rocky Mtn.
16
11
5
7
—
39
Madison — Jazz Delgado 3 points, Ryan Tyler 6, Leah Dougherty 4, Madi Day 6, Hannah Wilson 20, Mykilee Duffin 2, Savannah Dick 2. Rebound leader: Wilson 10. Assist leader: Dougherty 4.
Rocky Mountain — Serena Stanger 6 points, Mandy Berg 12, Tayzlie Tripple 4, Carrigan Zenor 2, Sidney Frith 3, Alyse Frogley 5, Hillary Hardman 7. Rebound leader: Hardman 6. Assist leaders: Stanger, Frith 2.
POST FALLS 50, TIMBERLINE 22
Post Falls
20
12
16
2
—
50
Timberline
6
7
5
4
—
22
Post Falls — Bailey Gleaves 2 points, MacKenzie Morris 4, Jenna Gardiner 8, Bayley Brennan 12, Tyler McCliment-Call 2, Jacksen McCliment-Call 12, Melody Kempton 10. Rebound leader: Morris 10. Assist leader: Brennan 4.
Timberline — Ava Ranson 3 points, Elena McHargue 7, Abbie McKay 2, Emma Ellinghousse 2, Jordan Adams 6, Nicki Atchison 2. Rebound leader: Atchison 8. Assist leader: Atchison 2.
MINICO 67, CAPITAL 61 (2OT)
Minico
10
14
12
12
6
13
—
67
Capital
14
10
8
16
6
7
—
61
Minico — Maura Merrill 4 points, Saydi Anderson 12, Taylia Stimpson 10, Jilian Gilchrist 23, Brinley Stutzman 9, Rachel Baliola 2, Tayla Sayer 7. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
Capital — Holland Godby 3 points, Devanie Ferguson 5, Yesenya Bendinelli 6, Elly Johnson 2, Brittany Ralston 5, Belle Lewis 13, Beverly Slater 19, Lauren Baumgartner 8. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
EAGLE 79, VALLIVUE 29
Vallivue
4
13
7
5
—
29
Eagle
30
24
16
9
—
79
Vallivue — Tawni Morrison 9 points, Alexis Myers 3, Sidney Johnson 3, Sarah Reinecker 6, Hattie Hruza 2, Lizzy Gonzalez 2, Annie Schmidt 2, Melice Rodriguez 2. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
Eagle — Abby Mangum 9 points, Betsey King 4, Dana Murray 5, Eliza deVera 4, Janie King 15, Annika Peery 6, McKenna Emerson 8, Cassidy Tiegs 8, Elise Boockholdt 3, Meghan Boyd 3, Jaimee McKinnie 2, Katelyn Murray 10, Gabi Peters 2. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
CENTENNIAL 44, MIDDLETON 37
Centennial
9
6
14
15
—
44
Middleton
6
11
9
11
—
37
Centennial — Tori Williams 17 points, Ayana Amaechi 4, Abby Nichols 2, Kayla Carlson 2, Lauren Brocke 8, Ami Ti’a 8. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
Middleton — Meriah Deugan 1 point, Emerson Sauer 1, Sage Huggins 6, Lexi Mitchell 13, Daycee Deugan 2, Tayler Guerra 8, Rilee Moser 2, Haley Robinett 4. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
BORAH 55, RIDGEVUE 15
Ridgevue
0
6
4
5
—
15
Borah
23
8
18
6
—
55
Ridgevue — Tatyana Castro 2 points, Stephanie Castillo 2, Jasmyne Boles 4, Bukky Ogunrinola 7. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
Borah — Kylee Geis 1 point, Emma Gibbons 10, Kiana Corpus 14, Heidi Johnson 9, Nyalam Thabach 2, Alyssa Bolt 5, Lily Gregory 8, Maddie Geritz 6. Rebound leader: McKenzie Brown 5. Assist leader: Geis 2.
POST FALLS 55, KUNA 38
Score by quarter not provided.
Post Falls — Morris 6 points, Gardiner 2, Brennan 5, J. McCliment-Call 12, Robinson 10, Kempton 16, Parks 4. Rebound leader: Kempton 14. Assist leader: McCliment-Call 2.
Kuna — I. Hommel 8 points, B. Ray 3, A. VanCampen 4, M. Thurston 4, S. Rowe 9, M. Holloman 10. Rebound leader: Holloman 13. Assist leader: Five tied with 1.
OTHER SCORES
Melba 52, Vale (Ore.) 38
Glenns Ferry 48, Wilder 5
Glenns Ferry 43, Greenleaf 30
Greenleaf 39, Wilder 27
Baker (Ore.) 78, Payette 41
Liberty Charter 48, Ontario (Ore.) 40
Boys basketball
SCORES
Nampa Christian 38, North Star 34
Liberty Charter 58, Horseshoe Bend 44
Declo 53, Riverstone 30
Payette 67, Gooding 61 (OT)
Council 53, Compass Honors 28
Friday’s schedule
Girls basketball: Timber-Lion Tournament — At Timberline: Lake City vs. Eagle, 11 a.m.; Timberline vs. Madison, 12:45 p.m.; Rocky Mountain vs. Middleton, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View vs. Ridgevue, 4:15 p.m. At Borah: Borah vs. Post Falls, 11 a.m.; Centennial vs. Highland, 12:45 p.m.; Meridian vs. Minico, 2:30 p.m.; Vallivue vs. Capital, 4:15 p.m.; Payette, Liberty Charter at Nyssa (Ore.) Tournament
Boys basketball: Payette, Gooding, Nampa Christian, Declo, Horseshoe Bend, Liberty Charter, North Star Charter, Riverstone at Nampa Christian Christmas Tournament; Greenleaf, Wilder at Rolly Lincoln Memorial Tournament at Wilder
