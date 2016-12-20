Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Tuesday, Dec. 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTENNIAL 53, BOISE 44
Boise
6
15
6
17
—
44
Centennial
8
7
20
18
—
53
Boise (10-2, 7-1 5A SIC) — Claire Bonnet 6 points, Melissa Golo 3, Audrey Dingel 8, Mandy Simpson 13, Madi Williams 4, Syd Davis 3, Peyton McFarland 7. Rebound leader: Simpson 15. Assist leader: Simpson 4.
Centennial (9-1, 7-1 5A SIC) — Lauren Brocke 4 points, Ami Ti’a 12, Ayana Amaechi 4, Alicia Curry 6, Tori Williams 27. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
SKYVIEW 55, JEROME 45
Jerome
8
9
12
16
—
45
Skyview
11
15
11
18
—
55
Jerome — Kaela McClure 10 points, Kathryn Frostenson 2, Grace Capps 10, Kailey Harrison 14, Mercedes Bell 2, Gracie Anderson 5, Jordan Hill 2. Rebound leaders: Capps, Hill 6. Assist leader: McClure 6.
Skyview (4-6) — Madie Edwards 16 points, Nat Robison 8, Siolo Church 9, Kelsei Higgins 7, Emma Teriipaia 11, Ty Bottoms 4. Rebound leader: Teriipaia 10. Assist leader: Robison 3.
OTHER SCORES
Preston 51, Bishop Kelly 40
Grangeville 53, Salmon River 33
Late Monday
Bishop Kelly 44, Skyline 34
Riverstone 41, Wilder 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAPITAL 64, COLUMBIA 34
Columbia
9
18
5
2
—
34
Capital
18
15
14
17
—
64
Columbia (1-5) — Stats not provided.
Capital (5-1) — Sloan Kruger 12 points, Seth Egbert 3, Mohamed Talaso 4, Markel Quinney 1, Drew Zmuda 10, Harrison Ashby 9, Alex Lindsey 9, Justin Saunders 10, Cameron Godney-Scott 8. Rebound leader: Zmuda 7. Assist leaders: Kruger, Egbert, Zmuda 1.
KUNA 50, CALDWELL 35
Caldwell
9
7
4
15
—
35
Kuna
16
12
14
8
—
50
Caldwell (1-5) — Julian Rico 6 points, Cesar Correa 2, Dylan Shields 10, Corbin Beets 7, Luis Garcia 3, Riley Tennison 5, Brian Sanford 2. Rebound leaders: Beets, Tennison 6. Assist leader: Shields 3.
Kuna (1-5) — Danny Rodgers 2 points, Cody Trautman 5, Zach Barton 15, Danny Green 2, Dallin Johnson 11, Troy Patterson 15. Rebound leader: Tyson Fuss 8. Assist leader: Trautman 3.
MIDDLETON 46, CENTURY 38
Middleton
13
12
12
9
—
46
Century
16
11
5
6
—
38
Middleton (2-5) — Ethan McPherson 6 points, Hayden Smith 2, Henry Tentinger 2, Chase Downs 2, Caden Stevenson 13, Tyler Wilson 5, Darin Post 2, Reece Robinett 13. Rebound leaders: Stevenson, Robinett 9. Assist leader: Five with 1.
Century — Dershun Harwell 3 points, McKay Ordyna 3, Thomas Tallon 4, Connor Haines 7, Coleton Adamson 5, Seth Williams 10, Tyler Moore 4. Rebound leader: Adamson 6. Assist leader: Adamson, Moore 1.
Late Monday
LEWISTON 58, MIDDLETON 37
Middleton
7
8
7
15
—
37
Lewiston
12
12
23
11
—
58
Middleton (1-5) — David Myers 3 points, Hayden Smith 1, Henry Tentinger 1, Chase Downs 3, Caden Stevenson 5, Tyler Wilson 4, Darin Post 7, David Kofoed 2, Reece Robinett 8. Rebound leader: Downs, Robinett 4. Assist leader: Four tied with 1.
Lewiston (3-1) — Cody McKenzie 4 points, Jaret Driskill 3, Troy Ahlers 4, Braeden Wilson 11, Jaden Phillips 2, Keeshawn Clarke 7, Riley Way 10, Trystan 8, Colton Richardson 6. Rebound leader: Ahlers 4. Assist leader: Not provided.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Girls basketball: Meridian vs. Middleton at Borah, 2:30 p.m.; Vallivue vs. Centennial at Timberline, 2:30 p.m.; Eagle vs. Minico at Timberline, 4:15 p.m.; Madison vs. Mountain View at Borah, 4:15 p.m.; Highland at Timberline, 6 p.m.; Ridgevue vs. Rocky Mountain at Borah, 6 p.m.; Lake City at Borah, 7:45 p.m.; Post Falls vs. Capital at Timberline, 7:45 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge Shootout; Horseshoe Bend at Rimrock, 4 p.m.; Highland-Craigmont at Salmon River, 6 p.m.; Riverstone, North Star, Declo, Gooding, Horseshoe Bend, Payette at Nampa Christian Tournament.
Boys basketball: Mountain View vs. Prairie (Ore.); Homedale at Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Highland-Craigmont at Salmon River, 7:30 p.m.; Council at Notus, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Boise at Best of the West Tournament in Pasco, Wash.; Payette at Marsing, 5:30 p.m.
Comments