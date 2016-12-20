Varsity Extra

December 20, 2016 9:24 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Tuesday, Dec. 20

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTENNIAL 53, BOISE 44

Boise

6

15

6

17

44

Centennial

8

7

20

18

53

Boise (10-2, 7-1 5A SIC) — Claire Bonnet 6 points, Melissa Golo 3, Audrey Dingel 8, Mandy Simpson 13, Madi Williams 4, Syd Davis 3, Peyton McFarland 7. Rebound leader: Simpson 15. Assist leader: Simpson 4.

Centennial (9-1, 7-1 5A SIC) — Lauren Brocke 4 points, Ami Ti’a 12, Ayana Amaechi 4, Alicia Curry 6, Tori Williams 27. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.

SKYVIEW 55, JEROME 45

Jerome

8

9

12

16

45

Skyview

11

15

11

18

55

Jerome — Kaela McClure 10 points, Kathryn Frostenson 2, Grace Capps 10, Kailey Harrison 14, Mercedes Bell 2, Gracie Anderson 5, Jordan Hill 2. Rebound leaders: Capps, Hill 6. Assist leader: McClure 6.

Skyview (4-6) — Madie Edwards 16 points, Nat Robison 8, Siolo Church 9, Kelsei Higgins 7, Emma Teriipaia 11, Ty Bottoms 4. Rebound leader: Teriipaia 10. Assist leader: Robison 3.

 

OTHER SCORES

Preston 51, Bishop Kelly 40

Grangeville 53, Salmon River 33

Late Monday

Bishop Kelly 44, Skyline 34

Riverstone 41, Wilder 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

CAPITAL 64, COLUMBIA 34

Columbia

9

18

5

2

34

Capital

18

15

14

17

64

Columbia (1-5) — Stats not provided.

Capital (5-1) — Sloan Kruger 12 points, Seth Egbert 3, Mohamed Talaso 4, Markel Quinney 1, Drew Zmuda 10, Harrison Ashby 9, Alex Lindsey 9, Justin Saunders 10, Cameron Godney-Scott 8. Rebound leader: Zmuda 7. Assist leaders: Kruger, Egbert, Zmuda 1.

KUNA 50, CALDWELL 35

Caldwell

9

7

4

15

35

Kuna

16

12

14

8

50

Caldwell (1-5) — Julian Rico 6 points, Cesar Correa 2, Dylan Shields 10, Corbin Beets 7, Luis Garcia 3, Riley Tennison 5, Brian Sanford 2. Rebound leaders: Beets, Tennison 6. Assist leader: Shields 3.

Kuna (1-5) — Danny Rodgers 2 points, Cody Trautman 5, Zach Barton 15, Danny Green 2, Dallin Johnson 11, Troy Patterson 15. Rebound leader: Tyson Fuss 8. Assist leader: Trautman 3.

MIDDLETON 46, CENTURY 38

Middleton

13

12

12

9

46

Century

16

11

5

6

38

Middleton (2-5) — Ethan McPherson 6 points, Hayden Smith 2, Henry Tentinger 2, Chase Downs 2, Caden Stevenson 13, Tyler Wilson 5, Darin Post 2, Reece Robinett 13. Rebound leaders: Stevenson, Robinett 9. Assist leader: Five with 1.

Century — Dershun Harwell 3 points, McKay Ordyna 3, Thomas Tallon 4, Connor Haines 7, Coleton Adamson 5, Seth Williams 10, Tyler Moore 4. Rebound leader: Adamson 6. Assist leader: Adamson, Moore 1.

 

Late Monday

LEWISTON 58, MIDDLETON 37

Middleton

7

8

7

15

37

Lewiston

12

12

23

11

58

Middleton (1-5) — David Myers 3 points, Hayden Smith 1, Henry Tentinger 1, Chase Downs 3, Caden Stevenson 5, Tyler Wilson 4, Darin Post 7, David Kofoed 2, Reece Robinett 8. Rebound leader: Downs, Robinett 4. Assist leader: Four tied with 1.

Lewiston (3-1) — Cody McKenzie 4 points, Jaret Driskill 3, Troy Ahlers 4, Braeden Wilson 11, Jaden Phillips 2, Keeshawn Clarke 7, Riley Way 10, Trystan 8, Colton Richardson 6. Rebound leader: Ahlers 4. Assist leader: Not provided.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Girls basketball: Meridian vs. Middleton at Borah, 2:30 p.m.; Vallivue vs. Centennial at Timberline, 2:30 p.m.; Eagle vs. Minico at Timberline, 4:15 p.m.; Madison vs. Mountain View at Borah, 4:15 p.m.; Highland at Timberline, 6 p.m.; Ridgevue vs. Rocky Mountain at Borah, 6 p.m.; Lake City at Borah, 7:45 p.m.; Post Falls vs. Capital at Timberline, 7:45 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge Shootout; Horseshoe Bend at Rimrock, 4 p.m.; Highland-Craigmont at Salmon River, 6 p.m.; Riverstone, North Star, Declo, Gooding, Horseshoe Bend, Payette at Nampa Christian Tournament.

Boys basketball: Mountain View vs. Prairie (Ore.); Homedale at Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Highland-Craigmont at Salmon River, 7:30 p.m.; Council at Notus, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Boise at Best of the West Tournament in Pasco, Wash.; Payette at Marsing, 5:30 p.m.

Related content

Varsity Extra

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A

View more video

Sports Videos