Fruitland, New Plymouth wrestlers eye repeat state titles; wrestling key dates

SMALL-SCHOOL VALLEY WRESTLERS TO WATCH
▪ Sammy Eckhart, Fruitland (3A): The senior could join the state record books if he can win a fourth career championship. Eckhart has individual championship wins at 138 pounds (2016), 132 (2015) and 126 (2014) in the 3A classification. Only eight other Idaho wrestlers have accomplished the four-peat at the 3A level. Eckhart is expected to wrestle at 138 again this season.
▪ Joe Rice, New Plymouth (2A/1A): Although he competes in the state’s smallest classification, the junior has the resume to compete at any level. Rice finished second at 106 pounds at the Rollie Lane Invitational last season, and he’s won back-to-back individual 2A/1A state titles at 106 (2016) and 98 (2015). He is the only returning 2A/1A state champion from District Three.
WRESTLING KEY DATES
▪ Jan. 6-7: Rollie Lane Invitational, Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
▪ Feb. 10: Grapple for the Granite, Capital High
▪ Feb. 17-18: 5A District Three Tournament, Rocky Mountain High
▪ Feb. 17-18: 4A District Three Tournament, Skyview High, Nampa
▪ Feb. 24-25: State tournament, Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments