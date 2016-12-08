Snow cancels high school basketball games throughout Treasure Valley

An incoming snowstorm has forced the cancellation of several high school boys and girls basketball games Thursday.
The Idaho Statesman contacted each school with a game scheduled Thursday night. Below are the games that have been officially cancelled, those that are still on as of 3:30 p.m. and those that are waiting to be confirmed.
CANCELLED
Girls basketball
Capital at Nampa
Meridian at Columbia
Centennial at Kuna — makeup planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday
Horseshoe Bend at Tri-Valley
Boys basketball
Kuna at Eagle
Vallivue at Bishop Kelly
Mountain Home at Emmett — makeup planned for 7:30 p.m. Monday
Middleton at Skyview
Homedale at Cole Valley Christian
Horseshoe Bend at Tri-Valley
Marsing at Wilder — makeup planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday
STILL ON
Girls basketball
Eagle at Rocky Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Boise at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Borah at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Vale (Ore.) at Homedale, 7:30 p.m.
Fruitland at Payette, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Charter at Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Capital at Boise, 7:30 p.m.
Caldwell at Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m.
Parma at Vale (Ore.), 7 p.m.
Ontario (Ore.) at Weiser, 7:30 p.m.
WAITING TO BE CONFIRMED
Girls basketball
Nezperce at Meadows Valley, 5 p.m.
Boys basketball
McCall-Donnelly at Council, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Marsing, Vale (Ore.) at Parma, 5:30 p.m.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
