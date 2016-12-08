Varsity Extra

December 8, 2016 2:50 PM

Snow cancels high school basketball games throughout Treasure Valley

By Michael Lycklama

An incoming snowstorm has forced the cancellation of several high school boys and girls basketball games Thursday.

The Idaho Statesman contacted each school with a game scheduled Thursday night. Below are the games that have been officially cancelled, those that are still on as of 3:30 p.m. and those that are waiting to be confirmed.

CANCELLED

Girls basketball

Capital at Nampa

Meridian at Columbia

Centennial at Kuna — makeup planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday

Horseshoe Bend at Tri-Valley

Boys basketball

Kuna at Eagle

Vallivue at Bishop Kelly

Mountain Home at Emmett — makeup planned for 7:30 p.m. Monday

Middleton at Skyview

Homedale at Cole Valley Christian

Horseshoe Bend at Tri-Valley

Marsing at Wilder — makeup planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday

STILL ON

Girls basketball

Eagle at Rocky Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Boise at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Borah at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.

Vale (Ore.) at Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

Fruitland at Payette, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Charter at Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Capital at Boise, 7:30 p.m.

Caldwell at Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m.

Parma at Vale (Ore.), 7 p.m.

Ontario (Ore.) at Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

WAITING TO BE CONFIRMED

Girls basketball

Nezperce at Meadows Valley, 5 p.m.

Boys basketball

McCall-Donnelly at Council, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Marsing, Vale (Ore.) at Parma, 5:30 p.m.

