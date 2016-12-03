Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Saturday, Dec. 3

Girls basketball
TWIN FALLS 34, BISHOP KELLY 31
Twin Falls
7
13
6
8
—
34
Bishop Kelly
15
3
7
6
—
31
Twin Falls — Harr 14 points, Glascock 5, Solosabal 3, Aardeia 1, Evans 11. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.
Bishop Kelly (4-4, 3-0) — Nieto 6 points, Behrend 2, Jones 1, Keefe 18, Reeping 4. Rebound leader: Behrend 6. Assist leader: Behrend 3.
Other scores
Lapwai 89, Salmon River 50
Nampa Christian 45, Ambrose 17
Vale 56, Melba 51
Late Friday
MOUNTAIN HOME 53, VALLIVUE 48
Mtn. Home
9
16
18
10
—
53
Vallivue
19
12
4
13
—
48
Mountain Home — Emalee Pippin 4 points, Adrie Blanksma 21, Jazzi Cristobal 10, Anna Pedroza 2, Jacey Carr 4, Kylie Meadows 8, Sable Lohmeier 4. Rebound leader: Meadows 7. Assist leader: Carr 2.
Vallivue — Morrison 2 points, Myers 2, Johnson 4, Montes 8, Reinecker 11, Hruza 12, Schmidt 8. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.
Boys basketball
BORAH 69, HIGHLAND 61 (OT)
Borah
12
16
9
20
12—
69
Highland
8
18
17
14
4—
61
Borah — Magnuson 17 points, Williams 7, Castro 16, Shelman 1, Tarlas 9, Allstrom 7, Opland-Evers 12. Rebound leader: Opland-Evers 13. Assist leader: Magnuson 5.
Highland — Carr 19 points, Andreasen 2, Togial 4, Burrup 13, Farnsworth 2, Anderson 8, Crane 13. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 79 LOGAN (UTAH) 66
Rocky Mtn
17
12
26
24
—
79
Logan
17
10
18
21
—
66
Rocky Mountain — K. Terashima 8 points, K. Lee 16, T. O’Donnell 5, H. Ranstrom 11, J. Erickson 28, G. Hall 5, B. Ranstrom 4, J. Torpey 2. Rebound leader: Lee 12. Assist leader: Terashima 6.
Logan — A. McDade 6 points, C. Brimhall 15, J. Bagley 24, C. Jensen 2, B. Ellis 3, J. Jensen 4, B. Roberts 12. Rebound leader: Jensen 5. Assist leader: McDade 5.
MADISON 67, BOISE 52
Boise
16
13
15
8
—
52
Madison
15
19
14
19
—
67
Boise (3-1) — Jack Streeby 4 points, Trevor Tatko 5, Paul Pennington 25, Lucan Centeno 4, Emmett Plummer 2, Josh Martinez 3, Andrew Theobald 9. Rebound leader: Theobald, Streeby 5. Assist leader: Centeno 2.
Madison (2-0) — Con Ball 2 points, Justin Weiszhaar 3, Mason Downy 3, Jaxon Edelmayer 17, David Rowe 7, Nate Webb 24, Brandon Edelmayer 8, Konner Jackson 3. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
VALLIVUE 67, CENTENNIAL 65 (OT)
Centennial
10
16
13
19
7—
65
Vallivue
13
6
22
17
9—
67
Centennial — Delveion Jackson 31 points, Brooks King 12, Jackson Cleverley 10, Jaydon Clark 6, Ben Dulski 4, Parker Martens 2. Rebound leader: Jackson 18. Assist leader: Three with 2.
Vallivue — Nick Fitts 21 points, Landon Cain 12, Steele Hadlock 12, Jordan Moran 9, Gabe Childs 8, Hunter Sedillo 2, Caleb Rhoton 2, Jaerred Monnier 2. Rebound leader: Childs 5. Assist leader: Sedillo 2.
JEROME 50, KUNA 49
Kuna
10
11
12
13
—
49
Jerome
13
16
8
11
—
50
Kuna (0-2) — D. Rogers 3 points, Trautman 3, Rumsey 6, Barton 23, Johnson 4, Patterson 10. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.
Jerome — Lenker 6 points, Geist 20, Clegg 7, Ploff 2, Cook 6, Myers 4, Baker 2. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 67 MIDDLETON 64 (OT)
Mtn View
18
16
18
6
9—
67
Middleton
7
17
16
18
6—
64
Mountain View — Cameron Howard 27 points, Spencer Erickson 4, Max Matthews 5, Tyler Brotherson 10, Juan Aguilar 5, Jalen Galloway 15. Rebound leader: Galloway 8. Assist leader: not reported.
Middleton — Chase Downs 10 points, Caden Stevenson 12, Carter Arrasmith 15, Tyler WIlson 10, David Kofoed 7, Reece Robinett 10. Rebound leader: Stevenson 4. Assist leader: Kofoed 5.
EAGLE 70, WOOSTER (NEV.) 53
Eagle
10
19
24
17
—
70
Wooster
10
18
11
14
—
53
Wooster — stats not provided.
Eagle— Cole Lake 17 points, Aaron Barnett 9, Tanner Hayhurst 5, Lucas Disraeli 4, Drew LaJoices 3, Julian Tuey 4, Jake Armstrong 2, Parker Schwers 10, Jake Furgerson 3, Josh Pugmire 6, Canyon Anderson 7. Rebound leader: Schwers 9. Assist leader: Dildine 4.
Other scores
Ambrose 66, Cole Valley 51
Council 48, Compass Charter 43
Late Friday
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 55 FREMONT (UTAH) 48
Fremont
4
19
10
15
—
48
Rocky Mtn
9
10
16
20
—
55
Fremont — S. Morby 25 points, C. Haldey 6, K. Angle 8, Z. Taylor 8, K. Bush 1. Rebound leader: Taylor 8. Assist leader: Morby 3.
Rocky Mountain — K. Terashima 10 points, K. Lee 16, T. O’Donnell 2, H. Ranstrom 14, J. Erickson 2, G. Hall 3, B. Moorhouse 2, B. Ranstrom 2, J. Torpey 4. Rebound leader: Lee 13. Assist leader: Terashima 4.
Other scores
Cole Valley Christian 57, Nyssa 55
Glenns Ferry 46, Liberty Charter 42
Comments