December 3, 2016 11:34 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Saturday, Dec. 3

Statesman staff

Girls basketball

TWIN FALLS 34, BISHOP KELLY 31

Twin Falls

7

13

6

8

34

Bishop Kelly

15

3

7

6

31

Twin Falls — Harr 14 points, Glascock 5, Solosabal 3, Aardeia 1, Evans 11. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.

Bishop Kelly (4-4, 3-0) — Nieto 6 points, Behrend 2, Jones 1, Keefe 18, Reeping 4. Rebound leader: Behrend 6. Assist leader: Behrend 3.

 

Other scores

Lapwai 89, Salmon River 50

Nampa Christian 45, Ambrose 17

Vale 56, Melba 51

Late Friday

MOUNTAIN HOME 53, VALLIVUE 48

Mtn. Home

9

16

18

10

53

Vallivue

19

12

4

13

48

Mountain Home — Emalee Pippin 4 points, Adrie Blanksma 21, Jazzi Cristobal 10, Anna Pedroza 2, Jacey Carr 4, Kylie Meadows 8, Sable Lohmeier 4. Rebound leader: Meadows 7. Assist leader: Carr 2.

Vallivue — Morrison 2 points, Myers 2, Johnson 4, Montes 8, Reinecker 11, Hruza 12, Schmidt 8. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.

Boys basketball

BORAH 69, HIGHLAND 61 (OT)

Borah

12

16

9

20

12—

69

Highland

8

18

17

14

4—

61

Borah — Magnuson 17 points, Williams 7, Castro 16, Shelman 1, Tarlas 9, Allstrom 7, Opland-Evers 12. Rebound leader: Opland-Evers 13. Assist leader: Magnuson 5.

Highland — Carr 19 points, Andreasen 2, Togial 4, Burrup 13, Farnsworth 2, Anderson 8, Crane 13. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 79 LOGAN (UTAH) 66

Rocky Mtn

17

12

26

24

79

Logan

17

10

18

21

66

Rocky Mountain — K. Terashima 8 points, K. Lee 16, T. O’Donnell 5, H. Ranstrom 11, J. Erickson 28, G. Hall 5, B. Ranstrom 4, J. Torpey 2. Rebound leader: Lee 12. Assist leader: Terashima 6.

Logan — A. McDade 6 points, C. Brimhall 15, J. Bagley 24, C. Jensen 2, B. Ellis 3, J. Jensen 4, B. Roberts 12. Rebound leader: Jensen 5. Assist leader: McDade 5.

MADISON 67, BOISE 52

Boise

16

13

15

8

52

Madison

15

19

14

19

67

Boise (3-1) — Jack Streeby 4 points, Trevor Tatko 5, Paul Pennington 25, Lucan Centeno 4, Emmett Plummer 2, Josh Martinez 3, Andrew Theobald 9. Rebound leader: Theobald, Streeby 5. Assist leader: Centeno 2.

Madison (2-0) — Con Ball 2 points, Justin Weiszhaar 3, Mason Downy 3, Jaxon Edelmayer 17, David Rowe 7, Nate Webb 24, Brandon Edelmayer 8, Konner Jackson 3. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.

VALLIVUE 67, CENTENNIAL 65 (OT)

Centennial

10

16

13

19

7—

65

Vallivue

13

6

22

17

9—

67

Centennial — Delveion Jackson 31 points, Brooks King 12, Jackson Cleverley 10, Jaydon Clark 6, Ben Dulski 4, Parker Martens 2. Rebound leader: Jackson 18. Assist leader: Three with 2.

Vallivue — Nick Fitts 21 points, Landon Cain 12, Steele Hadlock 12, Jordan Moran 9, Gabe Childs 8, Hunter Sedillo 2, Caleb Rhoton 2, Jaerred Monnier 2. Rebound leader: Childs 5. Assist leader: Sedillo 2.

JEROME 50, KUNA 49

Kuna

10

11

12

13

49

Jerome

13

16

8

11

50

Kuna (0-2) — D. Rogers 3 points, Trautman 3, Rumsey 6, Barton 23, Johnson 4, Patterson 10. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.

Jerome — Lenker 6 points, Geist 20, Clegg 7, Ploff 2, Cook 6, Myers 4, Baker 2. Rebound, assist leader: not reported.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 67 MIDDLETON 64 (OT)

Mtn View

18

16

18

6

9—

67

Middleton

7

17

16

18

6—

64

Mountain View — Cameron Howard 27 points, Spencer Erickson 4, Max Matthews 5, Tyler Brotherson 10, Juan Aguilar 5, Jalen Galloway 15. Rebound leader: Galloway 8. Assist leader: not reported.

Middleton — Chase Downs 10 points, Caden Stevenson 12, Carter Arrasmith 15, Tyler WIlson 10, David Kofoed 7, Reece Robinett 10. Rebound leader: Stevenson 4. Assist leader: Kofoed 5.

EAGLE 70, WOOSTER (NEV.) 53

Eagle

10

19

24

17

70

Wooster

10

18

11

14

53

Wooster — stats not provided.

Eagle— Cole Lake 17 points, Aaron Barnett 9, Tanner Hayhurst 5, Lucas Disraeli 4, Drew LaJoices 3, Julian Tuey 4, Jake Armstrong 2, Parker Schwers 10, Jake Furgerson 3, Josh Pugmire 6, Canyon Anderson 7. Rebound leader: Schwers 9. Assist leader: Dildine 4.

Other scores

Ambrose 66, Cole Valley 51

Council 48, Compass Charter 43

Late Friday

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 55 FREMONT (UTAH) 48

Fremont

4

19

10

15

48

Rocky Mtn

9

10

16

20

55

Fremont — S. Morby 25 points, C. Haldey 6, K. Angle 8, Z. Taylor 8, K. Bush 1. Rebound leader: Taylor 8. Assist leader: Morby 3.

Rocky Mountain — K. Terashima 10 points, K. Lee 16, T. O’Donnell 2, H. Ranstrom 14, J. Erickson 2, G. Hall 3, B. Moorhouse 2, B. Ranstrom 2, J. Torpey 4. Rebound leader: Lee 13. Assist leader: Terashima 4.

 

Other scores

Cole Valley Christian 57, Nyssa 55

Glenns Ferry 46, Liberty Charter 42

