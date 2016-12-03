Eagle girls basketball off to 6-0 start

Mountain View graduate Tyler Horn and Capital graduate Jarrell Root both chased NFL dreams after their Boise State playing days. And both have brought their wealth of experience back to their former high schools as assistant coaches, where they've found themselves addicted to the other side of football.
Capital shut out Rocky Mountain in the second half, rallying for a 27-14 win Friday at Dona Larsen Park in the IHSAA 5A state football semifinals. The Eagles advance to face Mountain View for the 5A state championship Nov. 19 at Albertsons Stadium.
Defending state champion Rocky Mountain enters the 5A state semifinals relying on a rushing attack averaging 344.6 yards per game. The Grizzlies haven't thrown much this season partly due to an injury at quarterback, and because they haven't needed to. Rocky Mountain faces Capital at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Dona Larsen Park for a spot in the state finals.
Eagle beat Mountain View 22-19 on Aug. 26. They play again in the state semifinals Friday. Mountain View quarterback Tucker Rovig and Eagle linebacker Zane Friedt share takeaways from the first meeting and what to expect Friday.
Capital High football coach said the 5A Southern Idaho Conference has been undervalued all season. The league claimed all four spots in the Idaho 5A state semifinals, with Capital hosting Rocky Mountain and Eagle hosting Mountain View.
Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Storer has played well beyond his years. Entering the 4A Idaho state quarterfinals against Wood River, he's two completions, 416 yards and four TDs shy of the records at Nampa's Skyview High.
Bishop Kelly hosts Middleton in a state quarterfinal football game for the second year in a row. BK has won 17 games in a row and is the three-time defending state champion, but the Vikings aren't an easy first-round draw.