Mountain View freshman eyes historic finish at Nike Cross Nationals

Idaho 5A state champion Lexy Halladay of Mountain View High is ranked 12th nationally, according to the latest Saucony Flo 50 rankings, ahead of Saturday’s Nike Cross National Championship in Portland.
The girls championship race begins at 11:05 a.m. MT at the Glendoveer Golf Course, followed by the boys championship at 12:35 p.m. A live webcast is available here.
Halladay, a freshman, finished second (17:26) at the Northwest Regional meet at Eagle Island State Park last month to qualify for the national race.
According to MileSplit.com’s speed ratings released earlier this week, Halladay is projected to finish sixth.
Mountain View graduate and current Oregon State redshirt sophomore Sam McKinnon owns the best finish among Idaho females at NXN in 22nd (2013).
Halladay has the potential to surpass McKinnon’s mark in her NXN debut against a field of 22 seven-person teams and an additional 45 individual qualifiers.
