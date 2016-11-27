Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Sunday, Nov. 27

0:27 Rocky Mountain High receiver makes one-handed catch Pause

3:06 Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

1:10 Boise State football volunteers to help serve meals to families in need

0:35 What one Boise protester says about supporting the North Dakota "water protectors"

2:26 Boise State coach and players talk about loss to Air Force

3:27 'Twas the night before Christmas ...

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

1:03 Eureka! restaurant features gourmet burgers

4:02 Election Day by the numbers