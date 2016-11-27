Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Sunday, Nov. 27

Boys Basketball
Late Saturday
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 66 VALLIVUE 56
Rocky Mtn
14
16
14
22
—
66
Vallivue
14
16
11
15
—
56
Rocky Mountain (1-0) — Kobe Terashima 16 points, Kolby Lee 14, Tyler O’Donnell 12, Hunter Ranstrom 8, Jacob Erickson 5, Garrett Hall 5, Bryson Moorhouse 3, Garrett Anderson 2. Rebound leader: Lee 9. Assist leader: Ranstrom 3.
Vallivue (0-1) — Steele Hadlock 19 points, Landon Cain 16, Nick Fitts 12, Hunter Sedillo 3, Jordan Moran 2, Colton Yasinski 2, Caleb Rhoton 2. Rebound leader: Cain 4. Assist leader: Moran 3.
Monday's schedule
Girls basketball: Payette at Melba, 7:30 p.m. Boys basketball: Victory Charter at Garden Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Camas County, 6 p.m.
