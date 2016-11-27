Varsity Extra

November 27, 2016 11:31 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Sunday, Nov. 27

Boys Basketball

Late Saturday

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 66 VALLIVUE 56

Rocky Mtn

14

16

14

22

66

Vallivue

14

16

11

15

56

Rocky Mountain (1-0) — Kobe Terashima 16 points, Kolby Lee 14, Tyler O’Donnell 12, Hunter Ranstrom 8, Jacob Erickson 5, Garrett Hall 5, Bryson Moorhouse 3, Garrett Anderson 2. Rebound leader: Lee 9. Assist leader: Ranstrom 3.

Vallivue (0-1) — Steele Hadlock 19 points, Landon Cain 16, Nick Fitts 12, Hunter Sedillo 3, Jordan Moran 2, Colton Yasinski 2, Caleb Rhoton 2. Rebound leader: Cain 4. Assist leader: Moran 3.

Monday's schedule

Girls basketball: Payette at Melba, 7:30 p.m. Boys basketball: Victory Charter at Garden Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Camas County, 6 p.m.

Related content

Varsity Extra

Comments

Videos

Bishop Kelly falls to Skyline in 4A state football

View more video

Sports Videos