November 19, 2016 12:21 AM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Friday, Nov. 18

Statesman staff

Football

5A STATE PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Mountain View 30, Highland 3

Eagle 48, Coeur d’Alene 39

Capital 28, Madison 20

Rocky Mountain 51, Lewiston 21

SEMIFINALS

Mountain View 25, Eagle 15

Capital 27, Rocky Mountain 14

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

Albertsons Stadium

Mountain View (10-2) vs. Capital (10-1), noon

4A STATE PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Skyview 62, Wood River 13

Skyline 37, Emmett 20

Blackfoot 35, Lakeland 14

Bishop Kelly 34, Middleton 14

SEMIFINALS

Bishop Kelly 40, Blackfoot 7

Skyline 47, Skyview 35

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

Albertsons Stadium

Skyline (11-0) vs. Bishop Kelly (11-0), 3:30 p.m.

3A STATE PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Kimberly 39, South Fremont 36

Gooding 54, Timberlake 18

Shelley 38, Weiser 6

Fruitland 49, Snake River 8

SEMIFINALS

Fruitland 45, Gooding 33

Shelley 40, Kimberly 27

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

Middleton High

Fruitland (8-2) vs. Shelley (11-0), 4 p.m.

2A STATE PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Aberdeen 15, West Jefferson 8

Declo 39, Grangeville 20

St. Maries 33, North Fremont 14

Bear Lake 28, New Plymouth 21

SEMIFINALS

Declo 28, Aberdeen 18

St. Maries 20, Bear Lake 14

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday

Holt Arena, Pocatello

St. Maries 31, Declo 8

1A DIVISION I STATE PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Oakley 38, Lapwai 34

Glenns Ferry 58, Wilder 12

Raft River 44, Troy 32

Notus 38, Prairie 36

SEMIFINALS

Oakley 50, Glenns Ferry 42 (2OT)

Raft River 52, Notus 8

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday

Holt Arena, Pocatello

Raft River 46, Oakley 18

1A DIVISION II STATE PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Carey 34, Camas County 6

Butte County 28, Dietrich 26

Salmon River 40, Deary 34

Kendrick 28, Council 22

SEMIFINALS

Salmon River 36, Carey 20

Kendrick 66, Butte County 22

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

Middleton High

Salmon River (10-1) vs. Kendrick (9-1), 1 p.m.

Girls basketball

BISHOP KELLY 61, SKYVIEW 53

Skyview

11

13

12

17

53

BK

15

7

16

23

61

Skyview — Rachel Ray 2 points, Madie Edwards 13, Jorian Blacker 2, Nat Robison 14, Maranda Thompson 6, Kelsie Higgins 4, Emma Teriipaia 5, Ty Bottoms 7. Rebound leader: Three with 6. Assist leader: Edwards 5.

Bishop Kelly — Olivia Kent 7 points, Lydia Nieto 16, Monica Behrend 10, Riley Jones 2, Gabby Keefe 14, Theresa Reeping 8, Aubree Chatterton 4. Rebound leader: Keefe 9. Assist leader: Nieto 4.

CAPITAL 69, MERIDIAN 44

Meridian

7

9

8

20

44

Capital

19

18

12

20

69

Meridian — Alexis Lawson 6 points, Sophie Uhlenkott 8, Kaitlynn Lee 7, Sydney Plum 1, Brooke Haddock 1, Brittney Hansen 4, Kiley Barber 7, Cassidey Plum 1, Nicole Powers 2, Jaynee Taufoou 7. Rebound leader: Lee, Taufoou 6. Assist leader: Plum, Wall 1.

Capital — Holland Godby 7 points, Emily Fales 4, Devanie Ferguson 1, Ruby Gonzalez 4, Ciera Johnson 9, Jakel King 4, Yesenya Bendinelli 5, Anna Ramos 4, Elly Johnson 5, Brittany Ralston 10, Belle Lewis 7, Beverly Slater 9. Rebound leader: Johnson, Slater 6. Assist leader: Ralston 4.

Other scores

Marsing 67, Wilder 6

Saturday’s schedule

Girls basketball: Mountain View at Nampa, 6:30 p.m.; Rocky Mountain at Kuna, 7:30 p.m.; Borah at Eagle, 7:30 p.m.; Timberline at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.; Boise at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; Wood River at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.; Nampa Christian at Payette, 3 p.m.; New Plymouth at Homedale, 7:30 p.m.; Cole Valley Christian at Declo, 2 p.m.; Melba at Liberty Charter, 5:30 p.m.; Idaho City at Tri-Valley, 2:30 p.m.; Council at Victory Charter, 4:30 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Garden Valley, 6 p.m.

