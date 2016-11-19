Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Friday, Nov. 18

Football
5A STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Mountain View 30, Highland 3
Eagle 48, Coeur d’Alene 39
Capital 28, Madison 20
Rocky Mountain 51, Lewiston 21
SEMIFINALS
Mountain View 25, Eagle 15
Capital 27, Rocky Mountain 14
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
Albertsons Stadium
Mountain View (10-2) vs. Capital (10-1), noon
4A STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Skyview 62, Wood River 13
Skyline 37, Emmett 20
Blackfoot 35, Lakeland 14
Bishop Kelly 34, Middleton 14
SEMIFINALS
Bishop Kelly 40, Blackfoot 7
Skyline 47, Skyview 35
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
Albertsons Stadium
Skyline (11-0) vs. Bishop Kelly (11-0), 3:30 p.m.
3A STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Kimberly 39, South Fremont 36
Gooding 54, Timberlake 18
Shelley 38, Weiser 6
Fruitland 49, Snake River 8
SEMIFINALS
Fruitland 45, Gooding 33
Shelley 40, Kimberly 27
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
Middleton High
Fruitland (8-2) vs. Shelley (11-0), 4 p.m.
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Aberdeen 15, West Jefferson 8
Declo 39, Grangeville 20
St. Maries 33, North Fremont 14
Bear Lake 28, New Plymouth 21
SEMIFINALS
Declo 28, Aberdeen 18
St. Maries 20, Bear Lake 14
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday
Holt Arena, Pocatello
St. Maries 31, Declo 8
1A DIVISION I STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Oakley 38, Lapwai 34
Glenns Ferry 58, Wilder 12
Raft River 44, Troy 32
Notus 38, Prairie 36
SEMIFINALS
Oakley 50, Glenns Ferry 42 (2OT)
Raft River 52, Notus 8
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday
Holt Arena, Pocatello
Raft River 46, Oakley 18
1A DIVISION II STATE PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
Carey 34, Camas County 6
Butte County 28, Dietrich 26
Salmon River 40, Deary 34
Kendrick 28, Council 22
SEMIFINALS
Salmon River 36, Carey 20
Kendrick 66, Butte County 22
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
Middleton High
Salmon River (10-1) vs. Kendrick (9-1), 1 p.m.
Girls basketball
BISHOP KELLY 61, SKYVIEW 53
Skyview
11
13
12
17
—
53
BK
15
7
16
23
—
61
Skyview — Rachel Ray 2 points, Madie Edwards 13, Jorian Blacker 2, Nat Robison 14, Maranda Thompson 6, Kelsie Higgins 4, Emma Teriipaia 5, Ty Bottoms 7. Rebound leader: Three with 6. Assist leader: Edwards 5.
Bishop Kelly — Olivia Kent 7 points, Lydia Nieto 16, Monica Behrend 10, Riley Jones 2, Gabby Keefe 14, Theresa Reeping 8, Aubree Chatterton 4. Rebound leader: Keefe 9. Assist leader: Nieto 4.
CAPITAL 69, MERIDIAN 44
Meridian
7
9
8
20
—
44
Capital
19
18
12
20
—
69
Meridian — Alexis Lawson 6 points, Sophie Uhlenkott 8, Kaitlynn Lee 7, Sydney Plum 1, Brooke Haddock 1, Brittney Hansen 4, Kiley Barber 7, Cassidey Plum 1, Nicole Powers 2, Jaynee Taufoou 7. Rebound leader: Lee, Taufoou 6. Assist leader: Plum, Wall 1.
Capital — Holland Godby 7 points, Emily Fales 4, Devanie Ferguson 1, Ruby Gonzalez 4, Ciera Johnson 9, Jakel King 4, Yesenya Bendinelli 5, Anna Ramos 4, Elly Johnson 5, Brittany Ralston 10, Belle Lewis 7, Beverly Slater 9. Rebound leader: Johnson, Slater 6. Assist leader: Ralston 4.
Other scores
Marsing 67, Wilder 6
Saturday’s schedule
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Nampa, 6:30 p.m.; Rocky Mountain at Kuna, 7:30 p.m.; Borah at Eagle, 7:30 p.m.; Timberline at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.; Boise at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; Wood River at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.; Nampa Christian at Payette, 3 p.m.; New Plymouth at Homedale, 7:30 p.m.; Cole Valley Christian at Declo, 2 p.m.; Melba at Liberty Charter, 5:30 p.m.; Idaho City at Tri-Valley, 2:30 p.m.; Council at Victory Charter, 4:30 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Garden Valley, 6 p.m.
