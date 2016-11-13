Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Saturday, Nov. 12

FOOTBALL
5A
QUARTERFINALS
Mountain View 30, Highland 3
Eagle 48, Coeur d’Alene 39
Capital 28, Madison 20
Rocky Mountain 51, Lewiston 21
SEMIFINALS
Friday
Mountain View 25, Eagle 15
Capital 27, Rocky Mountain 14
CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 19
At Albertsons Stadium
Mountain View (10-2) vs. Capital (10-1), noon
4A
QUARTERFINALS
Skyview 62, Wood River 13
Skyline 37, Emmett 20
Blackfoot 35, Lakeland 14
Bishop Kelly 34, Middleton 14
SEMIFINALS
Friday
Bishop Kelly 40, Blackfoot 7
Skyline 47, Skyview 35
CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 19
At Albertsons Stadium
Skyline (11-0) vs. Bishop Kelly (11-0), 3:30 p.m.
3A
QUARTERFINALS
Kimberly 39, South Fremont 36
Gooding 54, Timberlake 18
Shelley 38, Weiser 6
Fruitland 49, Snake River 8
SEMIFINALS
Saturday
Fruitland 45, Gooding 33
Shelley 40, Kimberly 27
CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 19
Middleton High
Fruitland (8-2) vs. Shelley (11-0), 4 p.m.
2A
QUARTERFINALS
Aberdeen 15, West Jefferson 8
Declo 39, Grangeville 20
St. Maries 33, North Fremont 14
Bear Lake 28, New Plymouth 21
SEMIFINALS
Friday
Declo 28, Aberdeen 18
Saturday
St. Maries 20, Bear Lake 14
CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 18
At Holt Arena, Pocatello
Declo (10-2) vs. St. Maries (11-0), 5:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION I
QUARTERFINALS
Oakley 38, Lapwai 34
Glenns Ferry 58, Wilder 12
Raft River 44, Troy 32
Notus 38, Prairie 36
SEMIFINALS
Friday
Oakley 50, Glenns Ferry 42 (2OT)
Saturday
Raft River 52, Notus 8
CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 18
Holt Arena, Pocatello
Oakley (9-2) vs. Raft River (11-0), 8 p.m.
1A DIVISION II
QUARTERFINALS
Carey 34, Camas County 6
Butte County 28, Dietrich 26
Salmon River 40, Deary 34
Kendrick 28, Council 22
SEMIFINALS
Friday
Salmon River 36, Carey 20
Kendrick 66, Butte County 22
CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 19
At Middleton High
Salmon River (10-1) vs. Kendrick (9-1), 1 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BORAH 51, SKYVIEW 38
Skyview
6
7
9
16
—
38
Borah
10
10
17
14
—
51
Skyview — Rachel Ray 3 points, Madie Edwards 1, Jorian Blacker 7, Nat Robison 9, Siolo Church 2, Kelsie Higgins 7, Emma Teriipaia 3, Ty Bottoms 6. Assist leader: Robison 6. Rebound leader: Robison 8.
Borah — Emma Gibbons 3 points, Kiana Corpus 16, Xaelani Camacho 2, Nyalam Thabach 6, Lily Gregory 4, Maddie Geritz 20. Assist leader: Corpus 6. Rebound leader: Geritz 8.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 57 BISHOP KELLY 29
Mtn View
10
12
13
22
—
57
BK
6
7
13
3
—
29
Mountain View — Vickery 10 points, Chanhthala 15, Faenz 7, Kreiser 15, Carrilla 6, Guud 4. Assist, rebound leader: not reported.
Bishop Kelly — Shalz 2 points, Kent 4, Nieto 5, Behrend 8, Reeping 8, Wilson 2. Assist leader: Kent, Nieto 1. Rebound leader: Keefe 7.
EAGLE 67, MIDDLETON 39
Eagle
17
19
22
9
—
67
Middleton
15
6
6
12
—
39
Eagle — Dana Murray 3 points, Janie King 17, Annika Peery 2, McKenna Emerson 13, Cassidy Tiegs 9, Meghan Boyd 7, Jaimee McKinnie 5, Kate Murray 11. Assist leader: King 3. Rebound leader: K. Murray 8.
Middleton — Meriah Deugan 6 points, Sage Huggins 6, Lexi Mitchell 5, Daycee Duegan 1, Zoey Moore 8, Taylor Guerra 2, Rilee Moser 5, Haley Robinett 6. Assist, rebound leader: not reported.
KUNA 63, VALLIVUE 38
Vallivue
11
9
7
11
—
38
Kuna
12
22
6
23
—
63
Vallivue — T. Morrison 5 points, A. Myers 5, S. Reinecker 8, H. Hruza 7, C. VanWinkle 5, A. Schmidt 3, M. Rodriguez 5. Assist leaders: Reinecker, Hruza 2. Rebound leader: Reinecker 8.
Kuna — N. Rose 6 points, R. Walker 2, A VanCampen 19, M. Thurston 13, S. Rowe 3, M. Croft 10, A. Collett 2. M. Holloman 8. Assist leader: Holloman 4. Rebound leader: VanCampen 11.
TIMBERLINE 48, CALDWELL 37
Caldwell
12
7
7
11
—
37
Timberline
13
6
15
14
—
48
Caldwell — Jalen Callendar 9 points, Jade Martinez 7, Katrina Vallejo 5, Arianna Lara 3, Heaven Campos 7, Molly Dayley 2, Isle Mora 4. Assist leader: Callendar 7. Rebound leader: Callendar 12.
Timberline — Ashlyn Asuena-Mercil 16 points, Ava Ranson 2, Elena McHargue 6, Courtney Hurlbut 6, Abbie McKay 4, Emma Ellinghousse 10, Jordan Adams 8, Nicki Atchison 2. Assist leaders: McHargue, Adams 5. Rebound leader: McHargue 7.
Scores
Cole Valley Christian 66, Wendell 24
Comments