Varsity Extra

November 13, 2016 12:39 AM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Saturday, Nov. 12

Statesman staff

FOOTBALL

5A

QUARTERFINALS

Mountain View 30, Highland 3

Eagle 48, Coeur d’Alene 39

Capital 28, Madison 20

Rocky Mountain 51, Lewiston 21

SEMIFINALS

Friday

Mountain View 25, Eagle 15

Capital 27, Rocky Mountain 14

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nov. 19

At Albertsons Stadium

Mountain View (10-2) vs. Capital (10-1), noon

4A

QUARTERFINALS

Skyview 62, Wood River 13

Skyline 37, Emmett 20

Blackfoot 35, Lakeland 14

Bishop Kelly 34, Middleton 14

SEMIFINALS

Friday

Bishop Kelly 40, Blackfoot 7

Skyline 47, Skyview 35

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nov. 19

At Albertsons Stadium

Skyline (11-0) vs. Bishop Kelly (11-0), 3:30 p.m.

3A

QUARTERFINALS

Kimberly 39, South Fremont 36

Gooding 54, Timberlake 18

Shelley 38, Weiser 6

Fruitland 49, Snake River 8

SEMIFINALS

Saturday

Fruitland 45, Gooding 33

Shelley 40, Kimberly 27

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nov. 19

Middleton High

Fruitland (8-2) vs. Shelley (11-0), 4 p.m.

2A

QUARTERFINALS

Aberdeen 15, West Jefferson 8

Declo 39, Grangeville 20

St. Maries 33, North Fremont 14

Bear Lake 28, New Plymouth 21

SEMIFINALS

Friday

Declo 28, Aberdeen 18

Saturday

St. Maries 20, Bear Lake 14

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nov. 18

At Holt Arena, Pocatello

Declo (10-2) vs. St. Maries (11-0), 5:30 p.m.

1A DIVISION I

QUARTERFINALS

Oakley 38, Lapwai 34

Glenns Ferry 58, Wilder 12

Raft River 44, Troy 32

Notus 38, Prairie 36

SEMIFINALS

Friday

Oakley 50, Glenns Ferry 42 (2OT)

Saturday

Raft River 52, Notus 8

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nov. 18

Holt Arena, Pocatello

Oakley (9-2) vs. Raft River (11-0), 8 p.m.

1A DIVISION II

QUARTERFINALS

Carey 34, Camas County 6

Butte County 28, Dietrich 26

Salmon River 40, Deary 34

Kendrick 28, Council 22

SEMIFINALS

Friday

Salmon River 36, Carey 20

Kendrick 66, Butte County 22

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nov. 19

At Middleton High

Salmon River (10-1) vs. Kendrick (9-1), 1 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BORAH 51, SKYVIEW 38

Skyview

6

7

9

16

38

Borah

10

10

17

14

51

Skyview — Rachel Ray 3 points, Madie Edwards 1, Jorian Blacker 7, Nat Robison 9, Siolo Church 2, Kelsie Higgins 7, Emma Teriipaia 3, Ty Bottoms 6. Assist leader: Robison 6. Rebound leader: Robison 8.

Borah — Emma Gibbons 3 points, Kiana Corpus 16, Xaelani Camacho 2, Nyalam Thabach 6, Lily Gregory 4, Maddie Geritz 20. Assist leader: Corpus 6. Rebound leader: Geritz 8.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 57 BISHOP KELLY 29

Mtn View

10

12

13

22

57

BK

6

7

13

3

29

Mountain View — Vickery 10 points, Chanhthala 15, Faenz 7, Kreiser 15, Carrilla 6, Guud 4. Assist, rebound leader: not reported.

Bishop Kelly — Shalz 2 points, Kent 4, Nieto 5, Behrend 8, Reeping 8, Wilson 2. Assist leader: Kent, Nieto 1. Rebound leader: Keefe 7.

EAGLE 67, MIDDLETON 39

Eagle

17

19

22

9

67

Middleton

15

6

6

12

39

Eagle — Dana Murray 3 points, Janie King 17, Annika Peery 2, McKenna Emerson 13, Cassidy Tiegs 9, Meghan Boyd 7, Jaimee McKinnie 5, Kate Murray 11. Assist leader: King 3. Rebound leader: K. Murray 8.

Middleton — Meriah Deugan 6 points, Sage Huggins 6, Lexi Mitchell 5, Daycee Duegan 1, Zoey Moore 8, Taylor Guerra 2, Rilee Moser 5, Haley Robinett 6. Assist, rebound leader: not reported.

KUNA 63, VALLIVUE 38

Vallivue

11

9

7

11

38

Kuna

12

22

6

23

63

Vallivue — T. Morrison 5 points, A. Myers 5, S. Reinecker 8, H. Hruza 7, C. VanWinkle 5, A. Schmidt 3, M. Rodriguez 5. Assist leaders: Reinecker, Hruza 2. Rebound leader: Reinecker 8.

Kuna — N. Rose 6 points, R. Walker 2, A VanCampen 19, M. Thurston 13, S. Rowe 3, M. Croft 10, A. Collett 2. M. Holloman 8. Assist leader: Holloman 4. Rebound leader: VanCampen 11.

TIMBERLINE 48, CALDWELL 37

Caldwell

12

7

7

11

37

Timberline

13

6

15

14

48

Caldwell — Jalen Callendar 9 points, Jade Martinez 7, Katrina Vallejo 5, Arianna Lara 3, Heaven Campos 7, Molly Dayley 2, Isle Mora 4. Assist leader: Callendar 7. Rebound leader: Callendar 12.

Timberline — Ashlyn Asuena-Mercil 16 points, Ava Ranson 2, Elena McHargue 6, Courtney Hurlbut 6, Abbie McKay 4, Emma Ellinghousse 10, Jordan Adams 8, Nicki Atchison 2. Assist leaders: McHargue, Adams 5. Rebound leader: McHargue 7.

Scores

Cole Valley Christian 66, Wendell 24

Related content

Varsity Extra

Comments

Videos

Fruitland runs past Gooding into state championship

View more video

Sports Videos