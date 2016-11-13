Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Saturday, Nov. 12

1:59 NCAA rules have changed, and Boise State football is pushing players to use food as fuel Pause

4:32 Boise State RB Jeremy McNichols says being smarter has led to huge season after Hawaii win

9:13 Meet Boise State's new basketball player: Freshman Justinian Jessup, who started Saturday

3:39 Boise State QB Brett Rypien says offense playing its best after Hawaii win

2:32 Gloria Steinem in Boise

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

7:41 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin happy with complete win over Hawaii

0:27 Rocky Mountain High receiver makes one-handed catch