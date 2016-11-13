Varsity Extra

November 13, 2016 12:02 AM

Mountain View High freshman runner Lexy Halladay qualifies for nationals

By Rachel Roberts

EAGLE

Lexy Halladay finished second at the Nike Cross Regionals Northwest meet on Saturday at Eagle Island State Park. Montana’s Annie Hill won the girls championship race for the second year in a row in 17 minutes, 22.2 seconds.

Halladay crossed the finish line in 17:26, earning a spot at Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 3 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland.

The Mountain View girls finished fifth as a team, losing their No. 2 runner to a sprained ankle after she stepped in a hole during the race and was unable to finish.

Mountain View senior Charles Paul was the top Idaho finisher in the boys championship race in eighth (15:42). He is the first alternate for nationals. Bishop Kelly sophomore Nicholas Russell won the boys open invitational in 15:53.8.

