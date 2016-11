Like every other player on Rocky Mountain High’s varsity football team, Horacio Gutierrez was issued a helmet, pads and uniform. But because his legs are weakened by a medical condition, Gutierrez patrols the Grizzlies’ sideline in a wheelchair. He attends every practice, soaking in the details with the hope that he may some day get a chance to use that knowledge in a game. Coach Scott Criner and the rest of the Grizzlies are determined to make that happen.