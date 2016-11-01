Varsity Extra

November 1, 2016 4:29 PM

2016 5A, 4A SIC all-conference boys soccer awards

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Note: All teams are chosen by the conference’s coaches

5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Co-players of the Year: Jonah Dalmas, sr., F, Rocky Mountain; Sebastian Winn-Araneda, sr., M/F, Mountain View

Coach of the Year: Scott Lewis, Centennial

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Kaden Baratcart, jr., Boise

Skyler Munroe, sr., Timberline

Tanner Pollock, sr., Rocky Mountain

Midfielders

Ahmed Ibrahimovic, so., Borah

Rowan Pierson, sr., Timberline

Manasse Mbuyi, jr., Centennial

Matt Ivanoff, jr., Boise

Defenders

Tate Wilson, sr., Mountain View

Matt Belisle, sr., Timberline

Vinny Singleton, sr., Rocky Mountain

Hans Theiler, sr., Boise

Goalkeeper

Parker Billings, sr., Timberline

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Sein Min-Ley, fr., Centennial

Trenton Lyons, so., Meridian

Nick Bisango, fr., Mountain View

Zack Bryant, jr., Borah

Midfielders

Zach Moss, jr., Rocky Mountain

Armin Hasanovic, so., Borah

Christian Mondragon, sr., Mountain View

Lucas Thorne, jr., Kuna

Defenders

Kurt McDaniel, sr., Boise

Josh Goicoechea, jr., Centennial

Justus Kjellander, sr., Centennial

Nate Isbell, sr., Boise

Goalkeeper

Tanner Bengtzen, sr., Rocky Mountain.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards

Emmanuel Iradukunda, sr., Centennial

Casey Sturtevant, sr., Centennial

Peter Robertson, jr., Eagle

Ibraheem Bah, so., Kuna

Juan Guerrero, sr., Nampa

Midfielders

Will Slattery, sr., Boise

Jonny Gonzalez, jr., Centennial

Kai Flugel, jr., Nampa

Skylar Frisk, sr., Eagle

Jonathan Martinez, so., Meridian

Alex Draghici, sr., Centennial

Curtis Martin, sr., Eagle

Alex Macha, sr., Timberline

Ryan Gamboa, so., Kuna

Mason Grier, so., Mountain View

Defenders

Kyle Jones, so., Rocky Mountain

Brennan Klemme, sr., Capital

Damian Dennis, sr., Borah

Bailey Ward, jr., Mountain View

Jordan St. Goerge, sr., Mountain View

Aiden Verveckken, jr., Eagle

Isaac Preszler, sr., Kuna

Gunnar Vittrup, sr., Borah

Ty Jensen, so., Meridian

Kaden Williams, jr., Eagle

Humberto Lopez, so., Nampa

Goalkeepers

Kaden Connor, jr., Mountain View

Chase Miller, so., Capital

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Danny Cuevas, sr., D, Caldwell

Coach of the Year: Shawn Pelton, Skyview

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Matt Sammartino, sr., Bishop Kelly

David Kofoed, sr., Middleton

David Slemmer, jr., Skyview

Midfielders

Emilio Gonzales, sr., Caldwell

Tom Bartlett, jr., Bishop Kelly

Johnny Rojas, sr., Skyview

Omar Sosa, sr., Skyview

Defenders

Freddy Murillo, so., Caldwell

Sam Fisher, sr., Caldwell

Tanner Ackerman, jr., Skyview

Goalkeeper

Alex Koehl, sr., Bishop Kelly

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Hector Bermudez, so., Caldwell

Hector Arreola, so., Vallivue

Lennyn Solis, fr., Emmett

Midfielders

Daxton Wyatt, so., Middleton

Ricky Galvan, sr., Caldwell

Miguel Lorea, so., Vallivue

Ezri Palacios, jr., Ridgevue

Defenders

Eric Arizmendi, jr., Caldwell

Tyler Wilson, sr., Middleton

Pedro Bonilla, so., Vallivue

Goalkeeper

Juan Esparza, sr., Caldwell

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards

Jesus Lechuga, sr., Caldwell

Seth Riffe, sr., Bishop Kelly

Hector Pena, jr., Ridgevue

Cole Heck, so., Middleton

Scott Donnellan, so., Bishop Kelly

Lorenzo Guevarra, fr., Mountain Home

Midfielders

Carlos Lechuga, so., Caldwell

Jaxler Lowell, sr., Middleton

Kaden Spencer, sr., Mt Home

Luis Torres, so., Vallivue

Cris Araujo, jr., Skyview

Saul Huerta, so., Bishop Kelly

Graydon Weber, so., Middleton

Victor Carreon, fr., Vallivue

Landon Stucki, sr., Skyview

Adam Flores, fr., Vallivue

Defenders

Chase Hoffman, jr., Skyview

Eli Neal, sr., Bishop Kelly

Kasey Solis, sr., Emmett

Joe McCoy, fr., Mountain Home

Seth Cram, so., Bishop Kelly

Jake Duncan, so., Middleton

Juan Leon, jr., Skyview

Jose Ruiz, sr., Vallivue

Goalkeepers

Lucio Villa, sr., Ridgevue

Eduardo Moldonado, so., Vallivue

Riggin Watts, sr., Emmett

Jayden Stensgaard, jr., Skyview

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

Varsity Extra

