2016 5A, 4A SIC all-conference boys soccer awards

Note: All teams are chosen by the conference’s coaches
5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Co-players of the Year: Jonah Dalmas, sr., F, Rocky Mountain; Sebastian Winn-Araneda, sr., M/F, Mountain View
Coach of the Year: Scott Lewis, Centennial
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Kaden Baratcart, jr., Boise
Skyler Munroe, sr., Timberline
Tanner Pollock, sr., Rocky Mountain
Midfielders
Ahmed Ibrahimovic, so., Borah
Rowan Pierson, sr., Timberline
Manasse Mbuyi, jr., Centennial
Matt Ivanoff, jr., Boise
Defenders
Tate Wilson, sr., Mountain View
Matt Belisle, sr., Timberline
Vinny Singleton, sr., Rocky Mountain
Hans Theiler, sr., Boise
Goalkeeper
Parker Billings, sr., Timberline
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Sein Min-Ley, fr., Centennial
Trenton Lyons, so., Meridian
Nick Bisango, fr., Mountain View
Zack Bryant, jr., Borah
Midfielders
Zach Moss, jr., Rocky Mountain
Armin Hasanovic, so., Borah
Christian Mondragon, sr., Mountain View
Lucas Thorne, jr., Kuna
Defenders
Kurt McDaniel, sr., Boise
Josh Goicoechea, jr., Centennial
Justus Kjellander, sr., Centennial
Nate Isbell, sr., Boise
Goalkeeper
Tanner Bengtzen, sr., Rocky Mountain.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards
Emmanuel Iradukunda, sr., Centennial
Casey Sturtevant, sr., Centennial
Peter Robertson, jr., Eagle
Ibraheem Bah, so., Kuna
Juan Guerrero, sr., Nampa
Midfielders
Will Slattery, sr., Boise
Jonny Gonzalez, jr., Centennial
Kai Flugel, jr., Nampa
Skylar Frisk, sr., Eagle
Jonathan Martinez, so., Meridian
Alex Draghici, sr., Centennial
Curtis Martin, sr., Eagle
Alex Macha, sr., Timberline
Ryan Gamboa, so., Kuna
Mason Grier, so., Mountain View
Defenders
Kyle Jones, so., Rocky Mountain
Brennan Klemme, sr., Capital
Damian Dennis, sr., Borah
Bailey Ward, jr., Mountain View
Jordan St. Goerge, sr., Mountain View
Aiden Verveckken, jr., Eagle
Isaac Preszler, sr., Kuna
Gunnar Vittrup, sr., Borah
Ty Jensen, so., Meridian
Kaden Williams, jr., Eagle
Humberto Lopez, so., Nampa
Goalkeepers
Kaden Connor, jr., Mountain View
Chase Miller, so., Capital
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Danny Cuevas, sr., D, Caldwell
Coach of the Year: Shawn Pelton, Skyview
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Matt Sammartino, sr., Bishop Kelly
David Kofoed, sr., Middleton
David Slemmer, jr., Skyview
Midfielders
Emilio Gonzales, sr., Caldwell
Tom Bartlett, jr., Bishop Kelly
Johnny Rojas, sr., Skyview
Omar Sosa, sr., Skyview
Defenders
Freddy Murillo, so., Caldwell
Sam Fisher, sr., Caldwell
Tanner Ackerman, jr., Skyview
Goalkeeper
Alex Koehl, sr., Bishop Kelly
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Hector Bermudez, so., Caldwell
Hector Arreola, so., Vallivue
Lennyn Solis, fr., Emmett
Midfielders
Daxton Wyatt, so., Middleton
Ricky Galvan, sr., Caldwell
Miguel Lorea, so., Vallivue
Ezri Palacios, jr., Ridgevue
Defenders
Eric Arizmendi, jr., Caldwell
Tyler Wilson, sr., Middleton
Pedro Bonilla, so., Vallivue
Goalkeeper
Juan Esparza, sr., Caldwell
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards
Jesus Lechuga, sr., Caldwell
Seth Riffe, sr., Bishop Kelly
Hector Pena, jr., Ridgevue
Cole Heck, so., Middleton
Scott Donnellan, so., Bishop Kelly
Lorenzo Guevarra, fr., Mountain Home
Midfielders
Carlos Lechuga, so., Caldwell
Jaxler Lowell, sr., Middleton
Kaden Spencer, sr., Mt Home
Luis Torres, so., Vallivue
Cris Araujo, jr., Skyview
Saul Huerta, so., Bishop Kelly
Graydon Weber, so., Middleton
Victor Carreon, fr., Vallivue
Landon Stucki, sr., Skyview
Adam Flores, fr., Vallivue
Defenders
Chase Hoffman, jr., Skyview
Eli Neal, sr., Bishop Kelly
Kasey Solis, sr., Emmett
Joe McCoy, fr., Mountain Home
Seth Cram, so., Bishop Kelly
Jake Duncan, so., Middleton
Juan Leon, jr., Skyview
Jose Ruiz, sr., Vallivue
Goalkeepers
Lucio Villa, sr., Ridgevue
Eduardo Moldonado, so., Vallivue
Riggin Watts, sr., Emmett
Jayden Stensgaard, jr., Skyview
