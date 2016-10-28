Skyview volleyball advances to 4A semis; Timberline still alive in 5A

Skyview swept Burley and then sent six-time defending champion Century into the 4A losers bracket Friday at Hillcrest High near Idaho Falls.
The Hawks, who beat Century in four, take on Idaho Falls at 11 a.m. Saturday for a spot in the title match. Idaho Falls has won the past two 5A titles, but the Tigers dropped down to 4A this season.
Bishop Kelly opened with a loss to Idaho Falls, but responded with wins over Middleton and Century. BK plays Twin Falls in an elimination match at 9 a.m. Saturday.
5A: TIMBERLINE LAST VALLEY TEAM ALIVE
Timberline will face Lewiston for the second time in the tournament in a loser-out match Saturday morning.
Madison and Bonneville each swept two matches Friday to remain unbeaten. They face each other in a semifinal Saturday morning with a championship berth on the line.
The Wolves swept the Bengals in the opener, then lost in three games to Bonneville. Timberline eliminated conference foe Mountain View to keep its hopes alive.
District champion Rocky Mountain and No. 3 Boise each went two-and-out. Mountain View eliminated Rocky in a five-set match for the Mavericks’ first state tournament win in program history.
3A: PARMA, WEISER STILL HAVE HOPE
Parma and Weiser each won first-round matches before falling in the second round. The two 3A Snake River Valley teams face each other in an elimination game Saturday.
2A: NAMPA CHRISTIAN KEEPS WINNING
Nampa Christian is two wins from its eighth championship. The Trojans opened with a win over Firth, then swept conference foe Melba to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2012. Cole Valley Christian held off Melba in an elimination match and plays St. Maries in another win-or-go-home game Saturday.
1A D-I: HORSESHOE BEND IN HUNT
Horseshoe Bend suffered its first loss of the season against Troy, and the Mustangs then survived a five-set loser-out match against Genesee. Horseshoe Bend faces Challis in an elimination match Saturday. The winner plays the loser of Saturday’s semifinal between Troy and Valley, which have yet to lose.
1A D-II: SALMON RIVER GOES HOME
Salmon River was the only District Three representative at the tournament, and the Savages had a tough day. Dietrich sent Salmon River packing with a four-set victory in the losers bracket. Salmon River’s only victory came against Logos (Moscow) in a sweep.
Lighthouse Christian and Butte County advance to the semifinals.
State cross country runs Saturday
All five classifications compete on the 5,000-meter course at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
- 5A: Girls (1:15 p.m.), boys (2:30 p.m.)
- 4A: Girls (11:15 a.m.), boys (12:45 a.m.)
- 3A: Girls (10 a.m.), boys (11:45 a.m.)
- 2A: Girls (1:45 p.m.), boys (3 p.m.)
- 1A: Girls (10:30 a.m.), boys (12:15 p.m.)
Comments