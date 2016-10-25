Will Treasure Valley volleyball teams rebound at state?

Sixteen Treasure Valley teams make the trek to eastern Idaho as the Idaho state high school volleyball tournaments begin Friday in and around Idaho Falls.
Those 16 are seeking to improve upon the Boise area’s recent history at the state tournament. Since winning four championships in 2008, the Treasure Valley has won just 6-of-42 titles in the past seven years, including none last season.
Rocky Mountain (15-1) leads the 5A SIC contingent as the district champ and draws Madison in the first round of the two-day, double-elimination tournament. Timberline (17-2), Boise (14-5) and Mountain View (11-8) also qualified.
The 4A SIC has yet to win a state title, going 0-for-16 since the classification began in 2000. Six-time defending champ Century appears to have taken a step back this year, opening the door for Skyview (17-0). But two-time defending 5A champ Idaho Falls (33-7, including tournaments) dropped to the 4A level this fall and enters as the favorite.
Other Treasure Valley squads bound for state include Middleton and Bishop Kelly in 4A; Weiser and Parma in 3A; Nampa Christian, Cole Valley Christian and Melba in 2A; Horseshoe Bend, Compass Honors and Ambrose in 1A Division I; and Salmon River in 1A Division II.
Title towns
Schools with the most state volleyball championships, according to Idaho High School Activities Association records.
School
Titles
Sandpoint
14
St. Maries
12
Troy
9
Bonneville
7
Malad
7
Nampa Christian
7
Century
6
Genesee
6
Idaho Falls
6
