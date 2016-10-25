Two more Treasure Valley soccer players commit to Division I teams

Rocky Mountain midfielder Lily Schlake and Middleton midfielder Mikee Furrowed added to the Treasure Valley’s growing girls soccer pipeline, becoming the fifth and six members of the class of 2017 to commit to a Division I scholarship.
Schlake is headed to the University of Portland, a two-time national champion, after leading the Grizzlies to a runner-up finish at the 5A state tournament last week. She tallied three goals and five assists this fall as the director of Rocky Mountain’s attack.
Furrow committed to Montana after racking up 18 goals and 12 assists this fall to lead Middleton to the 4A state tournament.
Other Division I commits in this year’s class include: Eagle’s Emma Bailey (BYU), Boise’s Kathryn Blickenstaff (Idaho), Weiser’s Lauren Bouvia (UC Davis) and Bishop Kelly’s Aubree Chatterton (Gonzaga).
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments