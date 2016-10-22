Four seniors who did not play football last year, and three who never played a down of high school football, signed up for the Eagles this fall. All four are filling key roles for Capital as it prepares for a postseason push.
Junior forward Makayla Christensen scored off a corner kick in the 63rd minute to give the Centennial girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Boise in the 5A District Three Tournament championship game Wednesday at Centennial High.
The Mavericks are seeing more and more girls turn out for girls soccer each year after the West Ada School District instituted a no-cut policy in 2012. The policy came as a result of the district being investigated due to a Title IX complaint in 2011. The Office of Civil Rights continues to monitor the district five years later.
High school football tams around the 5A Southern Idaho Conference are taking advantage of technology that lets them beam instant replays to their coaches and players on the sideline this fall. Seconds after coming off the field, they can review the previous series to see what went wrong and make adjustments.
The top-ranked Mustangs won their sixth straight game, invoking the mercy rule in a 42-7 win against Timberline on Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. Coach Paul Peterson says the Mustangs are enjoying their run with guarded optimism.
Boise sophomore Eve Jensen and Borah junior Siyad Matan had the top finishes among Treasure Valley cross country runners in the elite races at the Bob Firman Invitational. Both say you must approach the course, and the competition, without trepidation.