Upstart Ridgevue boys soccer rallies into 4A state championship

Down 2-0 at halftime of a 4A boys soccer state semifinal, junior forward Hector Pena poured in a second-half hat trick as Ridgevue pulled out a 3-2 victory over Caldwell and continued its stunning run by earning a spot in the state championship game.
Ridgevue (11-8-3), a first-year program in Nampa with zero seniors, has won eight of its last nine games. It lost its last meeting with district champ Caldwell 7-1. But the Warhawks rallied for the victory Friday and will face Skyview (15-3-2) for the title at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
SKYVIEW 3, BLACKFOOT 2: Johnny Rojas and Omar Sosa both scored in the opening 10 minutes, and Rojas added another tally as the Hawks held on to advance to the championship for the third time in five years.
CLASS 5A
BOISE 2, ROCKY MTN. 1 (OT): Matt Ivanoff banged home a golden goal eight minutes into overtime to lift the Braves (15-3-1) into the championship, where it will face Coeur d’Alene (10-1-5) at noon MT Saturday at Coeur d’Alene High.
Kaden Baratcart set up the walk-off goal when he beat Grizzlies goalkeeper Tanner Bengtzen to a through ball. He found Will Slattery, who forwarded the ball along to Ivanoff for Boise’s fourth trip to the finals in six years.
“He’s huge for us,” Boise coach Mike Darrow said of Ivanoff. “He and Kaden are really where our offense goes through.”
COEUR D’ALENE 1, CENTENNIAL 1: The Patriots fell 4-3 on penalty kicks in the semifinals, dropping them into the third-place game against Rocky Mountain.
Alex Draghici scored again for Centennial (15-3-2), giving him three goals at state.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, BONNEVILLE 1: Logan Howell scored twice and set up another goal as the Mavericks (13-4-3) cruised into the consolation final against Lake City (9-8-1).
CLASS 3A
WEISER 3, BONNERS FERRY 0: Daniel Prado and Kevin Prado both scored as the Wolverines (17-2-2) advanced into the consolation final against Wendell (7-9-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 5A
ROCKY MTN. 1, TIMBERLINE 0: Jordyn Dalling tapped in a give-and-go from Grace Wilson inside the 6-yard box in the 33rd minute to lift Rocky Mountain into the state championship for the first time since 2011.
The Grizzlies (16-3-2) advance to face Lake City (13-3-2), which reached the finals for the second straight year, at 3 p.m. MT Saturday at Coeur d’Alene High for the title.
“We know they're big, and we know they're physical,” Rocky Mountain coach Donal Kaehler said. “... We know we're in for a battle tomorrow.”
Rocky Mountain enters the finals shorthanded after defender Jennifer Norrie had to go to the emergency room after a collision, and attacking midfielder Regan Widner left with a leg injury. Wilson, a sophomore, filled in for Widner.
“We’re really solid,” Kaehler said of his team’s depth. “But we really can’t afford to lose anyone else. We’re not that deep.”
LAKE CITY 3, CENTENNIAL 2 (OT): Madyson Smith banged in a rebound for a golden-goal that ended Centennial’s (15-1-3) bid for a third straight title and snapped the Patriots’ unbeaten streak at 23 games.
MADISON 1, BOISE 0 (OT): Boise will not bring home a trophy from the state tournament for the first time in the IHSAA era, which began in 2000.
HIGHLAND 1, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1: Mountain View went two-and-out at state after falling 4-3 on penalty kicks.
CLASS 4A
BISHOP KELLY 2, CENTURY 0: Tatum Seastrand and Lauren Elwer both scored for the Knights (19-2-0), who have won 19 in a row and advanced to the championship for the sixth time in seven years.
Bishop Kelly will take on Sandpoint (8-5-5) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex for the title. The Knights have faced the Bulldogs in four of its last six trips to the finals, splitting the matchups.
SKYVIEW 3, PRESTON 2: The Hawks (13-6-2) knocked off the defending state champ with a goal and an assist from Kaitlyn Shepard to advance to the consolation finals against Wood River.
WOOD RIVER 2, MIDDLETON 1: Miranda McKay scored on an assist from Emily Wood, but the Vikings’ season ended at 9-11-2.
CLASS 3A
COEUR D’ALENE CHARTER 2, WEISER 1 (OT): Lauren Bouvia scored her 94th goal of the season, but Weiser’s (19-2-0) title defense ended on a golden goal.
