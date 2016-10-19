Rocky Mountain High volleyball aims for first district title since 2011

Rocky Mountain swept Timberline 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 in a 5A District Three Tournament semifinal match Wednesday at Rocky Mountain High.
The Grizzlies advance to the championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday at their home gym. It is their first appearance in the title match since 2012, with their last win coming in 2011.
Boise and Timberline, who each qualified for state, play at 4 p.m. Thursday for the right to face Rocky in the championship. The winner would need to beat the Grizzlies twice to claim the title.
4A: SKYVIEW VS. BISHOP KELLY
Skyview tries for its sixth district championship in a row and 11th in 13 seasons at 8 p.m. Thursday at Middleton High.
For the fifth time in the past seven seasons, the Hawks and Knights square off for the district title. BK last won in 2010, edging the Hawks in five sets. The two teams also needed five games to determine a winner in 2014 and 2011.
The Hawks swept the Knights during the regular season, but BK is the only 4A SIC team to take a set off them this season.
Off to state
- 5A: Timberline, Rocky Mountain, Boise, Mountain View
- 4A: Skyview, Bishop Kelly
- 3A: Parma
- 2A: Nampa Christian, Cole Valley Christian
- 1A DI: Horseshoe Bend, Compass Honors
- 1A DII: Salmon River
