October 18, 2016 11:31 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Tuesday, Oct. 18

GIRLS SOCCER

5A STATE TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Thursday

At Lake City High

Game 1: Lake City (11-3-2) vs. Highland (11-5-1), 9 a.m.

Game 2: Centennial (14-0-3) vs. Mountain View (11-5-2), 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: Boise (12-3-3) vs. Rocky Mountain (14-3-2), 2 p.m.

At Coeur d’Alene High

Game 3: Madison (14-1-1) vs. Timberline (12-2-3), 11:30 a.m.

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Thursday

At Idaho Falls Soccer Complex

Game 1: Sandpoint (6-5-5) vs. Preston (13-3-3), 11 a.m.

Game 2: Twin Falls (13-4-1) vs. Skyview (12-5-2), 11 a.m.

Game 3: Bishop Kelly (17-2-0) vs. Wood River (11-7-0), 2 p.m.

Game 4: Century (14-3-2) vs. Middleton (9-9-2), 2 p.m.

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Thursday

At Sunway Soccer Complex, Twin Falls

Game 1: Marsh Valley (16-2-1) vs. Timberlake (11-3-1), 11 a.m.

Game 2: Community School (17-1-0) vs. Teton (11-6-0), 11 a.m.

Game 3: Coeur d’Alene Charter (13-3-1) vs. Filer (8-4-1), 2 p.m.

Game 4: Shelley (14-0-0) vs. Weiser (18-1-0), 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

5A STATE TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Thursday

At Post Falls High

Game 1: Coeur d’Alene (8-1-5) vs. Bonneville (8-9-2), 9 a.m.

Game 3: Hillcrest (11-4-2) vs. Rocky Mountain (11-3-3), 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: Boise (13-3-1) vs. Lake City (8-7-1), 2 p.m.

At Coeur d’Alene High

Game 2: Centennial (14-2-2) vs. Mountain View (12-3-3), 9 a.m.

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Thursday

At Idaho Falls Soccer Complex

Game 1: Sandpoint (11-3-4) vs. Blackfoot (15-1-1), 11 a.m.

Game 2: Twin Falls (13-3-0) vs. Skyview (13-3-2), 11 a.m.

Game 3: Caldwell (13-1-5) vs. Jerome (14-5-1), 2 p.m.

Game 4: Century (13-3-1) vs. Ridgevue (9-8-3), 2 p.m.

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Thursday

At Sunway Soccer Complex, Twin Falls

Game 1: Weiser (16-1-2) vs. Sugar-Salem (13-2-2), 11 a.m.

Game 2: Bonners Ferry (9-5-1) vs. Community School (15-3-0), 11 a.m.

Game 3: Teton (14-1-1) vs. American Falls (8-6-3), 2 p.m.

Game 4: Bliss (12-2-1) vs. Wendell (6-8-2), 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Rocky Mountain High

SATURDAY

Play-in round

Mountain View 3, Borah 0

Centennial 3, Meridian 0

Capital def. Nampa

Eagle 3, Columbia 0

MONDAY

First round

Timberline def. Eagle 25-19, 26-24, 25-20

Mountain View def. Kuna 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20

Rocky Mountain def. Capital 25-13, 18-25, 22-25, 25-11, 15-9

Boise def. Centennial 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

Eagle def. Kuna 25-22, 25-21, 25-18; Kuna (8-6) eliminated

Centennial def. Capital 25-19, 25-20, 25-17; Capital (8-9) eliminated

Winners’ bracket

Timberline def. Mountain View 25-22, 25-23, 25-17

Rocky Mountain def. Boise 25-16, 18-25, 25-14, 26-24

WEDNESDAY

Losers’ bracket

(Winners to state)

Game 9: Boise (12-4) vs. Eagle (8-9), 5 p.m.

Game 10: Mountain View (10-7) vs. Centennial (8-9), 5 p.m.

Fourth-place match

(Loser is fourth place)

Game 12: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 7 p.m.

Semifinal

(Winner to state)

Game 11: Timberline (16-0) vs. Rocky Mountain (13-1), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Losers’ bracket

Game 13: Loser 9 vs. Loser 10, 5 p.m. (winner to state play-in game)

Semifinal

Game 14: Winner 12 vs. Loser 11, 4 p.m. (loser to state as 3C)

Championship

Game 15: Winner 11 vs. Winner 14, 6 p.m. (an if-necessary game would be played at 8 p.m.; both to state)

EAGLE DEF. KUNA

25-22, 25-21, 25-18

Eagle (8-9) — Gabby Joy 3 aces, 23 digs; Emily Greer 4 digs, 4 blocks, 19 kills; Emily Scott 11 kills, 3 digs; Mckenzie Lee 2 blocks, 3 kills, 2 digs, 32 assists; Brecklyn Reese 5 blocks, 1 kill.

Kuna (8-6) — Madison Thurston 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace; Mahala Bradburn 2 aces, 20 digs; Ryann Halladay 3 aces, 9 kills, 9 digs; Samantha Butler 27 assists, 4 digs.

CENTENNIAL DEF. CAPITAL

25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Centennial (8-9) — Allison O’Hara 9 kills, 1 block; Selena Garrett 5 aces, 6 digs; Brianna Barta 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 12 assists, 9 digs; Elayna Kerwin 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 20 digs.

Capital (8-9) — Grace Doughty 1 ace, 2 blocks, 13 assists, 4 digs; Elly Johnson 6 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs; Nicole Powers 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Ellie Van De Graaff 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 17 digs.

ROCKY MTN. DEF. BOISE

25-16, 18-25, 25-14, 26-24

Boise (12-4) — Payton Spoja 15 kills, 15 digs, 5 blocks, 1 ace; Katherine Koeplin 18 assists; Baileys Schievem 8 kills, 15 blocks.

Rocky Mountain (13-1) — Kate Lyon 20 digs, 3 assists; Tori Gehring 8 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces; Mikayla Moorhouse 8 kills, 2 blocks; Maddison Taylor 8 kills, 3 blocks.

TIMBERLINE DEF. MTN. VIEW

25-22, 25-23, 25-17

Mountian View (10-7) — Monique Johnson 8 kills 7 digs; Ariah Joyner 6 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, 2 aces; Morgan Pugmire 2 kills, 5 blocks, 4 digs; Taylor McCollum 2 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Grace Johnson 14 digs; Adelle Cron 12 assists, 2 aces.

Timberline (16-0) — Abbey Schwager 2 aces, 27 assists, 7 digs; Katti Kerkman 4 aces, 14 digs; Brooke Foster 14 kills; Miranda Lamb 13 kills, 15 digs.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY

First round

Skyview def. Caldwell 25-9, 25-17, 25-7

Emmett def. Vallivue 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Bishop Kelly def. Mountain Home 25-13, 25-23, 25-20

Middleton def. Vallivue 25-5, 25-7, 25-11

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

Vallivue def. Caldwell 25-18, 25-12, 25-17; Caldwell (0-18) eliminated

Mountain Home def. Ridgevue 22-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19, 15-10; Ridgevue (3-14) eliminated

Semifinals

(Winners to state)

Skyview def. Emmett 25-7, 25-15, 27-25

Bishop Kelly def. Middleton 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-12

WEDNESDAY

At Middleton High

Losers’ bracket

Game 9: Vallivue (8-9) vs. Middleton (11-5), 6 p.m.

Game 10: Emmett (10-8) vs. Mountain Home (4-12), 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

At Middleton High

Third-place game

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)

Championship

Game 12: Skyview (16-0) vs. Bishop Kelly (14-4), 8 p.m. (both to state)

VALLIVUE DEF. CALDWELL

25-18, 25-12, 25-17

Caldwell (0-18) — Maddie Strong 18 digs; Jessica Browning 6 kills; Brittni Solis 7 assists.

Vallivue (8-9) — Rieta Eldridge 4 kills, 15 digs; Tawni Morrison 5 kills, 11 assists, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Maddie Villarreal 6 kills, 2 blocks; Kailey Robbins 3 kills, 5 blocks.

SKYVIEW DEF. EMMETT

25-7, 25-15, 27-25

Emmett (10-8) — Mahra McLeod 10 kills, 3 aces; Miranda Ratliff 9 digs.

Skyview (16-0) — Olivia Bradley 10 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs; Whitney Bower 8 kills, 16 assists, 5 aces, 8 digs; Morgan Bower 20 digs, 4 aces; Molly Anderson 5 kills, 2 digs; Karen Murphy 17 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs.

MTN. HOME DEF. RIDGEVUE

22-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19, 15-10

Mountain Home (4-12) — Sable Lohmeier 14 digs, 27 kills; Jazz Cristobal 8 digs, 4 aces, 36 assists, 3 kills; Keslee Peterson 4 kills, 4 blocks.

Ridgevue (3-14) — Caylee Lewis 10 kills, 14 assists, 8 digs; Courtney Stettler 10 kills; Julissa Santana 4 aces, 10 digs; Jessie White 20 digs.

BISHOP KELLY DEF. MIDDLETON

25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-12

Middleton (11-5) — Marissa Hilliard 25 kills, 5 blocks; Abby Ramsey 14 kills; Rilee Moser 8 kills, 6 blocks; Kali Crawford 4 kills, 8 blocks; Haily Davis 32 assists, 17 digs; Jozie Crawford 25 digs, 1 ace.

Bishop Kelly (14-4) — Jessica Ruffing 4 aces, 47 assists; Macy Burch 16 kills, 14 digs; Linsdey Schmidt 11 kills, 10 blocks; Natalie Sullivan 18 kills, 24 digs; Ashton Caldwell 2 aces, 17 digs; Micheala Kirkmire 2 aces, 13 digs.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Homedale High

TUESDAY

Play-in game

Game 1: Homedale vs. Payette, no report

First round

Game 2: Fruitland vs. Parma, no report

Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Weiser, no report

WEDNESDAY

Losers’ bracket

Game 4: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, 6 p.m.

Championship

Game 5: Winner 2 vs. Winner 3, 8 p.m. (winner to state)

THURSDAY

Second-place game

Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 6 p.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY

First round

At Melba High

New Plymouth def. McCall-Donnelly 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18

Melba def. Marsing 25-12, 25-13, 25-18

TUESDAY

Semifinals

(Winners to state)

At Nampa High

Nampa Christian def. New Plymouth, no report

Game 4: Melba vs. Cole Valley Christian, no report

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: McCall-Donnelly vs. Loser 4, no report

New Plymouth def. Marsing, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20; Marsing eliminated

THURSDAY

Third-place game

(Winner to state play-in game)

Game 7: New Plymouth vs. Winner 5, 5 p.m.

Championship

Game 8: Nampa Christian vs. Winner 4, 6:30 p.m.

1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

Play-in round

Idaho City def. Wilder, no report

North Star Charter def. Rimrock, no report

Greenleaf def. Victory Charter 25-22, 25-23, 25-17

SATURDAY

At Columbia High, Nampa

First round

Horseshoe Bend def. Greenleaf 25-9, 25-13, 25-5

Notus def. Liberty Charter 26-24, 25-22, 25-21

Compass Honors def. North Star Charter 25-11, 25-12, 25-14

Ambrose def. Idaho City 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 25-16

Losers’ bracket

Liberty Charter def. Greenleaf 25-16, 25-16, 25-16

Idaho City def. North Star Charter 25-17, 26-24, 25-21

Semifinals

(Winners to state)

Horseshoe Bend def. Notus 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Compass Honors def. Ambrose 25-18, 25-20, 25-24

TUESDAY

Elimination games

Ambrose def. Liberty Charter 13-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Idaho City def. Notus 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21

THURSDAY

Third-place match

Game 11: Ambrose vs. Idaho City, 6 p.m. (winner to state; loser to state play-in game Saturday at 7 p.m. MT at Highland of Craigmont)

Championship

Game 12: Horseshoe Bend vs. Compass Honors, 7:30 p.m. (both to state)

1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At McCall-Donnelly High

SATURDAY

Play-in round

Garden Valley 3, Cascade 0

Tri-Valley 3, Meadows Valley 0

Semifinals

Salmon River 3, Garden Valley 0

Council 3, Tri-Valley 0

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

Tri-Valley def. Garden Valley 27-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19; Garden Valley eliminated

Championship

Salmon River def. Council 25-16, 25-20, 25-12; Salmon River to state

Second-place game

Tri-Valley def. Council 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-12 (Tri-Valley to state play-in game; Council eliminated)

