Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Tuesday, Oct. 18

GIRLS SOCCER
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Thursday
At Lake City High
Game 1: Lake City (11-3-2) vs. Highland (11-5-1), 9 a.m.
Game 2: Centennial (14-0-3) vs. Mountain View (11-5-2), 11:30 a.m.
Game 4: Boise (12-3-3) vs. Rocky Mountain (14-3-2), 2 p.m.
At Coeur d’Alene High
Game 3: Madison (14-1-1) vs. Timberline (12-2-3), 11:30 a.m.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Thursday
At Idaho Falls Soccer Complex
Game 1: Sandpoint (6-5-5) vs. Preston (13-3-3), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Twin Falls (13-4-1) vs. Skyview (12-5-2), 11 a.m.
Game 3: Bishop Kelly (17-2-0) vs. Wood River (11-7-0), 2 p.m.
Game 4: Century (14-3-2) vs. Middleton (9-9-2), 2 p.m.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Thursday
At Sunway Soccer Complex, Twin Falls
Game 1: Marsh Valley (16-2-1) vs. Timberlake (11-3-1), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Community School (17-1-0) vs. Teton (11-6-0), 11 a.m.
Game 3: Coeur d’Alene Charter (13-3-1) vs. Filer (8-4-1), 2 p.m.
Game 4: Shelley (14-0-0) vs. Weiser (18-1-0), 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Thursday
At Post Falls High
Game 1: Coeur d’Alene (8-1-5) vs. Bonneville (8-9-2), 9 a.m.
Game 3: Hillcrest (11-4-2) vs. Rocky Mountain (11-3-3), 11:30 a.m.
Game 4: Boise (13-3-1) vs. Lake City (8-7-1), 2 p.m.
At Coeur d’Alene High
Game 2: Centennial (14-2-2) vs. Mountain View (12-3-3), 9 a.m.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Thursday
At Idaho Falls Soccer Complex
Game 1: Sandpoint (11-3-4) vs. Blackfoot (15-1-1), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Twin Falls (13-3-0) vs. Skyview (13-3-2), 11 a.m.
Game 3: Caldwell (13-1-5) vs. Jerome (14-5-1), 2 p.m.
Game 4: Century (13-3-1) vs. Ridgevue (9-8-3), 2 p.m.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Thursday
At Sunway Soccer Complex, Twin Falls
Game 1: Weiser (16-1-2) vs. Sugar-Salem (13-2-2), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Bonners Ferry (9-5-1) vs. Community School (15-3-0), 11 a.m.
Game 3: Teton (14-1-1) vs. American Falls (8-6-3), 2 p.m.
Game 4: Bliss (12-2-1) vs. Wendell (6-8-2), 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Rocky Mountain High
SATURDAY
Play-in round
Mountain View 3, Borah 0
Centennial 3, Meridian 0
Capital def. Nampa
Eagle 3, Columbia 0
MONDAY
First round
Timberline def. Eagle 25-19, 26-24, 25-20
Mountain View def. Kuna 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20
Rocky Mountain def. Capital 25-13, 18-25, 22-25, 25-11, 15-9
Boise def. Centennial 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Eagle def. Kuna 25-22, 25-21, 25-18; Kuna (8-6) eliminated
Centennial def. Capital 25-19, 25-20, 25-17; Capital (8-9) eliminated
Winners’ bracket
Timberline def. Mountain View 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
Rocky Mountain def. Boise 25-16, 18-25, 25-14, 26-24
WEDNESDAY
Losers’ bracket
(Winners to state)
Game 9: Boise (12-4) vs. Eagle (8-9), 5 p.m.
Game 10: Mountain View (10-7) vs. Centennial (8-9), 5 p.m.
Fourth-place match
(Loser is fourth place)
Game 12: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 7 p.m.
Semifinal
(Winner to state)
Game 11: Timberline (16-0) vs. Rocky Mountain (13-1), 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Losers’ bracket
Game 13: Loser 9 vs. Loser 10, 5 p.m. (winner to state play-in game)
Semifinal
Game 14: Winner 12 vs. Loser 11, 4 p.m. (loser to state as 3C)
Championship
Game 15: Winner 11 vs. Winner 14, 6 p.m. (an if-necessary game would be played at 8 p.m.; both to state)
EAGLE DEF. KUNA
25-22, 25-21, 25-18
Eagle (8-9) — Gabby Joy 3 aces, 23 digs; Emily Greer 4 digs, 4 blocks, 19 kills; Emily Scott 11 kills, 3 digs; Mckenzie Lee 2 blocks, 3 kills, 2 digs, 32 assists; Brecklyn Reese 5 blocks, 1 kill.
Kuna (8-6) — Madison Thurston 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace; Mahala Bradburn 2 aces, 20 digs; Ryann Halladay 3 aces, 9 kills, 9 digs; Samantha Butler 27 assists, 4 digs.
CENTENNIAL DEF. CAPITAL
25-19, 25-20, 25-17
Centennial (8-9) — Allison O’Hara 9 kills, 1 block; Selena Garrett 5 aces, 6 digs; Brianna Barta 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 12 assists, 9 digs; Elayna Kerwin 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 20 digs.
Capital (8-9) — Grace Doughty 1 ace, 2 blocks, 13 assists, 4 digs; Elly Johnson 6 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs; Nicole Powers 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Ellie Van De Graaff 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 17 digs.
ROCKY MTN. DEF. BOISE
25-16, 18-25, 25-14, 26-24
Boise (12-4) — Payton Spoja 15 kills, 15 digs, 5 blocks, 1 ace; Katherine Koeplin 18 assists; Baileys Schievem 8 kills, 15 blocks.
Rocky Mountain (13-1) — Kate Lyon 20 digs, 3 assists; Tori Gehring 8 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces; Mikayla Moorhouse 8 kills, 2 blocks; Maddison Taylor 8 kills, 3 blocks.
TIMBERLINE DEF. MTN. VIEW
25-22, 25-23, 25-17
Mountian View (10-7) — Monique Johnson 8 kills 7 digs; Ariah Joyner 6 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, 2 aces; Morgan Pugmire 2 kills, 5 blocks, 4 digs; Taylor McCollum 2 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Grace Johnson 14 digs; Adelle Cron 12 assists, 2 aces.
Timberline (16-0) — Abbey Schwager 2 aces, 27 assists, 7 digs; Katti Kerkman 4 aces, 14 digs; Brooke Foster 14 kills; Miranda Lamb 13 kills, 15 digs.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
First round
Skyview def. Caldwell 25-9, 25-17, 25-7
Emmett def. Vallivue 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Bishop Kelly def. Mountain Home 25-13, 25-23, 25-20
Middleton def. Vallivue 25-5, 25-7, 25-11
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Vallivue def. Caldwell 25-18, 25-12, 25-17; Caldwell (0-18) eliminated
Mountain Home def. Ridgevue 22-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19, 15-10; Ridgevue (3-14) eliminated
Semifinals
(Winners to state)
Skyview def. Emmett 25-7, 25-15, 27-25
Bishop Kelly def. Middleton 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-12
WEDNESDAY
At Middleton High
Losers’ bracket
Game 9: Vallivue (8-9) vs. Middleton (11-5), 6 p.m.
Game 10: Emmett (10-8) vs. Mountain Home (4-12), 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
At Middleton High
Third-place game
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)
Championship
Game 12: Skyview (16-0) vs. Bishop Kelly (14-4), 8 p.m. (both to state)
VALLIVUE DEF. CALDWELL
25-18, 25-12, 25-17
Caldwell (0-18) — Maddie Strong 18 digs; Jessica Browning 6 kills; Brittni Solis 7 assists.
Vallivue (8-9) — Rieta Eldridge 4 kills, 15 digs; Tawni Morrison 5 kills, 11 assists, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Maddie Villarreal 6 kills, 2 blocks; Kailey Robbins 3 kills, 5 blocks.
SKYVIEW DEF. EMMETT
25-7, 25-15, 27-25
Emmett (10-8) — Mahra McLeod 10 kills, 3 aces; Miranda Ratliff 9 digs.
Skyview (16-0) — Olivia Bradley 10 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs; Whitney Bower 8 kills, 16 assists, 5 aces, 8 digs; Morgan Bower 20 digs, 4 aces; Molly Anderson 5 kills, 2 digs; Karen Murphy 17 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs.
MTN. HOME DEF. RIDGEVUE
22-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19, 15-10
Mountain Home (4-12) — Sable Lohmeier 14 digs, 27 kills; Jazz Cristobal 8 digs, 4 aces, 36 assists, 3 kills; Keslee Peterson 4 kills, 4 blocks.
Ridgevue (3-14) — Caylee Lewis 10 kills, 14 assists, 8 digs; Courtney Stettler 10 kills; Julissa Santana 4 aces, 10 digs; Jessie White 20 digs.
BISHOP KELLY DEF. MIDDLETON
25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-12
Middleton (11-5) — Marissa Hilliard 25 kills, 5 blocks; Abby Ramsey 14 kills; Rilee Moser 8 kills, 6 blocks; Kali Crawford 4 kills, 8 blocks; Haily Davis 32 assists, 17 digs; Jozie Crawford 25 digs, 1 ace.
Bishop Kelly (14-4) — Jessica Ruffing 4 aces, 47 assists; Macy Burch 16 kills, 14 digs; Linsdey Schmidt 11 kills, 10 blocks; Natalie Sullivan 18 kills, 24 digs; Ashton Caldwell 2 aces, 17 digs; Micheala Kirkmire 2 aces, 13 digs.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Homedale High
TUESDAY
Play-in game
Game 1: Homedale vs. Payette, no report
First round
Game 2: Fruitland vs. Parma, no report
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Weiser, no report
WEDNESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Game 4: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 5: Winner 2 vs. Winner 3, 8 p.m. (winner to state)
THURSDAY
Second-place game
Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 6 p.m. (winner to state; loser eliminated)
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
SATURDAY
First round
At Melba High
New Plymouth def. McCall-Donnelly 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18
Melba def. Marsing 25-12, 25-13, 25-18
TUESDAY
Semifinals
(Winners to state)
At Nampa High
Nampa Christian def. New Plymouth, no report
Game 4: Melba vs. Cole Valley Christian, no report
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: McCall-Donnelly vs. Loser 4, no report
New Plymouth def. Marsing, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20; Marsing eliminated
THURSDAY
Third-place game
(Winner to state play-in game)
Game 7: New Plymouth vs. Winner 5, 5 p.m.
Championship
Game 8: Nampa Christian vs. Winner 4, 6:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
Play-in round
Idaho City def. Wilder, no report
North Star Charter def. Rimrock, no report
Greenleaf def. Victory Charter 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
SATURDAY
At Columbia High, Nampa
First round
Horseshoe Bend def. Greenleaf 25-9, 25-13, 25-5
Notus def. Liberty Charter 26-24, 25-22, 25-21
Compass Honors def. North Star Charter 25-11, 25-12, 25-14
Ambrose def. Idaho City 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 25-16
Losers’ bracket
Liberty Charter def. Greenleaf 25-16, 25-16, 25-16
Idaho City def. North Star Charter 25-17, 26-24, 25-21
Semifinals
(Winners to state)
Horseshoe Bend def. Notus 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Compass Honors def. Ambrose 25-18, 25-20, 25-24
TUESDAY
Elimination games
Ambrose def. Liberty Charter 13-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
Idaho City def. Notus 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21
THURSDAY
Third-place match
Game 11: Ambrose vs. Idaho City, 6 p.m. (winner to state; loser to state play-in game Saturday at 7 p.m. MT at Highland of Craigmont)
Championship
Game 12: Horseshoe Bend vs. Compass Honors, 7:30 p.m. (both to state)
1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At McCall-Donnelly High
SATURDAY
Play-in round
Garden Valley 3, Cascade 0
Tri-Valley 3, Meadows Valley 0
Semifinals
Salmon River 3, Garden Valley 0
Council 3, Tri-Valley 0
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Tri-Valley def. Garden Valley 27-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19; Garden Valley eliminated
Championship
Salmon River def. Council 25-16, 25-20, 25-12; Salmon River to state
Second-place game
Tri-Valley def. Council 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-12 (Tri-Valley to state play-in game; Council eliminated)
