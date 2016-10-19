Ridgevue High soccer players have juggle-off

The Mavericks are seeing more and more girls turn out for girls soccer each year after the West Ada School District instituted a no-cut policy in 2012. The policy came as a result of the district being investigated due to a Title IX complaint in 2011. The Office of Civil Rights continues to monitor the district five years later.
High school football tams around the 5A Southern Idaho Conference are taking advantage of technology that lets them beam instant replays to their coaches and players on the sideline this fall. Seconds after coming off the field, they can review the previous series to see what went wrong and make adjustments.
Boise sophomore Eve Jensen and Borah junior Siyad Matan had the top finishes among Treasure Valley cross country runners in the elite races at the Bob Firman Invitational. Both say you must approach the course, and the competition, without trepidation.
Rocky Mountain junior Kyle Van Tonder's first love remains rugby, where USA Rugby named him a high school All-American last winter. But he's carrying over the instincts and traits honed on the pitch to the gridiron for the Grizzlies, where he plays all over the field.
Payette High junior quarterback Chris Walker prepared for homecoming Friday without his father, Greg, who died in July after a long battle with cancer. But officers from Idaho State Police, Payette County Sheriff, Payette, Fruitland, Middleton, Ontario