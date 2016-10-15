Eagle High DB describes his interception

Senior Cameron Hamrick grabbed his fourth interception of the season in Eagle's 30-20 win over Rocky Mountain on Friday at Thunder Stadium.
How Mountain View High girls soccer fields four teams

The Mavericks are seeing more and more girls turn out for girls soccer each year after the West Ada School District instituted a no-cut policy in 2012. The policy came as a result of the district being investigated due to a Title IX complaint in 2011. The Office of Civil Rights continues to monitor the district five years later.

Eagle High football improves to 6-0

The top-ranked Mustangs won their sixth straight game, invoking the mercy rule in a 42-7 win against Timberline on Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. Coach Paul Peterson says the Mustangs are enjoying their run with guarded optimism.

