Bishop Kelly girls, Caldwell boys win 4A district soccer titles

The Bishop Kelly girls continued their dominance of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference, winning their eighth consecutive district championship 3-1 over Skyview.
Cameron Coyle scored two goals for the Knights, who also won their 17th game in a row.
The Caldwell boys won their second district championship in a row with a 3-1 victory over Skyview.
Emilio Gonzales, Jesus Lechuga and Danny Belman each scored goals for the Cougars, who will be the league’s No. 1 seed at next week’s state tournament.
The 4A boys and girls state soccer tournaments are Oct. 20-22 at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
Comments