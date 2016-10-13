Varsity Extra

October 13, 2016 11:30 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Thursday, Oct. 13

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

FOOTBALL

5A SIC

POD A

Pod

Overall

W

L

W

L

Capital

3

0

6

1

Mountain View

3

0

6

1

Meridian

2

1

3

4

Boise

1

3

3

5

Columbia

1

3

2

6

Nampa

0

3

0

7

Thursday’s game

Boise 17, Columbia 6

Friday’s games

Nampa at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Capital at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Mountain View at Capital, 7 p.m.

Meridian at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Boise at Nampa, 7 p.m.

BOISE 17, COLUMBIA 6

Columbia

0

0

0

6

6

Boise

7

0

3

7

17

First quarter

BOI — Ramon Booker 30 pass from Will McMullin (Nicholas O’Connor kick)

Third quarter

BOI — O’Connor 20 field goal

Fourth quarter

BOI — Booker 27 pass from McMullin (O’Connor kick)

COL — Allamar Alexander 50 run (pass failed)

POD B

Pod

Overall

W

L

W

L

Eagle

3

0

7

0

Rocky Mountain

3

0

6

1

Borah

2

1

4

3

Kuna

1

2

3

4

Centennial

0

3

3

4

Timberline

0

3

1

6

Friday’s games

Centennial at Timberline, 7 p.m.

Borah at Kuna, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Eagle, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Rocky Mountain at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Timberline at Kuna, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Eagle at Borah, 1:30 p.m.

4A SIC

Conf.

Overall

W

L

W

L

Bishop Kelly

5

0

7

0

Skyview

4

1

5

2

Emmett

3

2

5

2

Vallivue

3

2

5

2

Middleton

2

3

4

3

Caldwell

1

4

2

5

Mountain Home

1

4

1

6

Ridgevue

1

4

1

6

Friday’s games

Skyview at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.

Vallivue at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Mountain Home at Middleton, 7 p.m.

Emmett at Ridgevue, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Bishop Kelly at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Mountain Home at Emmett, 7 p.m.

Ridgevue at Skyview, 7 p.m.

Middleton at Vallivue, 7 p.m.

3A SRV

Conf.

Overall

W

L

W

L

Fruitland

3

0

5

2

Weiser

2

1

3

4

Parma

1

1

3

4

Homedale

0

2

3

3

Payette

0

2

1

5

Friday’s games

Payette at Weiser, 7 p.m.

Homedale at Parma, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Parma at Fruitland, 7 p.m.

Payette at Homedale, 7 p.m.

2A WIC

Conf.

Overall

W

L

W

L

New Plymouth

3

0

4

2

McCall-Donnelly

2

1

5

1

Cole Valley Christian

2

1

4

2

Melba

2

1

4

2

Nampa Christian

0

3

2

4

Marsing

0

3

0

6

Friday’s games

Nampa Christian at Marsing, 7 p.m.

McCall-Donnelly at Melba, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game

New Plymouth at Cole Valley Christian (Meridian High), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Marsing at McCall-Donnelly, 7 p.m.

Cole Valley Christian at Nampa Christian, 7 p.m.

Melba at New Plymouth, 7 p.m.

1A D-I WIC

Conf.

Overall

W

L

W

L

Wilder

2

0

4

2

Notus

1

0

5

1

Horseshoe Bend

1

1

3

2

Idaho City

0

1

0

6

Rimrock

0

2

2

5

Friday’s games

Wilder at Garden Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Horseshoe Bend at Notus, 7 p.m.

Rimrock at Idaho City, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Horseshoe Bend at Idaho City, 7 p.m.

Notus at Wilder, 7 p.m.

1A D-II LONG PIN

Conf.

Overall

W

L

W

L

Salmon River

2

0

6

1

Council

1

0

3

3

Garden Valley

1

1

2

4

Cascade

0

1

2

3

Tri-Valley

0

2

2

4

Friday’s games

Tri-Valley at Cascade, 3 p.m.

Wilder at Garden Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Council at Salmon River, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Tri-Valley at Garden Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Cascade at Council, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Timberline High

MONDAY

Losers’ bracket

Borah 6, Kuna 1; Kuna (5-11-1) eliminated

Rocky Mountain 3, Capital 1; Capital (4-10-3) eliminated

Semifinals

(Winners to state)

Boise 2, Timberline 1

Centennial 3, Mountain View 2 (OT)

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

(Winners to state)

Rocky Mountain 3, Timberline 1; Rocky Mountain (11-3-3) to state as 3C

Mountain View 2, Borah 0; Mountain View (12-3-3) to state as 3D

WEDNESDAY

Fifth-place game

(Winner to state play-in game)

Timberline 3, Borah 2; Timberline (11-5-2) to state play-in game vs. Lake City at 3 p.m. Saturday at Payette High; Borah (11-6-2) eliminated

Championship

Centennial 1, Boise 0; Centennial (13-2-2) to state as 3A; Boise (13-3-1) to state as 3B

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY

First round

At higher seed

Caldwell 7, Mountain Home 0

Ridgevue 2, Bishop Kelly 0

Emmett 5, Middleton 2

Skyview 3, Vallivue 0

TUESDAY

At higher seed

Losers’ bracket

Ridgevue 9, Mountain Home 1; Mountain Home (0-18-0) eliminated

Middleton 3, Vallivue 2; Vallivue (2-13-3) eliminated

Semifinals

(Winners to state)

Caldwell 1, Bishop Kelly 0

Skyview 4, Emmett 2

WEDNESDAY

Losers’ bracket

At Caldwell High

Ridgevue 4, Emmett 1; Emmett (8-10-1) eliminated

Middleton 4, Bishop Kelly 2; Bishop Kelly (7-10-2) eliminated

THURSDAY

At Caldwell High

Third-place game

Ridgevue 3, Middleton 2; Ridgevue (9-8-3) to state as 3C, Middleton (13-5-2) eliminated

Championship

Caldwell 3, Skyview 1; Caldwell (13-1-5) to state as 3A, Skyview (13-3-2) to state as 3B

CALDWELL 3, SKYVIEW 1

Caldwell (13-1-5) — Emilio Gonzales 1 goal; Jesus Lechuga 1 goal; Danny Belman 1 goal; Hector Bermudez 3 assists. Goalkeeper: Juan Esparza 3 saves.

Skyview (13-3-2) — David Slemmer 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Jaden Stensgaard 9 saves.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Payette High

MONDAY

Elimination game

Fruitland 3, McCall-Donnelly 1; McCall-Donnelly eliminated

Semifinal

Weiser 2, Payette 1

TUESDAY

Elimination game

Fruitland 1, Payette 1 (Fruitland 4-2 on PKs); Payette eliminated

THURSDAY

Championship

Game 6: Weiser 6, Fruitland 1 (Weiser to state; Fruitland eliminated)

Girls soccer

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY

Losers’ bracket

At Mountain View High

Mountain View 2, Eagle 1; Eagle (6-11-0) eliminated

Rocky Mountain 6, Meridian 0; Meridian (8-9-0) eliminated

Semifinals

at Centennial High

Winners to state

Boise 2, Timberline 0

Centennial 2, Borah 1

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

(Winners to state)

At Mountain View High

Mountain View 0, Borah 0 (Mountain View 4-2 on PKs); Mountain View (11-5-2) to state as 3D

At Centennial High

Timberline 0, Rocky Mountain 0 (Timberline 4-2 on PKs); Timberline (12-2-3) to state as 3C

WEDNESDAY

Fifth-place game

At Mountain View High

(Winner to state play-in game)

Rocky Mountain 2, Borah 1; Rocky Mountain (13-3-2) to state play-in game vs. Coeur d’Alene at 1 p.m. Saturday at Payette High; Borah (11-6-2) eliminated

Championship

At Centennial High

Centennial 1, Boise 0; Centennial (14-0-3) to state as 3A; Boise (12-3-3) to state as 3B

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY

At higher seed

First round

Bishop Kelly 10, Emmett 0

Vallivue 3, Middleton 1

Skyview 4, Ridgevue 1

Mountain Home 1, Caldwell 0

TUESDAY

At higher seed

Losers’ bracket

Middleton 7, Emmett 0; Emmett (0-18-1) eliminated

Ridgevue 2, Caldwell 0; Caldwell (5-12-1) eliminated

Semifinals

(Winners to state)

Bishop Kelly 8, Vallivue 1

Skyview 1, Mountain Home 0 (OT)

WEDNESDAY

Losers’ bracket

At Bishop Kelly

Middleton 2, Mountain Home 0; Mountain Home (11-6-2) eliminated

Vallivue 5, Ridgevue 0; Ridgevue (4-14-1) eliminated

THURSDAY

At Bishop Kelly

Third-place game

Middleton 3, Vallivue 2; Middleton (9-9-2) to state as 3C; Vallivue (9-10-1) eliminated

Championship

Bishop Kelly 3, Skyview 1; Bishop Kelly (17-2-0) to state as 3A; Skyview (12-5-2) to state as 3B

BISHOP KELLY 3, SKYVIEW 1

Skyview (12-5-2) — Goal not provided; Kaitlin Shepherd 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Emily Joyner 4 saves.

Bishop Kelly (17-2-0) — Cameron Coyle 2 goals; Aubree Chatterton 1 goal, 1 assist; Samantha Webster 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Kylee Atkins 5 saves.

MIDDLETON 3, VALLIVUE 2

Vallivue (9-10-1, 7-7-1 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.

Middleton (9-9-2, 7-7-1 4A SIC) — Mikee Furrow 1 goal; Emmy Williams 1 goal; Kenzie Jensen 1 goal; Tayler Guerra 2 assists. Goalkeeper: Sage Huggins 4 saves.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Fruitland Middle School

MONDAY

Elimination game

McCall-Donnelly 3, Payette 1

Semifinal

Weiser 14, Fruitland 1

TUESDAY

Elimination game

McCall-Donnelly 5, Fruitland 2; Fruitland eliminated

THURSDAY

Championship

Weiser 11, McCall-Donnelly 2; Weiser to state; McCall-Donnelly eliminated

Volleyball

NAMPA DEF. BORAH

25-13, 20-25, 25-12, 25-6

Borah (1-13, 0-11 5A SIC) — Bri White 16 assists; Alyssa Vermeer 12 digs, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Hallie Seamon 8 kills, 4 digs.

Nampa (5-9, 3-8 5A SIC) — Jill Hughes 12 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills; Sabrina Radford 10 kills, 15 assists, 13 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Melissa Gross 15 assists, 2 aces; Kayleight Hibbard 26 digs, 5 aces; Mackenzie Bowman 12 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Katherine Tiffany 8 kills, 5 digs, 1 block.

EAGLE DEF. COLUMBIA

19-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19

Columbia (6-8, 4-7 5A SIC) — Maiya Hammer 12 kills, 19 digs, 1 ace; Kaitlyn Plischke 2 kills, 9 digs, 16 assists; Rachael Driskell 18 digs, 1 ace, 2 assists; Shelby Grant 8 kills 3 blocks, 12 digs, 3 aces.

Eagle (6-8, 5-6 5A SIC) — Gabby Joy 10 digs, 20 kills, 1 ace; Kaitlyn Royer 22 digs, 5 aces; Emily Scott 3 digs, 18 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; McKenzie Lee 11 digs, 5 blocks, 39 assists, 3 kills; Brecklyn Reese 2 kills, 6 blocks.

CAPITAL DEF. MERIDIAN

25-16, 25-18, 25-18

Capital (7-7, 5-6 5A SIC) — Elly Johnson 7 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs; Tristin Bowens 12 kills, 1 dig; Kiauna Cardona 1 ace, 3 kills, 17 assists, 6 digs; Ellie Van De Graaff 2 aces, 4 kills, 17 digs.

Meridian (1-13, 1-10 5A SIC) — Kapiolani Mataafa 7 kills, 1 block; Josie Wickstrom 17 digs, 1 kill; Leanna Vanderford 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Isabel Dimattio 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs.

MTN. VIEW DEF. CENTENNIAL

25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 25-15

Mountain View (8-6, 6-5 5A SIC) — Morgan Pugmire 7 kills, 7 blocks, 1 ace, 2 digs; Alivia Negrette 17 assists, 4 aces; Shelby Perry 6 kills, 4 blocks; Grace Johnson 1 ace, 11 digs; Ariah Joyner 9 kills, 1 block, 6 aces, 4 digs; Monique Johnson 4 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Kenzie Robins 1 block; Jenna Cullum 1 aces, 11 assists, 2 digs; Bella Rico 1 ace, 4 digs.

Centennial (6-8, 5-6 5A SIC) — Allison O'Harra 3 aces, 7 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs; Elayna Kerwin 2 aces, 12 kills, 10 digs; Brianna Barta 3 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 14 assists.

TIMBERLINE DEF. KUNA

25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19

Timberline (14-0, 11-0 5A SIC) — Abbey Schwager 48 assists, 7 kills, 12 digs; Miranda Lamb 2 aces, 22 kills, 23 digs; Brooke Foster 23 kills; Katti Kerkman 26 digs.

Kuna (8-4, 7-4 5A SIC) — Madison Thurston 20 kills, 13 digs, 1 block; Natalie Rose 10 kills, 6 digs; Samantha Butler 44 assists, 18 digs, 2 aces.

BISHOP KELLY DEF. RIDGEVUE

25-14, 25-13, 25-14

Bishop Kelly (12-4, 12-2 4A SIC) — Macy Burch 3 aces, 21 digs; Jessica Ruffing 28 digs; Natalie Sullivan 18 kills; Ashton Caldwell 19 digs.

Ridgevue (3-12, 3-11 4A SIC) — Akaya Thomas 5 kills; Jessie White 2 aces, 18 digs.

MIDDLETON DEF. MTN. HOME

25-11, 26-24, 25-14

Middleton (10-4, 10-4 4A SIC) — Marissa Hilliard 7 kills, 3 blocks; Kali Crawford 6 kills, 2 blocks; Dakotah Walker 11 assists, 5 aces; Jozie Crawford 15 digs, 2 aces.

Mountain Home (3-11, 3-11 4A SIC) — Sable Lohmeier 12 kills, 3 aces; Jazzi Cristobal 20 assists, 1 ace, 8 digs; Keslee Peterson 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces.

SKYVIEW DEF. VALLIVUE

25-10, 25-18, 25-14

Vallivue (7-8, 7-7 4A SIC) — Kailey Robbins 7 kills, 2 blocks; Kayla Riley 21 digs; Madison Thomas 13 digs; Rieta Eldridge 13 digs.

Skyview (14-0, 14-0 4A SIC) — Dani Nay 14 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Olivia Bradley 7 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs; Whitney Bower 21 assists, 3 kills, 8 digs.

EMMETT DEF. CALDWELL

15-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22

Emmett (9-7, 7-7 4A SIC) — Miranda Ratdiff 26 digs; Lillie Smith 12 kills, 21 digs; Kennedy Griffin 10 kills, 19 digs; Jaycee Heath 41 assists.

Caldwell (0-16, 0-14 4A SIC) — Emma Hardin 12 digs; Jessica Browning 12 kills, 7 digs; Julia Martinez 29 assists, 18 digs; Maddee Strong 21 digs; Maria Barajas 8 digs; Kyla Moher 8 digs.

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY

At Melba High

First round

Game 1: McCall-Donnelly vs. New Plymouth, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Marsing vs. Melba, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

At Nampa High

Semifinals

(Winners to state)

Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Cole Valley Christian, 5 p.m.

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 4, 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, 6:30 p.m.

1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

Play-in round

Wilder at Idaho City, no report

Rimrock at North Star Charter, no report

Greenleaf def. Victory Charter 25-22, 25-23, 25-17

SATURDAY

At Columbia High, Nampa

First round

Game 1: Greenleaf vs. Horseshoe Bend, noon

Game 2: Notus vs. Liberty Charter, noon

Game 3: North Star Charter/Rimrock vs. Compass Honors, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4: Wilder/Idaho City vs. Ambrose, 1:30 p.m.

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

(Winners to state)

Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

BOISE CITY CHAMPIONSHIP

At Ann Morrison Park

GIRLS

Team scores — 1. Boise 32, 2. Timberine 60, 3. Borah 68, 4. Capital 85, 5. Bishop Kelly 111.

Individual — 1, Eve Jensen, Boise, 17:34.85. 2, Presley Roldan, Timberline, 19:14.61. 3, Robyn Reeder, Capital, 19:16.14. 4, Kiana Corpus, Borah, 19:26.83. 5, Shelby Galinat, Boise, 19:27.59. 6, Sophie Steckel, Boise, 19:39.71. 7, Megan Delorey, Timberline, 19:46.52. 8, Maloree Barbera, Boise, 19:53.35. 9, Morgan French, Borah, 19:57.42. 10, Khadija Osman, Borah, 20:00.69.

BOYS

Team scores — 1. Borah 46, 2. Timberline 57, 3. Boise 70, 4. Capital 89, 5. Bishop Kelly 98.

Individual — 1, Nicholas Russell, Bishop Kelly, 15:40.47. 2, Sean Harren, Borah, 15:42.67. 3, Siyad Matan, Borah, 15:46.54. 4, Reuben Kosche, Boise, 15:59.74. 5, Abdi Maqtal, Borah, 16:00.58. 6, Graf Kirk, Boise, 16:02.53. 7, Ries Ruehrwein, Timberline, 16:29.07. 8, Drake DenHartog, Capital, 16:31.94. 9, Robie Swanson, Timberline, 16:33.17. 10, Matt Ihling, Capital, 16:35.94.

Related content

Varsity Extra

Comments

Videos

Capital High football receives unlikely reinforcements

View more video

Sports Videos