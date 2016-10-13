Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Thursday, Oct. 13

FOOTBALL
5A SIC
POD A
Pod
Overall
W
L
W
L
Capital
3
0
6
1
Mountain View
3
0
6
1
Meridian
2
1
3
4
Boise
1
3
3
5
Columbia
1
3
2
6
Nampa
0
3
0
7
Thursday’s game
Boise 17, Columbia 6
Friday’s games
Nampa at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Capital at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Mountain View at Capital, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Boise at Nampa, 7 p.m.
BOISE 17, COLUMBIA 6
Columbia
0
0
0
6
—
6
Boise
7
0
3
7
—
17
First quarter
BOI — Ramon Booker 30 pass from Will McMullin (Nicholas O’Connor kick)
Third quarter
BOI — O’Connor 20 field goal
Fourth quarter
BOI — Booker 27 pass from McMullin (O’Connor kick)
COL — Allamar Alexander 50 run (pass failed)
POD B
Pod
Overall
W
L
W
L
Eagle
3
0
7
0
Rocky Mountain
3
0
6
1
Borah
2
1
4
3
Kuna
1
2
3
4
Centennial
0
3
3
4
Timberline
0
3
1
6
Friday’s games
Centennial at Timberline, 7 p.m.
Borah at Kuna, 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Eagle, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Rocky Mountain at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Kuna, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Eagle at Borah, 1:30 p.m.
4A SIC
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
Bishop Kelly
5
0
7
0
Skyview
4
1
5
2
Emmett
3
2
5
2
Vallivue
3
2
5
2
Middleton
2
3
4
3
Caldwell
1
4
2
5
Mountain Home
1
4
1
6
Ridgevue
1
4
1
6
Friday’s games
Skyview at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.
Vallivue at Caldwell, 7 p.m.
Mountain Home at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Emmett at Ridgevue, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Bishop Kelly at Caldwell, 7 p.m.
Mountain Home at Emmett, 7 p.m.
Ridgevue at Skyview, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Vallivue, 7 p.m.
3A SRV
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
Fruitland
3
0
5
2
Weiser
2
1
3
4
Parma
1
1
3
4
Homedale
0
2
3
3
Payette
0
2
1
5
Friday’s games
Payette at Weiser, 7 p.m.
Homedale at Parma, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Parma at Fruitland, 7 p.m.
Payette at Homedale, 7 p.m.
2A WIC
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
New Plymouth
3
0
4
2
McCall-Donnelly
2
1
5
1
Cole Valley Christian
2
1
4
2
Melba
2
1
4
2
Nampa Christian
0
3
2
4
Marsing
0
3
0
6
Friday’s games
Nampa Christian at Marsing, 7 p.m.
McCall-Donnelly at Melba, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s game
New Plymouth at Cole Valley Christian (Meridian High), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Marsing at McCall-Donnelly, 7 p.m.
Cole Valley Christian at Nampa Christian, 7 p.m.
Melba at New Plymouth, 7 p.m.
1A D-I WIC
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
Wilder
2
0
4
2
Notus
1
0
5
1
Horseshoe Bend
1
1
3
2
Idaho City
0
1
0
6
Rimrock
0
2
2
5
Friday’s games
Wilder at Garden Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Horseshoe Bend at Notus, 7 p.m.
Rimrock at Idaho City, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Horseshoe Bend at Idaho City, 7 p.m.
Notus at Wilder, 7 p.m.
1A D-II LONG PIN
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
Salmon River
2
0
6
1
Council
1
0
3
3
Garden Valley
1
1
2
4
Cascade
0
1
2
3
Tri-Valley
0
2
2
4
Friday’s games
Tri-Valley at Cascade, 3 p.m.
Wilder at Garden Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Council at Salmon River, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Tri-Valley at Garden Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Cascade at Council, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Timberline High
MONDAY
Losers’ bracket
Borah 6, Kuna 1; Kuna (5-11-1) eliminated
Rocky Mountain 3, Capital 1; Capital (4-10-3) eliminated
Semifinals
(Winners to state)
Boise 2, Timberline 1
Centennial 3, Mountain View 2 (OT)
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
(Winners to state)
Rocky Mountain 3, Timberline 1; Rocky Mountain (11-3-3) to state as 3C
Mountain View 2, Borah 0; Mountain View (12-3-3) to state as 3D
WEDNESDAY
Fifth-place game
(Winner to state play-in game)
Timberline 3, Borah 2; Timberline (11-5-2) to state play-in game vs. Lake City at 3 p.m. Saturday at Payette High; Borah (11-6-2) eliminated
Championship
Centennial 1, Boise 0; Centennial (13-2-2) to state as 3A; Boise (13-3-1) to state as 3B
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
First round
At higher seed
Caldwell 7, Mountain Home 0
Ridgevue 2, Bishop Kelly 0
Emmett 5, Middleton 2
Skyview 3, Vallivue 0
TUESDAY
At higher seed
Losers’ bracket
Ridgevue 9, Mountain Home 1; Mountain Home (0-18-0) eliminated
Middleton 3, Vallivue 2; Vallivue (2-13-3) eliminated
Semifinals
(Winners to state)
Caldwell 1, Bishop Kelly 0
Skyview 4, Emmett 2
WEDNESDAY
Losers’ bracket
At Caldwell High
Ridgevue 4, Emmett 1; Emmett (8-10-1) eliminated
Middleton 4, Bishop Kelly 2; Bishop Kelly (7-10-2) eliminated
THURSDAY
At Caldwell High
Third-place game
Ridgevue 3, Middleton 2; Ridgevue (9-8-3) to state as 3C, Middleton (13-5-2) eliminated
Championship
Caldwell 3, Skyview 1; Caldwell (13-1-5) to state as 3A, Skyview (13-3-2) to state as 3B
CALDWELL 3, SKYVIEW 1
Caldwell (13-1-5) — Emilio Gonzales 1 goal; Jesus Lechuga 1 goal; Danny Belman 1 goal; Hector Bermudez 3 assists. Goalkeeper: Juan Esparza 3 saves.
Skyview (13-3-2) — David Slemmer 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Jaden Stensgaard 9 saves.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Payette High
MONDAY
Elimination game
Fruitland 3, McCall-Donnelly 1; McCall-Donnelly eliminated
Semifinal
Weiser 2, Payette 1
TUESDAY
Elimination game
Fruitland 1, Payette 1 (Fruitland 4-2 on PKs); Payette eliminated
THURSDAY
Championship
Game 6: Weiser 6, Fruitland 1 (Weiser to state; Fruitland eliminated)
Girls soccer
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
Losers’ bracket
At Mountain View High
Mountain View 2, Eagle 1; Eagle (6-11-0) eliminated
Rocky Mountain 6, Meridian 0; Meridian (8-9-0) eliminated
Semifinals
at Centennial High
Winners to state
Boise 2, Timberline 0
Centennial 2, Borah 1
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
(Winners to state)
At Mountain View High
Mountain View 0, Borah 0 (Mountain View 4-2 on PKs); Mountain View (11-5-2) to state as 3D
At Centennial High
Timberline 0, Rocky Mountain 0 (Timberline 4-2 on PKs); Timberline (12-2-3) to state as 3C
WEDNESDAY
Fifth-place game
At Mountain View High
(Winner to state play-in game)
Rocky Mountain 2, Borah 1; Rocky Mountain (13-3-2) to state play-in game vs. Coeur d’Alene at 1 p.m. Saturday at Payette High; Borah (11-6-2) eliminated
Championship
At Centennial High
Centennial 1, Boise 0; Centennial (14-0-3) to state as 3A; Boise (12-3-3) to state as 3B
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
At higher seed
First round
Bishop Kelly 10, Emmett 0
Vallivue 3, Middleton 1
Skyview 4, Ridgevue 1
Mountain Home 1, Caldwell 0
TUESDAY
At higher seed
Losers’ bracket
Middleton 7, Emmett 0; Emmett (0-18-1) eliminated
Ridgevue 2, Caldwell 0; Caldwell (5-12-1) eliminated
Semifinals
(Winners to state)
Bishop Kelly 8, Vallivue 1
Skyview 1, Mountain Home 0 (OT)
WEDNESDAY
Losers’ bracket
At Bishop Kelly
Middleton 2, Mountain Home 0; Mountain Home (11-6-2) eliminated
Vallivue 5, Ridgevue 0; Ridgevue (4-14-1) eliminated
THURSDAY
At Bishop Kelly
Third-place game
Middleton 3, Vallivue 2; Middleton (9-9-2) to state as 3C; Vallivue (9-10-1) eliminated
Championship
Bishop Kelly 3, Skyview 1; Bishop Kelly (17-2-0) to state as 3A; Skyview (12-5-2) to state as 3B
BISHOP KELLY 3, SKYVIEW 1
Skyview (12-5-2) — Goal not provided; Kaitlin Shepherd 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Emily Joyner 4 saves.
Bishop Kelly (17-2-0) — Cameron Coyle 2 goals; Aubree Chatterton 1 goal, 1 assist; Samantha Webster 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Kylee Atkins 5 saves.
MIDDLETON 3, VALLIVUE 2
Vallivue (9-10-1, 7-7-1 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.
Middleton (9-9-2, 7-7-1 4A SIC) — Mikee Furrow 1 goal; Emmy Williams 1 goal; Kenzie Jensen 1 goal; Tayler Guerra 2 assists. Goalkeeper: Sage Huggins 4 saves.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Fruitland Middle School
MONDAY
Elimination game
McCall-Donnelly 3, Payette 1
Semifinal
Weiser 14, Fruitland 1
TUESDAY
Elimination game
McCall-Donnelly 5, Fruitland 2; Fruitland eliminated
THURSDAY
Championship
Weiser 11, McCall-Donnelly 2; Weiser to state; McCall-Donnelly eliminated
Volleyball
NAMPA DEF. BORAH
25-13, 20-25, 25-12, 25-6
Borah (1-13, 0-11 5A SIC) — Bri White 16 assists; Alyssa Vermeer 12 digs, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Hallie Seamon 8 kills, 4 digs.
Nampa (5-9, 3-8 5A SIC) — Jill Hughes 12 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills; Sabrina Radford 10 kills, 15 assists, 13 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Melissa Gross 15 assists, 2 aces; Kayleight Hibbard 26 digs, 5 aces; Mackenzie Bowman 12 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Katherine Tiffany 8 kills, 5 digs, 1 block.
EAGLE DEF. COLUMBIA
19-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19
Columbia (6-8, 4-7 5A SIC) — Maiya Hammer 12 kills, 19 digs, 1 ace; Kaitlyn Plischke 2 kills, 9 digs, 16 assists; Rachael Driskell 18 digs, 1 ace, 2 assists; Shelby Grant 8 kills 3 blocks, 12 digs, 3 aces.
Eagle (6-8, 5-6 5A SIC) — Gabby Joy 10 digs, 20 kills, 1 ace; Kaitlyn Royer 22 digs, 5 aces; Emily Scott 3 digs, 18 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; McKenzie Lee 11 digs, 5 blocks, 39 assists, 3 kills; Brecklyn Reese 2 kills, 6 blocks.
CAPITAL DEF. MERIDIAN
25-16, 25-18, 25-18
Capital (7-7, 5-6 5A SIC) — Elly Johnson 7 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs; Tristin Bowens 12 kills, 1 dig; Kiauna Cardona 1 ace, 3 kills, 17 assists, 6 digs; Ellie Van De Graaff 2 aces, 4 kills, 17 digs.
Meridian (1-13, 1-10 5A SIC) — Kapiolani Mataafa 7 kills, 1 block; Josie Wickstrom 17 digs, 1 kill; Leanna Vanderford 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Isabel Dimattio 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs.
MTN. VIEW DEF. CENTENNIAL
25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 25-15
Mountain View (8-6, 6-5 5A SIC) — Morgan Pugmire 7 kills, 7 blocks, 1 ace, 2 digs; Alivia Negrette 17 assists, 4 aces; Shelby Perry 6 kills, 4 blocks; Grace Johnson 1 ace, 11 digs; Ariah Joyner 9 kills, 1 block, 6 aces, 4 digs; Monique Johnson 4 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Kenzie Robins 1 block; Jenna Cullum 1 aces, 11 assists, 2 digs; Bella Rico 1 ace, 4 digs.
Centennial (6-8, 5-6 5A SIC) — Allison O'Harra 3 aces, 7 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs; Elayna Kerwin 2 aces, 12 kills, 10 digs; Brianna Barta 3 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 14 assists.
TIMBERLINE DEF. KUNA
25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19
Timberline (14-0, 11-0 5A SIC) — Abbey Schwager 48 assists, 7 kills, 12 digs; Miranda Lamb 2 aces, 22 kills, 23 digs; Brooke Foster 23 kills; Katti Kerkman 26 digs.
Kuna (8-4, 7-4 5A SIC) — Madison Thurston 20 kills, 13 digs, 1 block; Natalie Rose 10 kills, 6 digs; Samantha Butler 44 assists, 18 digs, 2 aces.
BISHOP KELLY DEF. RIDGEVUE
25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Bishop Kelly (12-4, 12-2 4A SIC) — Macy Burch 3 aces, 21 digs; Jessica Ruffing 28 digs; Natalie Sullivan 18 kills; Ashton Caldwell 19 digs.
Ridgevue (3-12, 3-11 4A SIC) — Akaya Thomas 5 kills; Jessie White 2 aces, 18 digs.
MIDDLETON DEF. MTN. HOME
25-11, 26-24, 25-14
Middleton (10-4, 10-4 4A SIC) — Marissa Hilliard 7 kills, 3 blocks; Kali Crawford 6 kills, 2 blocks; Dakotah Walker 11 assists, 5 aces; Jozie Crawford 15 digs, 2 aces.
Mountain Home (3-11, 3-11 4A SIC) — Sable Lohmeier 12 kills, 3 aces; Jazzi Cristobal 20 assists, 1 ace, 8 digs; Keslee Peterson 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces.
SKYVIEW DEF. VALLIVUE
25-10, 25-18, 25-14
Vallivue (7-8, 7-7 4A SIC) — Kailey Robbins 7 kills, 2 blocks; Kayla Riley 21 digs; Madison Thomas 13 digs; Rieta Eldridge 13 digs.
Skyview (14-0, 14-0 4A SIC) — Dani Nay 14 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Olivia Bradley 7 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs; Whitney Bower 21 assists, 3 kills, 8 digs.
EMMETT DEF. CALDWELL
15-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22
Emmett (9-7, 7-7 4A SIC) — Miranda Ratdiff 26 digs; Lillie Smith 12 kills, 21 digs; Kennedy Griffin 10 kills, 19 digs; Jaycee Heath 41 assists.
Caldwell (0-16, 0-14 4A SIC) — Emma Hardin 12 digs; Jessica Browning 12 kills, 7 digs; Julia Martinez 29 assists, 18 digs; Maddee Strong 21 digs; Maria Barajas 8 digs; Kyla Moher 8 digs.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
SATURDAY
At Melba High
First round
Game 1: McCall-Donnelly vs. New Plymouth, 5 p.m.
Game 2: Marsing vs. Melba, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
At Nampa High
Semifinals
(Winners to state)
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.
Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Cole Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 4, 6:30 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3, 6:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
Play-in round
Wilder at Idaho City, no report
Rimrock at North Star Charter, no report
Greenleaf def. Victory Charter 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
SATURDAY
At Columbia High, Nampa
First round
Game 1: Greenleaf vs. Horseshoe Bend, noon
Game 2: Notus vs. Liberty Charter, noon
Game 3: North Star Charter/Rimrock vs. Compass Honors, 1:30 p.m.
Game 4: Wilder/Idaho City vs. Ambrose, 1:30 p.m.
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
(Winners to state)
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOISE CITY CHAMPIONSHIP
At Ann Morrison Park
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Boise 32, 2. Timberine 60, 3. Borah 68, 4. Capital 85, 5. Bishop Kelly 111.
Individual — 1, Eve Jensen, Boise, 17:34.85. 2, Presley Roldan, Timberline, 19:14.61. 3, Robyn Reeder, Capital, 19:16.14. 4, Kiana Corpus, Borah, 19:26.83. 5, Shelby Galinat, Boise, 19:27.59. 6, Sophie Steckel, Boise, 19:39.71. 7, Megan Delorey, Timberline, 19:46.52. 8, Maloree Barbera, Boise, 19:53.35. 9, Morgan French, Borah, 19:57.42. 10, Khadija Osman, Borah, 20:00.69.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Borah 46, 2. Timberline 57, 3. Boise 70, 4. Capital 89, 5. Bishop Kelly 98.
Individual — 1, Nicholas Russell, Bishop Kelly, 15:40.47. 2, Sean Harren, Borah, 15:42.67. 3, Siyad Matan, Borah, 15:46.54. 4, Reuben Kosche, Boise, 15:59.74. 5, Abdi Maqtal, Borah, 16:00.58. 6, Graf Kirk, Boise, 16:02.53. 7, Ries Ruehrwein, Timberline, 16:29.07. 8, Drake DenHartog, Capital, 16:31.94. 9, Robie Swanson, Timberline, 16:33.17. 10, Matt Ihling, Capital, 16:35.94.
