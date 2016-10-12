5A District Three girls soccer championship: Centennial 1, Boise 0

Centennial High's girls soccer team celebrates the sole goal during the 5A District Three championship game against Boise Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Centennial defender Josie Young clears the ball from the 18-yard box late in the second half, keeping Boise out of scoring range during the Patriots' 1-0 5A District Three championship win Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Centennial senior Sasha DeVille gets to a header by Boise's Madison Roache during the Patriots' 1-0 win in the 5A District Three girls soccer championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016 at Centennial High School.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise midfielder Tara Brennan gets a header above Centennial's Aanika Stevens (22) and Brenna Davidson (11) during the 5A District Three championhip at Centennial High School Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Two-time defending 5A state champion Centennial hosts two-time District Three champion Boise for the district championship Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Centennial won the game 1-0.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com