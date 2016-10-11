What to watch for this week in prep sports: Oct. 12-15

THURSDAY
▪ GIRLS SOCCER: Skyview at Bishop Kelly, 5 p.m. ... Bishop Kelly will try to lift its eighth straight district title when it hosts Skyview in the 4A District Three finals. The Knights have qualified for every district championship since dropping to 4A in 2006. The only team to beat them in the finals? Skyview in 2008.
THURSDAY
▪ BOYS SOCCER: Skyview at Caldwell, 5 p.m. ... Reigning district champ Caldwell hosts perennial power Skyview, winner of nine of the past 12 district titles, in the 4A District Three championship. Caldwell edged the Hawks 2-1 on Sept. 13 at home, but the two tied 1-1 in their last meeting Oct. 5.
FRIDAY
▪ FOOTBALL: Rocky Mountain at Eagle, 7 p.m. ... Eagle was picked ahead of the defending 5A state champ in a preseason coaches’ poll, and has been the No. 1 ranked 5A team in the state for seven straight weeks. It gets a chance to prove both rankings right as it fields the SIC’s top rushing defense against the league’s top rushing attack.
FRIDAY
▪ FOOTBALL: Skyview at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m. ... The Knights host Skyview riding a 15-game winning streak and with a chance to clinch the 4A SIC regular-season title and the first-round bye that comes with it. But Skyview has won four straight and poses a matchup problem with its potent aerial attack.
