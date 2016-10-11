Boise, Centennial girls soccer not focused on district title curse

Boise girls soccer coach Chris Siegenthaler shakes his head when asked about “The Curse.”
The 5A Southern Idaho Conference has dominated the state tournament, winning 14-of-16 championships since the Idaho High School Activities Association began sponsoring the state tournament in 2000.
But in those 16 years, no team that has raised a district championship trophy has gone on to claim a state title, leading to the half-sarcastic belief the district title is cursed.
“The curse is tiresome to deal with,” said Siegenthaler, whose Braves (12-2-3) take on Centennial at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Centennial High in the district final. “I don’t know if it’s complacency in the team that wins or the other team doubles down.
“Because there are so many good teams here, it’s not always the team that loses the district final that ends up winning state. We’ve had fifth-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in the district that have (won state).”
Centennial is a prime example. The Patriots (13-0-3) have won the past two state titles despite finishing 2015 as the district’s third-place finisher and 2014 as the fourth-place team.
The curse does not extend to the boys side. The conference’s boys soccer teams are just as dominant, winning 14-of-16 state titles. But four district champs later won state.
Siegenthaler, in his 17th season leading Boise, can’t explain the curse. But he said after winning a semifinal match to ensure their berth at state, teams don’t place as much importance on a district title.
“It’s not the ultimate goal,” Siegenthaler said. “The ultimate goal is make sure we go through this well, whether it’s first or second, and keep pushing on to state. A district title is a nice little thing to have in your hat, but I think everybody is going to want to be looking for state as well.”
BOISE, CENTENNIAL MEET FOR BOYS DISTRICT TITLE, TOO
The tournament’s top two seeds held up with No. 1 Boise advancing to face No. 2 Centennial at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Timberline High.
Boise (13-2-1) is playing in its 11th straight district title game after going 5-5 in the previous 10 championships. Centennial (13-2-2) is searching for its first district title since 2008.
The two split their regular-season meetings with Boise winning 4-3 in a nonconference match, and Centennial handing the Braves a 2-1 defeat Sept. 13 — Boise’s only conference loss.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Off to state
No district titles have been awarded yet, but 12 Treasure Valley soccer teams have already punched their tickets to state tournaments Oct. 20-22 around Idaho.
5A GIRLS
- Centennial
- Boise
- Timberline
- Mountain View
4A GIRLS
- Bishop Kelly
- Skyview
5A BOYS
- Boise
- Centennial
- Rocky Mountain
- Mountain View
4A BOYS
- Caldwell
- Skyview
Comments