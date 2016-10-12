Boise High volleyball has senior-laden roster

First-year head coach Kyle McMorrow says having seven seniors on the roster has made his job easier.
Eagle High football improves to 6-0

The top-ranked Mustangs won their sixth straight game, invoking the mercy rule in a 42-7 win against Timberline on Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. Coach Paul Peterson says the Mustangs are enjoying their run with guarded optimism.

Inside the Borah-Capital high school football rivalry

Borah defeated Capital 49-42 last season, ending a 14-game losing streak to the Eagles and halting Capital’s 11-year run of sweeping Boise School District opponents Boise, Borah and Timberline. For Capital, Friday's game was a chance to return the Gurkha sword, a long-standing team symbol, to its rightful place. For Borah, it was a chance to start a tradition of its own. Go behind the scenes of the Boise District rivals' season opener.

