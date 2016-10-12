Boise High volleyball has senior-laden roster

The top-ranked Mustangs won their sixth straight game, invoking the mercy rule in a 42-7 win against Timberline on Thursday at Dona Larsen Park. Coach Paul Peterson says the Mustangs are enjoying their run with guarded optimism.
Boise sophomore Eve Jensen and Borah junior Siyad Matan had the top finishes among Treasure Valley cross country runners in the elite races at the Bob Firman Invitational. Both say you must approach the course, and the competition, without trepidation.
Payette High junior quarterback Chris Walker prepared for homecoming Friday without his father, Greg, who died in July after a long battle with cancer. But officers from Idaho State Police, Payette County Sheriff, Payette, Fruitland, Middleton, Ontario
The Columbia High football team snapped a 25-game losing streak with a 22-8 win over Mountain Home. The win is the Wildcats' first since 2013, which also was over Mountain Home. Go inside the team's post-game celebration.
Borah defeated Capital 49-42 last season, ending a 14-game losing streak to the Eagles and halting Capital’s 11-year run of sweeping Boise School District opponents Boise, Borah and Timberline. For Capital, Friday's game was a chance to return the Gurkha sword, a long-standing team symbol, to its rightful place. For Borah, it was a chance to start a tradition of its own. Go behind the scenes of the Boise District rivals' season opener.