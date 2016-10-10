Centennial vs. Mountain View soccer

Centennial's Alex Draghici, center, celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime to clinch a 3-2 sudden-death win over Mountain View. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Manasse Mbuyi, center, celebrates his goal against Mountain View. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial goalie TJ Terrall. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Alex Draghici (9), celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime to clinch a 3-2 sudden-death win over Mountain View. With Manasse Mbuyi, left, and Casey Sturtevant. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Justus Kjellander. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View's Bailey Ward (4). Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Casey Sturtevant, left; Mountain View's Daniel Hardesty. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View's Parker Ford, left, and Centennial's Skyler Kjellander. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View goalie Kaden Connor and Bailey Ward (4). Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Emmanuel Iradukunda, right, and Mountain View's Carver Rios. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View's Tate Wilson, right; and Centennial's Alex Draghici. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Justus Kjellander; Mountain View's Bellmin Serbic (14). Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View's Sebastian Winn-Araneda (10) is congratulated on his goal. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Manasse Mbuyi. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Alex Draghici, center; Mountain View's Tate Wilson. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Johnny Gonzalez, left, and Mountain View's Tate Wilson. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View's Alend Amedi. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Ccentennial's Johnny Gonzalez. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Sein Min Lay. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View's Parker Ford. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Manassa Mbuyi. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Manasse Mbuyi. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View's Bellmin Sebic. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View's Bailey Ward, left, celebrates a goal against Centennial. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View's Sebastian Winn-Araneda (10) is congratulated on his goal. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View's Tate Wilson (8) and Centennial's Alex Dragici. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Jonny Gonzalez, right, and Mountain View's Daniel Hardesty. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Casey Sturtevant, left, congratulates Manasse Mbuyi on his goal. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Manasse Mbuyi, center, celebrates his goal against Mountain View. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Johnny Gonzalez (6). Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mountain View goalie Kaden Connor. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Gerre Spencer (9) and Mountain View's Tate Wilson. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Sein Min Lay. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Emmanual Iradukunda (12). Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Manasse Mbuyi; Mountain View's Alend Amedi. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Alex Draghici, left, celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime to clinch a 3-2 sudden-death win over Mountain View. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Centennial's Alex Draghici (9) and his teammates acknowledge their fans. Centennial beats Mountain View 3-2 in the semi-final round of the District Three championship. Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
