Boise vs. Timberline soccer

Boise's Connor Cadwell (4); Timberline's Alex Macha. Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Boise's Hans Theiler. Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Timberline's Alex Macha (center). Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Boise's Carter Luthy (3); Timberline's Alex Macha. Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Boise's Nate Isbell, right; timberlines Rowan Pierson. Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Boise's Matt Ivanoff (7); Timberline's Bryce Ogilvie. Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Boise's Kaden Baratcart, center; Timberline's Matt Belisle. Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Timberline's Jack Johnson, right; Boise's Nicholas O'Connor. Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Boise's Wil Slattery (8); Timberline's Luke Kawano. Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Timberline's Matthew McGranahan. Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Boise's Colin Hinchman (white); Timberline's ///. Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Boise's Kaden Baratcart (10) and Nate Isbell celebrate their win. Boise beats Timberline 2-1 in the DIstrict Three semifinals. At Timberline High School on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
