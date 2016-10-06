Timberline High volleyball just getting started

It may have been senior night, but as far as the Timberline High volleyball team is concerned, the season has only just begun.
After a 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19 win over Boise on Thursday, the Wolves are alone in first place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference with two regular-season games remaining.
With its eye on a second consecutive district championship and the program’s first state title, Timberline is analyzing every game for measured improvement.
There was evidence against Boise.
In their first matchup this season, the Wolves needed five games to put away the Braves.
“We’ve gotten so much better, and it’s been really awesome to see our progress throughout the year,” Timberline setter Abbey Schwager said. “We had to go to five at the beginning of the year, and now we can finish in four, which is super cool.”
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
