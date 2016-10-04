Varsity Extra

October 4, 2016 6:49 PM

5A SIC high school boys and girls soccer scoring leaders

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

The top statistical leaders in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference for boys and girls high school soccer entering the district tournaments.

GIRLS

CONFERENCE

OVERALL

Name

School

G

Ast

Pts

G

Ast

Pts

Makayla Christensen

CEN

11

4

26

16

9

41

Jordyn Dalling

RKY

9

2

20

13

5

31

Mirryn Tylinski

BOR

8

4

20

12

5

29

Brenna Davidson

CEN

6

5

17

11

6

28

Abby Keeley

BOI

12

0

24

13

1

27

Zoe Transtrum

BOR

5

0

10

12

3

27

Delaney Reed

CAP

8

0

16

11

1

23

Regan Widner

RKY

9

3

21

10

3

23

Tori Sloan

MTV

5

3

13

9

3

21

Gabi Coprivnicar

TIM

5

3

13

9

3

21

Zona Kinnaman

COL

8

3

12

9

3

21

Josie Bush

CEN

3

6

12

6

9

21

 

BOYS

CONFERENCE

OVERALL

Name

School

G

Ast

Pts

G

Ast

Pts

Jonah Dalmas

RKY

13

11

37

18

13

49

Kaden Baratcart

BOI

17

6

40

20

8

48

Skyler Munroe

TIM

15

8

38

18

8

44

Sebastian Winn-Araneda

MTV

9

7

25

12

8

32

Rowan Pierson

TIM

9

6

24

11

8

30

Manasse Mbuyi

CEN

7

2

16

12

2

26

Matt Ivanoff

BOI

7

6

20

8

9

25

Trent Lyons

MER

9

3

21

10

3

23

Jonathan Martinez

MER

2

8

12

5

9

19

Will Slattery

BOI

5

2

12

6

4

16

Ahmed Ibrahimovic

BOR

5

6

16

5

6

16

Nick Bisagno

MTV

5

6

16

5

6

16

