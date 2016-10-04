5A SIC high school boys and girls soccer scoring leaders

The top statistical leaders in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference for boys and girls high school soccer entering the district tournaments.
GIRLS
CONFERENCE
OVERALL
Name
School
G
Ast
Pts
G
Ast
Pts
Makayla Christensen
CEN
11
4
26
16
9
41
Jordyn Dalling
RKY
9
2
20
13
5
31
Mirryn Tylinski
BOR
8
4
20
12
5
29
Brenna Davidson
CEN
6
5
17
11
6
28
Abby Keeley
BOI
12
0
24
13
1
27
Zoe Transtrum
BOR
5
0
10
12
3
27
Delaney Reed
CAP
8
0
16
11
1
23
Regan Widner
RKY
9
3
21
10
3
23
Tori Sloan
MTV
5
3
13
9
3
21
Gabi Coprivnicar
TIM
5
3
13
9
3
21
Zona Kinnaman
COL
8
3
12
9
3
21
Josie Bush
CEN
3
6
12
6
9
21
BOYS
CONFERENCE
OVERALL
Name
School
G
Ast
Pts
G
Ast
Pts
Jonah Dalmas
RKY
13
11
37
18
13
49
Kaden Baratcart
BOI
17
6
40
20
8
48
Skyler Munroe
TIM
15
8
38
18
8
44
Sebastian Winn-Araneda
MTV
9
7
25
12
8
32
Rowan Pierson
TIM
9
6
24
11
8
30
Manasse Mbuyi
CEN
7
2
16
12
2
26
Matt Ivanoff
BOI
7
6
20
8
9
25
Trent Lyons
MER
9
3
21
10
3
23
Jonathan Martinez
MER
2
8
12
5
9
19
Will Slattery
BOI
5
2
12
6
4
16
Ahmed Ibrahimovic
BOR
5
6
16
5
6
16
Nick Bisagno
MTV
5
6
16
5
6
16
