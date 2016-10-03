Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Monday, Oct. 3

Boys soccer
TIMBERLINE 7, KUNA 1
Timberline (9-3-2, 7-2-2 5A SIC) — Rowan Pierson 3 goals, 1 assist; Skyler Munroe 1 goal, 3 assists; Matthew McGranahan 2 goals; Bryce Ogilive 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Parker Billings 8 saves.
Kuna (4-9-1, 3-8-0 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.
Girls soccer
EAGLE 5, COLUMBIA 0
Eagle (5-9-0, 3-8-0 5A SIC) — Carissa Day 2 goals; Rozalyn Marzocco 1 assist; Annika Peery 3 goals; Lauren Spencer 1 assist; Saylor Adcock 1 assist; Sydney Allen 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Cassidy Tiegs 3 saves.
Columbia (2-11-1, 1-10-0 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Shenae Kreps 5 saves.
TIMBERLINE 1, KUNA 0
Kuna (5-8-1, 3-7-1 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Megan Wrigley 16 saves.
Timberline (10-1-3, 8-0-3 5A SIC) — Madison Carter 1 goal; Gabi Coprivnicar 1 assist. Goalkeepers: Karleigh Belnap 5 saves.
CENTENNIAL 0, MTN. VIEW 0
Mountain View (9-4-2, 7-2-2 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Emily Morandi 7 saves.
Centennial (11-0-3, 8-0-3 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Hannah McFadden 3 saves.
BORAH 7, NAMPA 0
Borah (9-3-2, 6-3-2 5A SIC) — Kylee Geis 1 goal, 1 assist; Mikella Kent 1 goal; McKenzie Kilpatrick 1 goal, 1 assist; Madeline Kraus 1 goal; Alyse Palsulich 1 assist; Mirryn Tylinski 2 goals, 1 assist; Skyla Vogelpohl 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Eden Makaafi 4 saves
Nampa (0-13-1, 0-11-0 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Madison Oswald 25 saves.
MERIDIAN 1, CAPITAL 0
Capital (3-9-2, 2-7-2 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.
Meridian (7-7-0, 5-6-0 5A SIC) — Shanae Ririe 1 goal; Jaynee Taufoou 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Courtney Varenberg 10 saves.
ROCKY MTN. 1, BOISE 0
Boise (10-1-3, 6-1-3 5A SIC) — Goalkeepers: Vail Dark 2 saves; Anneka Lewerenz 1 save.
Rocky Mountain (10-2-2, 7-1-2 5A SIC) — Regan Widner 1 goal; Jordyn Dalling 1 assist; Lily Schlake 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Annika Rademacher 6 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
SCORES
Horseshoe Bend def. Liberty Charter 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Boys soccer: Vallivue at Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.; Ridgevue at Mountain Home, 5:30 p.m.; Emmett at Bishop Kelly, 6 p.m.; Middleton at Skyview, 6:30 p.m.; Payette at McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.; Fruitland at Weiser, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bishop Kelly at Emmett, 5:30 p.m.; Caldwell at Vallivue, 5:30 p.m.; Mountain Home at Ridgevue, 5:30 p.m.; Skyview at Middleton, 6:30 p.m.; Weiser at Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Payette, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Boise at Capital, 6:30 p.m.; Centennial at Borah, 6:30 p.m.; Columbia at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.; Kuna at Meridian, 6:30 p.m.; Timberline at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Eagle at Nampa, 6:30 p.m.; Emmett at Ridgevue, 6:30 p.m.; Vallivue at Middleton, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.; Fruitland at Homedale, 6:30 p.m.; Parma at Payette, 6:30 p.m.; Weiser at Tri-Valley, 6 p.m.; Cole Valley Christian at Marsing, 6:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Melba, 6:30 p.m.; Nampa Christian at New Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.; Meadows Valley at Salmon River, 6 p.m.; Rimrock at Wilder, 6 p.m.; Greenleaf at Garden Valley, 7:15 p.m.; Compass Charter at Notus, 7:15 p.m.; Idaho City at Victory Charter, 7:15 p.m.; Liberty Charter at North Star Charter, 7:15 p.m.; Cascade at Council, 7:15 p.m.
