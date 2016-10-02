Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Saturday, October 1

Football
Friday’s scores
Bear Lake 14, West Side 12
Bishop Kelly 20, Middleton 11
Blackfoot 49, Idaho Falls 21
Butte County 50, Idaho City 28
Capital 55, Nampa 13
Clark Fork 32, Kootenai 12
Cole Valley 20, Melba 14
Council 56, Tri-Valley 14
Declo 62, American Falls 14
Dietrich 48, Lighthouse Christian 22
Emmett 49, Caldwell 0
Filer 26, Buhl 23
Fruitland 49, Homedale 7
Genesee 56, Wallace 8
Glenns Ferry 68, Challis 52
Grace 66, Shoshone 20
Hillcrest 35, Twin Falls 14
Kendrick 70, Timberline-Weippe 0
Kimberly 33, Gooding 26
Kuna 23, Centennial 6
Lake City 28, Sandpoint 7
Lakeland 42, Timberlake 14
Lakeside 78, Mullan 38
Lapwai 52, Clearwater Valley 0
Lewiston 49, Moscow 7
Madison 28, Rigby 20
McCall-Donnelly 26, Nampa Christian 0
Meridian 37, Boise 20
Minico 44, Canyon Ridge 24
Mountain View 50, Columbia 7
N. Fremont 26, W. Jefferson 21
N. Gem 26, Clark County 20
New Plymouth 56, Marsing 0
Notus 55, Rimrock 16
Oakley 54, Murtaugh 0
Orofino 40, Priest River 14
Pocatello 40, Preston 28
Post Falls 36, Wenatchee, Wash. 7
Prairie 66, Kamiah 20
Ririe 27, Salmon 8
Rockland 60, Watersprings 6
Rocky Mountain 19, Borah 14
Salmon River 54, Garden Valley 12
Skyline 46, Century 0
Skyview 55, Mountain Home 0
Snake River 28, Teton 15
Soda Springs 26, Malad 8
South Fremont 40, Marsh Valley 8
St. Maries 60, Bonners Ferry 8
Sugar-Salem 45, Jerome 27
Troy 82, Potlatch 20
Valley 48, Hagerman 8
Vallivue 34, Ridgevue 8
Weiser 21, Parma 19
West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 58, Kellogg 0
Wilder 36, Horseshoe Bend 29
Wood River 45, Burley 0
5A SIC
POD A
Pod
Overall
W
L
W
L
Capital
2
0
5
1
Mountain View
2
0
5
1
Meridian
2
0
3
3
Boise
0
2
2
4
Columbia
0
2
1
5
Nampa
0
2
0
6
Friday’s games
Meridian 37, Boise 20
Mountain View 50, Columbia 7
Capital 56, Nampa 13
Thursday, Oct. 6
Boise at Capital, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Nampa at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Meridian, 7 p.m.
POD B
Pod
Overall
W
L
W
L
Eagle
2
0
6
0
Rocky Mountain
2
0
5
1
Borah
1
1
3
3
Kuna
1
1
3
3
Centennial
0
2
3
3
Timberline
0
2
1
5
Thursday’s game
Eagle 42, Timberline 7
Friday’s games
Rocky Mountain 19, Borah 14
Kuna 23, Centennial 6
Thursday, Oct. 6
Eagle at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Kuna at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Borah, 7 p.m.
4A SIC
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
Bishop Kelly
4
0
6
0
Vallivue
3
1
5
1
Skyview
3
1
4
2
Emmett
2
2
4
2
Middleton
2
2
4
2
Caldwell
1
3
2
4
Ridgevue
1
3
1
5
Mountain Home
0
4
0
6
Friday’s games
Vallivue 34, Ridgevue 8
Emmett 49, Caldwell 0
Skyview 55, Mountain Home 0
Bishop Kelly 20, Middleton 11
Thursday, Oct. 6
Middleton at Skyview, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Emmett at Vallivue, 7 p.m.
Caldwell at Mountain Home, 7 p.m.
Ridgevue at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.
Late Friday
SKYVIEW 55, MOUTAIN HOME 0
Skyview
33
15
7
0
—
55
Mtn Home
0
0
0
0
—
0
First quarter
SKY — Kyler Pierce 37 yard pass from Wyatt Storer (kick failed)
SKY — DeMonte Horton 52 yard pass from Storer (pass failed)
SKY — Horton 15 yard pass from Storer (Matthew Kingston kick)
SKY — Horton 37 yard pass from Storer (Kingston kick)
SKY — Pierce 12 yard pass from Storer (Kingston kick)
Second quarter
SKY — Horton 26 yard pass from Storer (Pierce, pass)
SKY — Isaiah Schlegel 5 yard pass from Storer (Kingston, kick)
Third quarter
SKY — Fili Church 10 yard pass from Alec Etzler (Kingston kick)
Boys soccer
CAPITAL 1, MERIDIAN 1
Capital — Jackson Beers 1 goal. Goalkeeping: Chase Miller 3 saves.
Meridian — Stats unavailable.
