Varsity Extra

October 2, 2016 1:06 AM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Saturday, October 1

Football

Friday’s scores

Bear Lake 14, West Side 12

Bishop Kelly 20, Middleton 11

Blackfoot 49, Idaho Falls 21

Butte County 50, Idaho City 28

Capital 55, Nampa 13

Clark Fork 32, Kootenai 12

Cole Valley 20, Melba 14

Council 56, Tri-Valley 14

Declo 62, American Falls 14

Dietrich 48, Lighthouse Christian 22

Emmett 49, Caldwell 0

Filer 26, Buhl 23

Fruitland 49, Homedale 7

Genesee 56, Wallace 8

Glenns Ferry 68, Challis 52

Grace 66, Shoshone 20

Hillcrest 35, Twin Falls 14

Kendrick 70, Timberline-Weippe 0

Kimberly 33, Gooding 26

Kuna 23, Centennial 6

Lake City 28, Sandpoint 7

Lakeland 42, Timberlake 14

Lakeside 78, Mullan 38

Lapwai 52, Clearwater Valley 0

Lewiston 49, Moscow 7

Madison 28, Rigby 20

McCall-Donnelly 26, Nampa Christian 0

Meridian 37, Boise 20

Minico 44, Canyon Ridge 24

Mountain View 50, Columbia 7

N. Fremont 26, W. Jefferson 21

N. Gem 26, Clark County 20

New Plymouth 56, Marsing 0

Notus 55, Rimrock 16

Oakley 54, Murtaugh 0

Orofino 40, Priest River 14

Pocatello 40, Preston 28

Post Falls 36, Wenatchee, Wash. 7

Prairie 66, Kamiah 20

Ririe 27, Salmon 8

Rockland 60, Watersprings 6

Rocky Mountain 19, Borah 14

Salmon River 54, Garden Valley 12

Skyline 46, Century 0

Skyview 55, Mountain Home 0

Snake River 28, Teton 15

Soda Springs 26, Malad 8

South Fremont 40, Marsh Valley 8

St. Maries 60, Bonners Ferry 8

Sugar-Salem 45, Jerome 27

Troy 82, Potlatch 20

Valley 48, Hagerman 8

Vallivue 34, Ridgevue 8

Weiser 21, Parma 19

West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 58, Kellogg 0

Wilder 36, Horseshoe Bend 29

Wood River 45, Burley 0

5A SIC

POD A

Pod

Overall

W

L

W

L

Capital

2

0

5

1

Mountain View

2

0

5

1

Meridian

2

0

3

3

Boise

0

2

2

4

Columbia

0

2

1

5

Nampa

0

2

0

6

Friday’s games

Meridian 37, Boise 20

Mountain View 50, Columbia 7

Capital 56, Nampa 13

Thursday, Oct. 6

Boise at Capital, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Nampa at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Meridian, 7 p.m.

POD B

Pod

Overall

W

L

W

L

Eagle

2

0

6

0

Rocky Mountain

2

0

5

1

Borah

1

1

3

3

Kuna

1

1

3

3

Centennial

0

2

3

3

Timberline

0

2

1

5

Thursday’s game

Eagle 42, Timberline 7

Friday’s games

Rocky Mountain 19, Borah 14

Kuna 23, Centennial 6

Thursday, Oct. 6

Eagle at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Kuna at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Timberline at Borah, 7 p.m.

4A SIC

Conf.

Overall

W

L

W

L

Bishop Kelly

4

0

6

0

Vallivue

3

1

5

1

Skyview

3

1

4

2

Emmett

2

2

4

2

Middleton

2

2

4

2

Caldwell

1

3

2

4

Ridgevue

1

3

1

5

Mountain Home

0

4

0

6

Friday’s games

Vallivue 34, Ridgevue 8

Emmett 49, Caldwell 0

Skyview 55, Mountain Home 0

Bishop Kelly 20, Middleton 11

Thursday, Oct. 6

Middleton at Skyview, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Emmett at Vallivue, 7 p.m.

Caldwell at Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

Ridgevue at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.

Late Friday

SKYVIEW 55, MOUTAIN HOME 0

 

Skyview

33

15

7

0

55

Mtn Home

0

0

0

0

0

First quarter

SKY — Kyler Pierce 37 yard pass from Wyatt Storer (kick failed)

SKY — DeMonte Horton 52 yard pass from Storer (pass failed)

SKY — Horton 15 yard pass from Storer (Matthew Kingston kick)

SKY — Horton 37 yard pass from Storer (Kingston kick)

SKY — Pierce 12 yard pass from Storer (Kingston kick)

Second quarter

SKY — Horton 26 yard pass from Storer (Pierce, pass)

SKY — Isaiah Schlegel 5 yard pass from Storer (Kingston, kick)

Third quarter

SKY — Fili Church 10 yard pass from Alec Etzler (Kingston kick)

Boys soccer

CAPITAL 1, MERIDIAN 1

Capital — Jackson Beers 1 goal. Goalkeeping: Chase Miller 3 saves.

Meridian — Stats unavailable.

