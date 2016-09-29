Varsity Extra

September 29, 2016 11:33 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 29

Boise boys soccer wraps up the top seed headed into district with a 1-1 tie against Rocky Mountain

Kyra Teply scored twice as Bishop Kelly girls soccer remained unbeated in 4A SIC play

Sable Lohmeier rackedup 14 kills and 11 digs for Mountain Home volleyball in a sweep of Caldwell

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

FOOTBALL

5A SIC

POD A

Pod

Overall

W

L

W

L

Capital

1

0

4

1

Mountain View

1

0

4

1

Meridian

1

0

2

3

Boise

0

1

2

3

Columbia

0

1

1

4

Nampa

0

1

0

5

Friday’s games

Meridian at Boise, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Capital at Nampa, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Boise at Capital, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Nampa at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Meridian, 7 p.m.

POD B

Pod

Overall

W

L

W

L

Eagle

2

0

6

0

Rocky Mountain

1

0

4

1

Borah

1

0

3

2

Centennial

0

1

3

2

Kuna

0

1

2

3

Timberline

0

2

1

5

Thursday’s game

Eagle 42, Timberline 7

Friday’s games

Borah at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Centennial at Kuna, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Eagle at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Kuna at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Timberline at Borah, 7 p.m.

EAGLE 42, TIMBERLINE 7

Eagle

7

21

7

7

42

Timberline

0

0

0

7

7

First quarter

EAG — Kaden Snooks 20 pass from Devan Bridgewater (Joey Klucewich kick)

Second quarter

EAG — Slayter Jeffries 5 run (Klucewich kick)

EAG — Jonas Loyens 65 run (Klucewich kick)

EAG — Loyens 2 run (Klucewich kick)

Third quarter

EAG — Jeffries 25 run (Klucewich kick)

Fourth quarter

EAG — Jeffries 3 run (Klucewich kick)

TIM —Layton Wagner 5 run (Zach Cahill kick)

4A SIC

Conf.

Overall

W

L

W

L

Bishop Kelly

3

0

5

0

Middleton

2

1

4

1

Vallivue

2

1

4

1

Skyview

2

1

3

2

Emmett

1

2

3

2

Caldwell

1

2

2

3

Ridgevue

1

2

1

4

Mountain Home

0

3

0

5

Friday’s games

Vallivue at Ridgevue, 7 p.m.

Caldwell at Emmett, 7 p.m.

Skyview at Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

Bishop Kelly at Middleton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Middleton at Skyview, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Emmett at Vallivue, 7 p.m.

Caldwell at Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

Ridgevue at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.

3A SRV

Conf.

Overall

W

L

W

L

Fruitland

1

0

3

2

Weiser

1

0

2

3

Parma

0

0

2

3

Homedale

0

1

3

2

Payette

0

1

1

4

Friday’s games

Fruitland at Homedale, 7 p.m.

Weiser at Parma, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Weiser at Fruitland, 7 p.m.

Parma at Payette, 7 p.m.

2A WIC

Conf.

Overall

W

L

W

L

McCall-Donnelly

1

0

4

0

Melba

1

0

3

1

New Plymouth

1

0

2

2

Cole Valley Christian

0

1

2

2

Nampa Christian

0

1

2

2

Marsing

0

1

0

4

Friday’s games

Marsing at New Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Nampa Christian at McCall-Donnelly, 7 p.m.

Melba at Cole Valley Christian (Meridian High), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Melba at Nampa Christian, 7 p.m.

Cole Valley Christian at Marsing, 7 p.m.

McCall-Donnelly at New Plymouth, 7 p.m.

1A D-I WIC

Conf.

Overall

W

L

W

L

Notus

0

0

4

0

Horseshoe Bend

0

0

2

1

Wilder

0

0

2

2

Rimrock

0

0

2

3

Idaho City

0

0

0

4

Friday’s games

Wilder at Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.

Notus at Rimrock, 7 p.m.

Idaho City at Butte County, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Idaho City at Wilder, 7 p.m.

Notus at Council, 7 p.m.

Rimrock at Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.

1A D-II LONG PIN

Conf.

Overall

W

L

W

L

Salmon River

0

0

4

1

Cascade

0

0

2

2

Tri-Valley

0

0

2

2

Council

0

0

1

3

Garden Valley

0

0

1

3

Friday’s games

Salmon River at Garden Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Council at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Garden Valley at Cascade, 3 p.m.

Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

Notus at Council, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

5A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

T

Pts

W

L

T

Pts

Boise

9

1

1

28

11

2

1

34

Centennial

8

1

2

26

11

2

2

35

Rocky Mountain

7

1

3

24

9

2

3

30

Borah

7

3

1

22

9

3

2

29

Mountain View

6

2

3

21

9

2

3

30

Timberline

6

2

2

20

8

3

2

26

Capital

3

6

1

10

3

8

2

11

Nampa

3

7

1

10

3

8

2

11

Kuna

3

7

0

9

4

8

1

13

Eagle

2

7

2

8

3

8

3

12

Meridian

1

8

1

4

1

10

2

5

Columbia

0

10

1

1

0

13

1

1

BOISE 1, ROCKY MTN. 1

Rocky Mountain (9-2-3, 7-1-3 5A SIC) — Alex Singleton 1 goal; Kristian Quieros 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Tanner Bengtzen 7 saves.

Boise (11-2-1, 9-1-1 5A SIC) — Matt Ivanoff 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Jarod Hembree 2 saves; Colin Hauser 3 saves.

EAGLE 6, COLUMBIA 1

Columbia (0-13-1, 0-10-1 5A SIC) — Xavier Corchon 1 goal; Bryant Daniels 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Brett Ward 10 saves.

Eagle (3-8-3, 2-7-2 5A SIC) — Curtis Martin 1 goal; John Kalnas 1 goal; Corban Hill 1 goal; Mason Verner 1 goal; Jonny Faeth 1 goal; Garrand Webb 1 goal; Calvin Freeman 1 assist; Davis Frame 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Drew Morris 2 saves.

CENTENNIAL 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2

Centennial (11-2-2, 8-1-2 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.

Mountain View (9-2-3, 6-2-3 5A SIC) — Sebastian Winn-Arneda 1 goal; Chandler Hansen 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Kaden Connor 8 saves.

BORAH 3, NAMPA 2

Nampa (3-8-2, 3-7-1 5A SIC) —Stats not provided.

Borah (9-3-2, 7-3-1 5A SIC) — Stefan Cavalcanti 2 goals; Armin Hasanovic 1 goal; Hayden Sutton Jones 1 assist; Alex Wibey 1 assist; Ahmed Ibrahimovic 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Krishna Regmi 4 saves.

4A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

T

Pts

W

L

T

Pts

Skyview

10

1

1

31

11

1

1

34

Caldwell

9

0

3

30

10

1

3

33

Middleton

8

2

2

26

9

3

2

29

Emmett

5

6

1

16

7

6

1

22

Bishop Kelly

4

6

2

14

4

8

2

14

Ridgevue

4

7

1

13

4

7

3

15

Vallivue

2

8

2

8

2

10

2

8

Mountain Home

0

12

0

0

0

14

0

0

EMMETT 14, MTN. HOME 0

Mountain Home (0-14-0, 0-12-0 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.

Emmett (7-6-1, 5-6-1 4A SIC) — Cesar Leon 4 goals, 3 assists; Ramiro Alvizo 3 goals, 2 assists; Lennyn Solis 2 goals, 2 assists; Jose Borbonio 2 goals, 1 assist; Alex Jaramillo 1 goal, 1 assist; Maxwell Gleim 1 goal; Kaesy Solis 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Riggin Watts 1 save.

SKYVIEW 3, VALLIVUE 2

Skyview (11-1-1, 10-1-1 4A SIC) —Braden Lungren 1 goal; David Slemmer 1 goal; Brahayan Martinez 1 goal; Johnny Rojas 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Jayden Stensgaard 7 saves.

Vallivue (2-10-2, 2-8-2 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.

CALDWELL 1, MIDDLETON 1

Caldwell (10-1-3, 9-0-3 4A SIC) — Hector Bermudez 1 goal; Ricky Galvan 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Esparza 9 saves.

Middleton (9-3-2, 8-2-2 4A SIC) — Jake Duncan 1 goal; David Kofoed 1 assist. Goalkeepers: Navarro 7 saves; Miller 3 saves.

RIDGEVUE 3, BISHOP KELLY 0

Bishop Kelly (4-8-2, 4-6-2 4A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Alex Koehl 6 saves.

Ridgevue (4-7-3, 4-7-1 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.

Girls soccer

5A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

T

Pts

W

L

T

Pts

Centennial

8

0

2

26

11

0

2

35

Timberline

7

0

3

24

9

1

3

30

Rocky Mountain

7

1

2

23

10

1

2

32

Mountain View

7

2

1

22

9

4

1

28

Boise

6

1

3

21

9

1

3

30

Borah

5

3

2

17

8

3

2

26

Meridian

4

6

0

12

6

7

0

18

Kuna

3

6

1

10

5

7

1

16

Capital

2

6

2

8

3

8

2

11

Eagle

2

8

0

6

4

9

0

12

Columbia

1

9

0

3

2

10

1

7

Nampa

0

10

0

0

0

12

1

1

4A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

T

Pts

W

L

T

Pts

Bishop Kelly

12

0

0

36

12

2

0

36

Mountain Home

7

3

2

23

9

3

2

29

Skyview

7

3

2

23

8

4

2

26

Middleton

6

6

0

18

6

7

1

19

Caldwell

5

6

0

15

5

7

1

16

Vallivue

5

6

0

15

5

8

0

15

Ridgevue

2

9

1

7

2

11

1

7

Emmett

0

11

1

1

0

13

1

1

CALDWELL 3, MIDDLETON 2

Middleton (6-7-1, 6-6-0 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.

Caldwell (5-7-1, 5-6-0 4A SIC) — Kristen Bond 2 goals; Gabby Corado 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Lita Forse 8 saves.

MTN. HOME 8, EMMETT 0

Emmett (0-13-1, 0-11-1 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.

Mountain Home (9-3-2, 7-3-2 4A SIC) — Violet Martinez 2 goals, 1 assist; Elizabeth Ryan 1 goal; Jordan Page 1 goal; Jacey Carr 2 goals; Anna Pedroza 2 assists; Nicole Milford 1 goal; Madison Modde 1 goal. Goalkeepers: Tayde Rodriguez 3 saves; Elizabeth Bearden 1 save.

BISHOP KELLY 5, RIDGEVUE 1

Ridgevue (2-11-1, 2-9-1 4A SIC) — Dayna Shwerd 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Gentry Gates 8 saves.

Bishop Kelly (12-2-0, 12-0-0 4A SIC) — Lauren Elwer 2 goals, 1 assist; Kyra Teply 2 goals; Emma Mills 1 goal; Grace Elwer 1 goal; Samantha Webster 2 assists; Aubree Chatterton 2 assists. Goalkeepers: Nicole Anderson 2 saves; Kylee Atkins 1 save.

Volleyball

5A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

W

L

Timberline

7

0

10

0

Boise

7

0

9

1

Rocky Mountain

6

1

7

1

Kuna

5

2

6

2

Mountain View

5

2

7

3

Centennial

4

3

5

5

Columbia

3

4

5

5

Capital

2

5

4

6

Eagle

1

5

2

7

Nampa

1

6

3

7

Borah

0

6

1

8

Meridian

0

7

0

10

4A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

W

L

Skyview

9

0

9

0

Bishop Kelly

8

1

8

3

Middleton

6

4

6

4

Vallivue

6

4

6

5

Emmett

4

6

6

6

Mountain Home

3

7

3

7

Ridgevue

3

7

3

8

Caldwell

0

10

0

12

VALLIVUE DEF. RIDGEVUE

25-16, 25-15, 25-14

Ridgevue (3-8, 3-7 4A SIC) — Courtney Stetler 6 kills; Abby Aultz 14 digs; Jessie White 12 digs.

Vallivue (6-5, 6-4 4A SIC) — Kayla Riley 28 digs; Sierra Wolff 21 digs, 2 aces, 22 assists, 6 kills; Kailey Robbins 10 kills, 2 aces.

MIDDLETON DEF. EMMETT

25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

Middleton (6-4, 6-4 4A SIC) — Marissa Hilliard 12 kills; Kali Crawford 9 kills, 4 blocks; Dakotah Walker 34 assists; Jozie Crawford 20 digs, 3 aces.

Emmett (6-6, 4-6 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.

MTN. HOME DEF. CALDWELL

25-18, 25-17, 25-22

Caldwell (0-12, 0-10 4A SIC) — Julia Martinez 17 assists, 3 aces, 14 digs; Amanda Lee 15 digs; Katrina Vallejo 7 digs.

Mountain Home (3-7, 3-7 4A SIC) — Sable Lohmeier 14 kills, 11 digs; Jazzi Cristobal 31 assists, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Emalee Pippin 9 kills, 7 digs.

 

OTHER SCORES

Weiser def. Parma 25-23, 18-25, 25-14, 25-23

Nampa Christian def. Cole Valley Christian 25-27, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-5

McCall-Donnelly def. Marsing 25-17, 16-25, 31-29, 24-26, 15-9

North Star Charter def. Victory Charter 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20

Horseshoe Bend def. Rimrock 25-3, 25-4, 25-5

Friday’s schedule

Volleyball: Boise, Borah, Capital, Centennial, Columbia, Fruitland, Kuna, Melba, Meridian, Mountain Home, Mountain View, Nampa, Parma, Rocky Mountain, Timberline, Weiser at Borah Tournament at Borah High, 8 a.m.; Salmon River at Garden Valley, 6 p.m.

