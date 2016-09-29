Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 29

FOOTBALL
5A SIC
POD A
Pod
Overall
W
L
W
L
Capital
1
0
4
1
Mountain View
1
0
4
1
Meridian
1
0
2
3
Boise
0
1
2
3
Columbia
0
1
1
4
Nampa
0
1
0
5
Friday’s games
Meridian at Boise, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Capital at Nampa, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Boise at Capital, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Nampa at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Meridian, 7 p.m.
POD B
Pod
Overall
W
L
W
L
Eagle
2
0
6
0
Rocky Mountain
1
0
4
1
Borah
1
0
3
2
Centennial
0
1
3
2
Kuna
0
1
2
3
Timberline
0
2
1
5
Thursday’s game
Eagle 42, Timberline 7
Friday’s games
Borah at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Centennial at Kuna, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Eagle at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Kuna at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Borah, 7 p.m.
EAGLE 42, TIMBERLINE 7
Eagle
7
21
7
7
—
42
Timberline
0
0
0
7
—
7
First quarter
EAG — Kaden Snooks 20 pass from Devan Bridgewater (Joey Klucewich kick)
Second quarter
EAG — Slayter Jeffries 5 run (Klucewich kick)
EAG — Jonas Loyens 65 run (Klucewich kick)
EAG — Loyens 2 run (Klucewich kick)
Third quarter
EAG — Jeffries 25 run (Klucewich kick)
Fourth quarter
EAG — Jeffries 3 run (Klucewich kick)
TIM —Layton Wagner 5 run (Zach Cahill kick)
4A SIC
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
Bishop Kelly
3
0
5
0
Middleton
2
1
4
1
Vallivue
2
1
4
1
Skyview
2
1
3
2
Emmett
1
2
3
2
Caldwell
1
2
2
3
Ridgevue
1
2
1
4
Mountain Home
0
3
0
5
Friday’s games
Vallivue at Ridgevue, 7 p.m.
Caldwell at Emmett, 7 p.m.
Skyview at Mountain Home, 7 p.m.
Bishop Kelly at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Middleton at Skyview, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Emmett at Vallivue, 7 p.m.
Caldwell at Mountain Home, 7 p.m.
Ridgevue at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.
3A SRV
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
Fruitland
1
0
3
2
Weiser
1
0
2
3
Parma
0
0
2
3
Homedale
0
1
3
2
Payette
0
1
1
4
Friday’s games
Fruitland at Homedale, 7 p.m.
Weiser at Parma, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Weiser at Fruitland, 7 p.m.
Parma at Payette, 7 p.m.
2A WIC
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
McCall-Donnelly
1
0
4
0
Melba
1
0
3
1
New Plymouth
1
0
2
2
Cole Valley Christian
0
1
2
2
Nampa Christian
0
1
2
2
Marsing
0
1
0
4
Friday’s games
Marsing at New Plymouth, 7 p.m.
Nampa Christian at McCall-Donnelly, 7 p.m.
Melba at Cole Valley Christian (Meridian High), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Melba at Nampa Christian, 7 p.m.
Cole Valley Christian at Marsing, 7 p.m.
McCall-Donnelly at New Plymouth, 7 p.m.
1A D-I WIC
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
Notus
0
0
4
0
Horseshoe Bend
0
0
2
1
Wilder
0
0
2
2
Rimrock
0
0
2
3
Idaho City
0
0
0
4
Friday’s games
Wilder at Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.
Notus at Rimrock, 7 p.m.
Idaho City at Butte County, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Idaho City at Wilder, 7 p.m.
Notus at Council, 7 p.m.
Rimrock at Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.
1A D-II LONG PIN
Conf.
Overall
W
L
W
L
Salmon River
0
0
4
1
Cascade
0
0
2
2
Tri-Valley
0
0
2
2
Council
0
0
1
3
Garden Valley
0
0
1
3
Friday’s games
Salmon River at Garden Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Council at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Garden Valley at Cascade, 3 p.m.
Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Notus at Council, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
5A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
T
Pts
W
L
T
Pts
Boise
9
1
1
28
11
2
1
34
Centennial
8
1
2
26
11
2
2
35
Rocky Mountain
7
1
3
24
9
2
3
30
Borah
7
3
1
22
9
3
2
29
Mountain View
6
2
3
21
9
2
3
30
Timberline
6
2
2
20
8
3
2
26
Capital
3
6
1
10
3
8
2
11
Nampa
3
7
1
10
3
8
2
11
Kuna
3
7
0
9
4
8
1
13
Eagle
2
7
2
8
3
8
3
12
Meridian
1
8
1
4
1
10
2
5
Columbia
0
10
1
1
0
13
1
1
BOISE 1, ROCKY MTN. 1
Rocky Mountain (9-2-3, 7-1-3 5A SIC) — Alex Singleton 1 goal; Kristian Quieros 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Tanner Bengtzen 7 saves.
Boise (11-2-1, 9-1-1 5A SIC) — Matt Ivanoff 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Jarod Hembree 2 saves; Colin Hauser 3 saves.
EAGLE 6, COLUMBIA 1
Columbia (0-13-1, 0-10-1 5A SIC) — Xavier Corchon 1 goal; Bryant Daniels 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Brett Ward 10 saves.
Eagle (3-8-3, 2-7-2 5A SIC) — Curtis Martin 1 goal; John Kalnas 1 goal; Corban Hill 1 goal; Mason Verner 1 goal; Jonny Faeth 1 goal; Garrand Webb 1 goal; Calvin Freeman 1 assist; Davis Frame 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Drew Morris 2 saves.
CENTENNIAL 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Centennial (11-2-2, 8-1-2 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.
Mountain View (9-2-3, 6-2-3 5A SIC) — Sebastian Winn-Arneda 1 goal; Chandler Hansen 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Kaden Connor 8 saves.
BORAH 3, NAMPA 2
Nampa (3-8-2, 3-7-1 5A SIC) —Stats not provided.
Borah (9-3-2, 7-3-1 5A SIC) — Stefan Cavalcanti 2 goals; Armin Hasanovic 1 goal; Hayden Sutton Jones 1 assist; Alex Wibey 1 assist; Ahmed Ibrahimovic 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Krishna Regmi 4 saves.
4A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
T
Pts
W
L
T
Pts
Skyview
10
1
1
31
11
1
1
34
Caldwell
9
0
3
30
10
1
3
33
Middleton
8
2
2
26
9
3
2
29
Emmett
5
6
1
16
7
6
1
22
Bishop Kelly
4
6
2
14
4
8
2
14
Ridgevue
4
7
1
13
4
7
3
15
Vallivue
2
8
2
8
2
10
2
8
Mountain Home
0
12
0
0
0
14
0
0
EMMETT 14, MTN. HOME 0
Mountain Home (0-14-0, 0-12-0 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.
Emmett (7-6-1, 5-6-1 4A SIC) — Cesar Leon 4 goals, 3 assists; Ramiro Alvizo 3 goals, 2 assists; Lennyn Solis 2 goals, 2 assists; Jose Borbonio 2 goals, 1 assist; Alex Jaramillo 1 goal, 1 assist; Maxwell Gleim 1 goal; Kaesy Solis 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Riggin Watts 1 save.
SKYVIEW 3, VALLIVUE 2
Skyview (11-1-1, 10-1-1 4A SIC) —Braden Lungren 1 goal; David Slemmer 1 goal; Brahayan Martinez 1 goal; Johnny Rojas 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Jayden Stensgaard 7 saves.
Vallivue (2-10-2, 2-8-2 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.
CALDWELL 1, MIDDLETON 1
Caldwell (10-1-3, 9-0-3 4A SIC) — Hector Bermudez 1 goal; Ricky Galvan 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Esparza 9 saves.
Middleton (9-3-2, 8-2-2 4A SIC) — Jake Duncan 1 goal; David Kofoed 1 assist. Goalkeepers: Navarro 7 saves; Miller 3 saves.
RIDGEVUE 3, BISHOP KELLY 0
Bishop Kelly (4-8-2, 4-6-2 4A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Alex Koehl 6 saves.
Ridgevue (4-7-3, 4-7-1 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.
Girls soccer
5A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
T
Pts
W
L
T
Pts
Centennial
8
0
2
26
11
0
2
35
Timberline
7
0
3
24
9
1
3
30
Rocky Mountain
7
1
2
23
10
1
2
32
Mountain View
7
2
1
22
9
4
1
28
Boise
6
1
3
21
9
1
3
30
Borah
5
3
2
17
8
3
2
26
Meridian
4
6
0
12
6
7
0
18
Kuna
3
6
1
10
5
7
1
16
Capital
2
6
2
8
3
8
2
11
Eagle
2
8
0
6
4
9
0
12
Columbia
1
9
0
3
2
10
1
7
Nampa
0
10
0
0
0
12
1
1
4A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
T
Pts
W
L
T
Pts
Bishop Kelly
12
0
0
36
12
2
0
36
Mountain Home
7
3
2
23
9
3
2
29
Skyview
7
3
2
23
8
4
2
26
Middleton
6
6
0
18
6
7
1
19
Caldwell
5
6
0
15
5
7
1
16
Vallivue
5
6
0
15
5
8
0
15
Ridgevue
2
9
1
7
2
11
1
7
Emmett
0
11
1
1
0
13
1
1
CALDWELL 3, MIDDLETON 2
Middleton (6-7-1, 6-6-0 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.
Caldwell (5-7-1, 5-6-0 4A SIC) — Kristen Bond 2 goals; Gabby Corado 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Lita Forse 8 saves.
MTN. HOME 8, EMMETT 0
Emmett (0-13-1, 0-11-1 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.
Mountain Home (9-3-2, 7-3-2 4A SIC) — Violet Martinez 2 goals, 1 assist; Elizabeth Ryan 1 goal; Jordan Page 1 goal; Jacey Carr 2 goals; Anna Pedroza 2 assists; Nicole Milford 1 goal; Madison Modde 1 goal. Goalkeepers: Tayde Rodriguez 3 saves; Elizabeth Bearden 1 save.
BISHOP KELLY 5, RIDGEVUE 1
Ridgevue (2-11-1, 2-9-1 4A SIC) — Dayna Shwerd 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Gentry Gates 8 saves.
Bishop Kelly (12-2-0, 12-0-0 4A SIC) — Lauren Elwer 2 goals, 1 assist; Kyra Teply 2 goals; Emma Mills 1 goal; Grace Elwer 1 goal; Samantha Webster 2 assists; Aubree Chatterton 2 assists. Goalkeepers: Nicole Anderson 2 saves; Kylee Atkins 1 save.
Volleyball
5A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
W
L
Timberline
7
0
10
0
Boise
7
0
9
1
Rocky Mountain
6
1
7
1
Kuna
5
2
6
2
Mountain View
5
2
7
3
Centennial
4
3
5
5
Columbia
3
4
5
5
Capital
2
5
4
6
Eagle
1
5
2
7
Nampa
1
6
3
7
Borah
0
6
1
8
Meridian
0
7
0
10
4A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
W
L
Skyview
9
0
9
0
Bishop Kelly
8
1
8
3
Middleton
6
4
6
4
Vallivue
6
4
6
5
Emmett
4
6
6
6
Mountain Home
3
7
3
7
Ridgevue
3
7
3
8
Caldwell
0
10
0
12
VALLIVUE DEF. RIDGEVUE
25-16, 25-15, 25-14
Ridgevue (3-8, 3-7 4A SIC) — Courtney Stetler 6 kills; Abby Aultz 14 digs; Jessie White 12 digs.
Vallivue (6-5, 6-4 4A SIC) — Kayla Riley 28 digs; Sierra Wolff 21 digs, 2 aces, 22 assists, 6 kills; Kailey Robbins 10 kills, 2 aces.
MIDDLETON DEF. EMMETT
25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20
Middleton (6-4, 6-4 4A SIC) — Marissa Hilliard 12 kills; Kali Crawford 9 kills, 4 blocks; Dakotah Walker 34 assists; Jozie Crawford 20 digs, 3 aces.
Emmett (6-6, 4-6 4A SIC) — Stats not provided.
MTN. HOME DEF. CALDWELL
25-18, 25-17, 25-22
Caldwell (0-12, 0-10 4A SIC) — Julia Martinez 17 assists, 3 aces, 14 digs; Amanda Lee 15 digs; Katrina Vallejo 7 digs.
Mountain Home (3-7, 3-7 4A SIC) — Sable Lohmeier 14 kills, 11 digs; Jazzi Cristobal 31 assists, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Emalee Pippin 9 kills, 7 digs.
OTHER SCORES
Weiser def. Parma 25-23, 18-25, 25-14, 25-23
Nampa Christian def. Cole Valley Christian 25-27, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-5
McCall-Donnelly def. Marsing 25-17, 16-25, 31-29, 24-26, 15-9
North Star Charter def. Victory Charter 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20
Horseshoe Bend def. Rimrock 25-3, 25-4, 25-5
Friday’s schedule
Volleyball: Boise, Borah, Capital, Centennial, Columbia, Fruitland, Kuna, Melba, Meridian, Mountain Home, Mountain View, Nampa, Parma, Rocky Mountain, Timberline, Weiser at Borah Tournament at Borah High, 8 a.m.; Salmon River at Garden Valley, 6 p.m.
