Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Wednesday, Sept. 28

GIRLS SOCCER
CENTENNIAL 1, TIMBERLINE 1
Timberline (9-1-3, 7-0-3 5A SIC) — Gabi Coprivnicar 1 goal; Mattie Saum 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Karleigh Belnap 8 saves.
Centennial (11-0-2, 8-0-2 5A SIC) — Makayla Christensen 1 goal; Cheyanne Rede 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Hannah McFadden 5 saves.
BORAH 4, COLUMBIA 1
Columbia (2-10-1, 1-9-0 5A SIC) — Taylor Stanard 1 goal; Madison Hughart 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Shenae Kreps 10 saves.
Borah (8-3-2, 5-3-2 5A SIC) — Lilly Transtrum 1 goal; Zoe Transtrum 2 goals; Skyla Vogelpohl 1 goal; Kylee Geis 1 assist; Payton McBride 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Hailey Hill 6 saves.
BOISE 2, KUNA 0
Boise (9-1-3, 6-1-3 5A SIC) — Abby Keeley 2 goals; Amber Harvey 1 assist; Rylee Neville 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Anneka Lewerenz 3 saves.
Kuna (5-7-1, 3-6-1 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Megan Wrigley 7 saves.
MTN. VIEW 1, ROCKY MTN. 0
Mountain View (9-4-1, 7-2-1 5A SIC) — Bailee Nelson 1 goal; Sydney Morgan 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Emily Morandi 3 saves.
Rocky Mountain (10-1-2, 7-1-2 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Annika Rademacher 3 saves.
MERIDIAN 10, NAMPA 2
Nampa (0-12-1, 0-10-0 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.
Meridian (6-7-0, 4-6-0 5A SIC) — Vera Lind 2 goals; Shanae Ririe 3 goals; Courtney Barenberg 2 goals, 1 assist; Kylie Kerber 1 goal; Jaynee Taufoou 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Desloover 1 goal; Lexie Hall 1 assist; Blakeslee Heidemann 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Valerie Landros 5 saves.
VALLIVUE 5, SKYVIEW 4
Vallivue (4-8-0, 4-6-0 4A SIC) — Veronica Hill 3 goals; Casmira Thomas 1 goal; Elizabeth Gonzalez 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Hailee Mize 7 saves.
Skyview (8-4-2, 7-3-2 4A SIC) — Kassidy Fretwell 1 goal; Kaitlyn Shepard 1 goal; Courtney Peterson 1 goal; Brenna Rill 1 assist; Rachel Ray 1 goal; CeAnna Benner 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Emily Joyner 8 saves.
CROSS COUNTRY
2A WIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At RedHawk Golf Course, Nampa
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Melba 18, 2. Cole Valley Christian 48, 3. Nampa Christian 85, 4. New Plymouth 106, 5. McCall-Donnelly 122.
Individuals — 1, Volkers, Cheylah, Melba, 19:32.81. 2, Manzer, Mekenna, Melba, 20:33.74. 3, Klein, Olivia, Cole Valley, 21:25.79. 4, Heritage, Kylahn, Melba, 21:28.36. 5, Trappett, Kortney, Melba, 21:37.04. 6, Christensen, Tara, Melba, 21:39.62. 7, Smith, Megan, Melba, 21:49.97. 8, Austin, Aunna, New Plymouth, 22:15.63. 9, Woods, Jordankaty, Cole Valley, 22:16.76. 10, Cole, Marissa, Melba, 22:36.50.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Melba 31, 2. Cole Valley Christian 49, 3. New Plymouth 68, 4. Marsing 102, 5. Nampa Christian 102.
Individuals — 1, Stimpson, Tristen, Melba, 16:56.27. 2, Williams, Cameron, Melba, 16:56.88. 3, Fehringer, Nathanael, Cole Valley, 17:36.41. 4, Lacy, Landon, Nampa Christian, 17:44.13. 5, Sage, Ethan, Cole Valley, 17:53.28. 6, Donahue, Brennen, Cole Valley, 17:57.66. 7, Bromgard, Beau, Melba, 18:07.19. 8, Beus, Hunter, New Plymouth, 18:10.76. 9, Stewart, Jeffrey, Nampa Christian, 18:11.21. 10, Padget, Devin, Melba, 18:11.82.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
Boys soccer: Rocky Mountain at Boise, 5:30 p.m.; Nampa at Borah, 5:30 p.m.; Columbia at Eagle, 5:30 p.m.; Centennial at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Ridgevue, 5:30 p.m.; Mountain Home at Emmett, 6 p.m.; Skyview at Vallivue, 6 p.m.; Caldwell at Middleton, 6:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Weiser, 5 p.m.; Payette at Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Middleton at Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.; Emmett at Mountain Home, 6 p.m.; Ridgevue at Bishop Kelly, 6 p.m.; Weiser at McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.; Fruitland at Payette, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Middleton at Emmett, 6:30 p.m.; Caldwell at Mountain Home, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgevue at Vallivue, 6:30 p.m.; Parma at Weiser, 6:30 p.m.; Fruitland at Payette, 6:30 p.m.; New Plymouth at Melba, 6:30 p.m.; Cole Valley Christian at Nampa Christian, 6:30 p.m.; North Star Charter at Victory Charter, 7 p.m.; Marsing at McCall-Donnelly, 7:15 p.m.; Tri-Valley at Garden Valley, 7:15 p.m.; Wilder at Greenleaf, 7:15 p.m.; Liberty Charter at Idaho City, 7:15 p.m.; Ambrose at Notus, 7:15 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Rimrock, 7:30 p.m.; Canyon Springs at Greenleaf, 6 p.m.
Cross country: Adrian (Ore.), Bishop Kelly, Caldwell, Capital, Centennial, Columbia, Eagle, Emmett, Fruitland, Homedale, Liberty Charter, McCall-Donnelly, Meridian, Mountain Home, Mountain View, Nampa, Nyssa (Ore.), Ridgevue, Rimrock, Rocky Mountain, Ambrose, Vallivue, Victory Charter, Weiser at Gary Ward Invitational at Lakeview Park, Nampa, 5:30 p.m.
