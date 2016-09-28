Varsity Extra

September 28, 2016 11:42 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Wednesday, Sept. 28

Bailee Nelson scores game-winner as Mountain View hands Rocky Mountain girls soccer its first loss of the season

Melba sweeps the individual and team titles at the 2A WIC cross country championships

Centennial, Timberline play to 1-1 tie in girls soccer

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

GIRLS SOCCER

CENTENNIAL 1, TIMBERLINE 1

Timberline (9-1-3, 7-0-3 5A SIC) — Gabi Coprivnicar 1 goal; Mattie Saum 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Karleigh Belnap 8 saves.

Centennial (11-0-2, 8-0-2 5A SIC) — Makayla Christensen 1 goal; Cheyanne Rede 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Hannah McFadden 5 saves.

BORAH 4, COLUMBIA 1

Columbia (2-10-1, 1-9-0 5A SIC) — Taylor Stanard 1 goal; Madison Hughart 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Shenae Kreps 10 saves.

Borah (8-3-2, 5-3-2 5A SIC) — Lilly Transtrum 1 goal; Zoe Transtrum 2 goals; Skyla Vogelpohl 1 goal; Kylee Geis 1 assist; Payton McBride 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Hailey Hill 6 saves.

BOISE 2, KUNA 0

Boise (9-1-3, 6-1-3 5A SIC) — Abby Keeley 2 goals; Amber Harvey 1 assist; Rylee Neville 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Anneka Lewerenz 3 saves.

Kuna (5-7-1, 3-6-1 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Megan Wrigley 7 saves.

MTN. VIEW 1, ROCKY MTN. 0

Mountain View (9-4-1, 7-2-1 5A SIC) — Bailee Nelson 1 goal; Sydney Morgan 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Emily Morandi 3 saves.

Rocky Mountain (10-1-2, 7-1-2 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Annika Rademacher 3 saves.

MERIDIAN 10, NAMPA 2

Nampa (0-12-1, 0-10-0 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.

Meridian (6-7-0, 4-6-0 5A SIC) — Vera Lind 2 goals; Shanae Ririe 3 goals; Courtney Barenberg 2 goals, 1 assist; Kylie Kerber 1 goal; Jaynee Taufoou 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Desloover 1 goal; Lexie Hall 1 assist; Blakeslee Heidemann 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Valerie Landros 5 saves.

VALLIVUE 5, SKYVIEW 4

Vallivue (4-8-0, 4-6-0 4A SIC) — Veronica Hill 3 goals; Casmira Thomas 1 goal; Elizabeth Gonzalez 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Hailee Mize 7 saves.

Skyview (8-4-2, 7-3-2 4A SIC) — Kassidy Fretwell 1 goal; Kaitlyn Shepard 1 goal; Courtney Peterson 1 goal; Brenna Rill 1 assist; Rachel Ray 1 goal; CeAnna Benner 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Emily Joyner 8 saves.

CROSS COUNTRY

2A WIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

At RedHawk Golf Course, Nampa

GIRLS

Team scores — 1. Melba 18, 2. Cole Valley Christian 48, 3. Nampa Christian 85, 4. New Plymouth 106, 5. McCall-Donnelly 122.

Individuals — 1, Volkers, Cheylah, Melba, 19:32.81. 2, Manzer, Mekenna, Melba, 20:33.74. 3, Klein, Olivia, Cole Valley, 21:25.79. 4, Heritage, Kylahn, Melba, 21:28.36. 5, Trappett, Kortney, Melba, 21:37.04. 6, Christensen, Tara, Melba, 21:39.62. 7, Smith, Megan, Melba, 21:49.97. 8, Austin, Aunna, New Plymouth, 22:15.63. 9, Woods, Jordankaty, Cole Valley, 22:16.76. 10, Cole, Marissa, Melba, 22:36.50.

BOYS

Team scores — 1. Melba 31, 2. Cole Valley Christian 49, 3. New Plymouth 68, 4. Marsing 102, 5. Nampa Christian 102.

Individuals — 1, Stimpson, Tristen, Melba, 16:56.27. 2, Williams, Cameron, Melba, 16:56.88. 3, Fehringer, Nathanael, Cole Valley, 17:36.41. 4, Lacy, Landon, Nampa Christian, 17:44.13. 5, Sage, Ethan, Cole Valley, 17:53.28. 6, Donahue, Brennen, Cole Valley, 17:57.66. 7, Bromgard, Beau, Melba, 18:07.19. 8, Beus, Hunter, New Plymouth, 18:10.76. 9, Stewart, Jeffrey, Nampa Christian, 18:11.21. 10, Padget, Devin, Melba, 18:11.82.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

Boys soccer: Rocky Mountain at Boise, 5:30 p.m.; Nampa at Borah, 5:30 p.m.; Columbia at Eagle, 5:30 p.m.; Centennial at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Ridgevue, 5:30 p.m.; Mountain Home at Emmett, 6 p.m.; Skyview at Vallivue, 6 p.m.; Caldwell at Middleton, 6:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Weiser, 5 p.m.; Payette at Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Middleton at Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.; Emmett at Mountain Home, 6 p.m.; Ridgevue at Bishop Kelly, 6 p.m.; Weiser at McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.; Fruitland at Payette, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Middleton at Emmett, 6:30 p.m.; Caldwell at Mountain Home, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgevue at Vallivue, 6:30 p.m.; Parma at Weiser, 6:30 p.m.; Fruitland at Payette, 6:30 p.m.; New Plymouth at Melba, 6:30 p.m.; Cole Valley Christian at Nampa Christian, 6:30 p.m.; North Star Charter at Victory Charter, 7 p.m.; Marsing at McCall-Donnelly, 7:15 p.m.; Tri-Valley at Garden Valley, 7:15 p.m.; Wilder at Greenleaf, 7:15 p.m.; Liberty Charter at Idaho City, 7:15 p.m.; Ambrose at Notus, 7:15 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Rimrock, 7:30 p.m.; Canyon Springs at Greenleaf, 6 p.m.

Cross country: Adrian (Ore.), Bishop Kelly, Caldwell, Capital, Centennial, Columbia, Eagle, Emmett, Fruitland, Homedale, Liberty Charter, McCall-Donnelly, Meridian, Mountain Home, Mountain View, Nampa, Nyssa (Ore.), Ridgevue, Rimrock, Rocky Mountain, Ambrose, Vallivue, Victory Charter, Weiser at Gary Ward Invitational at Lakeview Park, Nampa, 5:30 p.m.

Related content

Varsity Extra

Comments

Videos

Timberline senior explains the basics of setting

View more video

Sports Videos