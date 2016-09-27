Top high school events to watch: Sept. 28-Oct. 1

WEDNESDAY
▪ GIRLS SOCCER: Centennial at Timberline, 5:30 p.m. ... Neither team has lost a conference game this season, but defending state champion Centennial holds the 5A SIC’s top spot with a single tie.
▪ GIRLS SOCCER: Mountain View at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m. ... The second key matchup of the night as the top four teams in the 5A SIC standings all face each other jockeying for a bye in the district tournament.
THURSDAY
▪ BOYS SOCCER: Rocky Mountain at Boise, 5:30 p.m. ... With Tuesday’s shakeup in the 5A SIC standings, Boise can clinch the regular-season title and top seed at district with a victory.
▪ BOYS SOCCER: Caldwell at Middleton, 6:30 p.m. ... Third-place Middleton gets a second shot at 4A SIC leader Caldwell after losing 3-1 to the Cougars on Sept. 6.
FRIDAY
▪ FOOTBALL: Bishop Kelly at Middleton, 7 p.m. ... Top-ranked and three-time defending state champion BK looks to extend its winning streak to 14 games against second-place Middleton.
SATURDAY
▪ VOLLEYBALL: Borah Tournament, 8 a.m. ... Get a taste of what the district tournament might be like as 11 of the 12 teams in the 5A SIC go head-to-head.
