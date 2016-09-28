Timberline senior explains the basics of setting

Payette High junior quarterback Chris Walker prepared for homecoming Friday without his father, Greg, who died in July after a long battle with cancer. But officers from Idaho State Police, Payette County Sheriff, Payette, Fruitland, Middleton, Ontario
The Columbia High football team snapped a 25-game losing streak with a 22-8 win over Mountain Home. The win is the Wildcats' first since 2013, which also was over Mountain Home. Go inside the team's post-game celebration.
Borah defeated Capital 49-42 last season, ending a 14-game losing streak to the Eagles and halting Capital’s 11-year run of sweeping Boise School District opponents Boise, Borah and Timberline. For Capital, Friday's game was a chance to return the Gurkha sword, a long-standing team symbol, to its rightful place. For Borah, it was a chance to start a tradition of its own. Go behind the scenes of the Boise District rivals' season opener.