What to watch this week in high school sports: Sept. 21-24

WEDNESDAY
▪ GIRLS SOCCER: Mountain View at Timberline, 6 p.m. ... Picked fifth in the preseason coaches’ poll, Timberline has risen to the top of the 5A SIC standings. The Wolves face a backloaded schedule with Mountain View, Boise and Centennial all in the next seven days.
THURSDAY
▪ VOLLEYBALL: Centennial at Boise, 6:30 p.m. ... Boise is unbeaten in conference play, and it has already edged last year’s third-place finisher at state in four sets in a nonconference match. This one counts.
FRIDAY
▪ FOOTBALL: Emmett at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m. ... Bishop Kelly, the three-time defending 4A state champ, hosts Emmett, the reigning 3A state champ. The programs were the two 4A SIC preseason favorites, according to a coaches’ poll.
▪ BOYS SOCCER: Boise at Timberline, 6 p.m. ... Timberline has won three straight over Boise, including a 5-2 victory in last year’s district title game. But Boise sits above the Wolves in the 5A SIC standings.
SATURDAY
▪ CROSS COUNTRY: Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park, 9 a.m. ... Some of the top runners from throughout the Northwest will be on hand, including local favorite Eagle, the defending 5A girls state team champion.
Comments