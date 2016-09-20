Varsity Extra

September 20, 2016 11:33 PM

What to watch this week in high school sports: Sept. 21-24

WEDNESDAY

▪  GIRLS SOCCER: Mountain View at Timberline, 6 p.m. ... Picked fifth in the preseason coaches’ poll, Timberline has risen to the top of the 5A SIC standings. The Wolves face a backloaded schedule with Mountain View, Boise and Centennial all in the next seven days.

THURSDAY

▪  VOLLEYBALL: Centennial at Boise, 6:30 p.m. ... Boise is unbeaten in conference play, and it has already edged last year’s third-place finisher at state in four sets in a nonconference match. This one counts.

FRIDAY

▪  FOOTBALL: Emmett at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m. ... Bishop Kelly, the three-time defending 4A state champ, hosts Emmett, the reigning 3A state champ. The programs were the two 4A SIC preseason favorites, according to a coaches’ poll.

▪  BOYS SOCCER: Boise at Timberline, 6 p.m. ... Timberline has won three straight over Boise, including a 5-2 victory in last year’s district title game. But Boise sits above the Wolves in the 5A SIC standings.

SATURDAY

▪  CROSS COUNTRY: Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park, 9 a.m. ... Some of the top runners from throughout the Northwest will be on hand, including local favorite Eagle, the defending 5A girls state team champion.

