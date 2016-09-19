Varsity Extra

September 19, 2016 11:12 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 19

Top 5A SIC girls soccer teams Timberline-Rocky Mountain and Boise-Borah play to 0-0 draws

Allison Frost, Abbie Wilson score two goals apiece as Kuna tops Nampa 9-2 in girls soccer

Girls soccer

5A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

T

Pts

W

L

T

Pts

Centennial

6

0

1

19

9

0

1

28

Timberline

6

0

1

19

8

1

1

25

Rocky Mtn.

5

0

2

17

8

0

2

26

Mtn. View

5

1

1

16

7

3

1

22

Boise

3

1

2

11

6

1

2

20

Borah

3

2

2

11

6

2

2

20

Kuna

3

3

1

10

5

4

1

16

Meridian

2

5

0

6

4

6

0

12

Capital

1

4

2

5

2

6

2

8

Columbia

1

6

0

3

2

7

1

7

Eagle

0

6

0

0

2

7

0

6

Nampa

0

7

0

0

0

9

1

1

BOISE 0, BORAH 0

Boise (6-1-2, 3-1-2 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Vail Dark 5 saves.

Borah (6-2-2, 3-2-2 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Eden Makaafi 11 saves.

KUNA 9, NAMPA 2

Kuna (5-4-1, 3-3-1 5A SIC) — Allison Frost 2 goals; Abbie Wilson 2 goals; Ayeesha Ononaiye 1 goal; Carlee Seaney 1 goal; Abbie Lowe 1 goal; Macy Croft 2 goals. Goalkeeper: Megan Wrigley 1 save.

Nampa (0-9-1, 0-7-0 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.

CENTENNIAL 3, CAPITAL 1

Centennial (9-0-1, 6-0-1 5A SIC) — Makayla Christensen 1 goal; Brenna Davidson 1 goal, 1 assist; Delaney Johnston 1 goal; Josie Bush 1 assist; Cheyanne Rede 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Hannah McFadden 3 saves.

Capital (2-6-2, 1-4-2 5A SIC) — Delaney Reed 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Ciera Johnson 15 saves.

TIMBERLINE 0, ROCKY MTN. 0

Timberline (8-1-1, 6-0-1 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Karleigh Belnap 4 saves.

Rocky Mountain (8-0-2, 5-0-2 5A SIC) — Goalkeepers: Madison Schaeffer 2 saves; Annika Rademacher 0 saves.

MERIDIAN 3, EAGLE 1

Eagle (2-7-0, 0-6-0 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.

Meridian (4-6-0, 2-5-0 5A SIC) — Emilie Grimstad 2 goals; Blakeslee Heidemann 1 goal. Goalkeepers: Valerie Landeros 3 saves; Courtney Barenberg 3 saves.

MTN. VIEW 5, COLUMBIA 0

Columbia (2-7-1, 1-6-0 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Shenae Kreps 10 saves.

Mountain View (7-3-1, 5-1-1 5A SIC) — Olivia Hersley 1 goal; Lauryn Lanterman 1 goal; Bailee Nelson 1 goal; Brooklyn Ruwe 2 goals, 1 assist; Hailey Hill 1 assist; Tori Sloan 1 assist; Demeree McLean 1 assist; Abby Kreiser 1 assist. Goalkeepers: Emily Morandi 2 saves; Allie Ogden 0 saves.

Volleyball

Cole Valley Christian def. Ambrose 25-15, 25-23, 25-18

Victory Charter def. Greenleaf 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 15-25, 15-6

Tuesday’s schedule

Boys soccer: Centennial at Borah, 6 p.m.; Boise at Capital, 6 p.m.; Kuna at Meridian, 6 p.m.; Timberline at Mountain View, 6 p.m.; Eagle at Nampa, 6 p.m.; Columbia at Rocky Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Skyview at Bishop Kelly, 6 p.m.; Caldwell at Emmett, 6 p.m.; Middleton at Mountain Home, 6 p.m.; Vallivue at Ridgeuve, 6 p.m.; Weiser at McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.; Fruitland at Payette, 5:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Emmett at Caldwell, 6 p.m.; Ridgevue at Vallivue, 6 p.m.; Mountain Home at Middleton, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Skyview, 6:30 p.m.; Payette at Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Weiser, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Timberline at Borah, 6:30 p.m.; Centennial at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.; Rocky Mountain at Eagle, 6:30 p.m.; Capital at Kuna, 6:30 p.m.; Boise at Meridian, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Nampa, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgevue at Bishop Kelly, 6:30 p.m.; Caldwell at Emmett, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain Home at Middleton, 6:30 p.m.; Vallivue at Skyview, 6:30 p.m.; Baker (Ore.) at Fruitland, 6:30 p.m.; Parma at Homedale, 6:30 p.m.; Weiser at Payette, 6:30 p.m.; Cole Valley Christian at New Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Nampa Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Marsing at Melba, 6:30 p.m.; Idaho City at Wilder, 6 p.m.; Compass Honors at Ambrose, 7 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at North Star Charter, 7:15 p.m.; Liberty Charter at Victory Charter, 7:15 p.m.; Notus at Rimrock, 7:30 p.m.; Council at Meadows Valley, 6 p.m.; Cascade at Salmon River, 6 p.m.;

Related content

Varsity Extra

Comments

Videos

Payette QB supported by seven police agencies after his father's death

View more video

Sports Videos