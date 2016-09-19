Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Monday, Sept. 19

Girls soccer
5A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
T
Pts
W
L
T
Pts
Centennial
6
0
1
19
9
0
1
28
Timberline
6
0
1
19
8
1
1
25
Rocky Mtn.
5
0
2
17
8
0
2
26
Mtn. View
5
1
1
16
7
3
1
22
Boise
3
1
2
11
6
1
2
20
Borah
3
2
2
11
6
2
2
20
Kuna
3
3
1
10
5
4
1
16
Meridian
2
5
0
6
4
6
0
12
Capital
1
4
2
5
2
6
2
8
Columbia
1
6
0
3
2
7
1
7
Eagle
0
6
0
0
2
7
0
6
Nampa
0
7
0
0
0
9
1
1
BOISE 0, BORAH 0
Boise (6-1-2, 3-1-2 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Vail Dark 5 saves.
Borah (6-2-2, 3-2-2 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Eden Makaafi 11 saves.
KUNA 9, NAMPA 2
Kuna (5-4-1, 3-3-1 5A SIC) — Allison Frost 2 goals; Abbie Wilson 2 goals; Ayeesha Ononaiye 1 goal; Carlee Seaney 1 goal; Abbie Lowe 1 goal; Macy Croft 2 goals. Goalkeeper: Megan Wrigley 1 save.
Nampa (0-9-1, 0-7-0 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.
CENTENNIAL 3, CAPITAL 1
Centennial (9-0-1, 6-0-1 5A SIC) — Makayla Christensen 1 goal; Brenna Davidson 1 goal, 1 assist; Delaney Johnston 1 goal; Josie Bush 1 assist; Cheyanne Rede 1 assist. Goalkeeper: Hannah McFadden 3 saves.
Capital (2-6-2, 1-4-2 5A SIC) — Delaney Reed 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Ciera Johnson 15 saves.
TIMBERLINE 0, ROCKY MTN. 0
Timberline (8-1-1, 6-0-1 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Karleigh Belnap 4 saves.
Rocky Mountain (8-0-2, 5-0-2 5A SIC) — Goalkeepers: Madison Schaeffer 2 saves; Annika Rademacher 0 saves.
MERIDIAN 3, EAGLE 1
Eagle (2-7-0, 0-6-0 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.
Meridian (4-6-0, 2-5-0 5A SIC) — Emilie Grimstad 2 goals; Blakeslee Heidemann 1 goal. Goalkeepers: Valerie Landeros 3 saves; Courtney Barenberg 3 saves.
MTN. VIEW 5, COLUMBIA 0
Columbia (2-7-1, 1-6-0 5A SIC) — Goalkeeper: Shenae Kreps 10 saves.
Mountain View (7-3-1, 5-1-1 5A SIC) — Olivia Hersley 1 goal; Lauryn Lanterman 1 goal; Bailee Nelson 1 goal; Brooklyn Ruwe 2 goals, 1 assist; Hailey Hill 1 assist; Tori Sloan 1 assist; Demeree McLean 1 assist; Abby Kreiser 1 assist. Goalkeepers: Emily Morandi 2 saves; Allie Ogden 0 saves.
Volleyball
Cole Valley Christian def. Ambrose 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Victory Charter def. Greenleaf 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 15-25, 15-6
Tuesday’s schedule
Boys soccer: Centennial at Borah, 6 p.m.; Boise at Capital, 6 p.m.; Kuna at Meridian, 6 p.m.; Timberline at Mountain View, 6 p.m.; Eagle at Nampa, 6 p.m.; Columbia at Rocky Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Skyview at Bishop Kelly, 6 p.m.; Caldwell at Emmett, 6 p.m.; Middleton at Mountain Home, 6 p.m.; Vallivue at Ridgeuve, 6 p.m.; Weiser at McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.; Fruitland at Payette, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Emmett at Caldwell, 6 p.m.; Ridgevue at Vallivue, 6 p.m.; Mountain Home at Middleton, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Skyview, 6:30 p.m.; Payette at Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Weiser, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Timberline at Borah, 6:30 p.m.; Centennial at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.; Rocky Mountain at Eagle, 6:30 p.m.; Capital at Kuna, 6:30 p.m.; Boise at Meridian, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Nampa, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgevue at Bishop Kelly, 6:30 p.m.; Caldwell at Emmett, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain Home at Middleton, 6:30 p.m.; Vallivue at Skyview, 6:30 p.m.; Baker (Ore.) at Fruitland, 6:30 p.m.; Parma at Homedale, 6:30 p.m.; Weiser at Payette, 6:30 p.m.; Cole Valley Christian at New Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Nampa Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Marsing at Melba, 6:30 p.m.; Idaho City at Wilder, 6 p.m.; Compass Honors at Ambrose, 7 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at North Star Charter, 7:15 p.m.; Liberty Charter at Victory Charter, 7:15 p.m.; Notus at Rimrock, 7:30 p.m.; Council at Meadows Valley, 6 p.m.; Cascade at Salmon River, 6 p.m.;
