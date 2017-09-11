Boise Open fans guide: Former Masters champ, Ryder Cup veteran, Merritt join the field

There will plenty on the line — and plenty of talent on the course — as the Albertsons Boise Open returns to Hillcrest Country Club this week.
This year marks the 28th playing of the event and the second consecutive year the golf tournament is one of four Web.com Tour Finals events.
The field is made up of the top 75 money-winners on the Web.com Tour and players who finished 126th through 200th on the PGA Tour’s FedExCup points list at the end of each tour’s regular season.
The players will compete for 25 PGA Tour cards. The top 25 money-winners after the four Finals events who haven’t already qualified for the PGA Tour earn those cards. The total purse for the event is $1 million, with $180,000 going to the winner.
Five former Boise Open champions will be in this week’s field: Michael Thompson (2016), Martin Piller (2015), Steve Wheatcroft (2014), Luke Guthrie (2012) and Jason Gore (2002).
BOISE OPEN FAN FACTS
▪ Where: Hillcrest Country Club, Boise
▪ Thursday (first round): 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ Friday (second round): 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ Saturday (third round): 7 a.m.; leaders tee off at approximately 1:45 p.m.
▪ Sunday (final round): 7 a.m.; leaders tee off at approximately 1:45 p.m. (awards ceremony after 5 p.m.)
▪ Who: Top 75 players on the Web.com Tour, Nos. 126-200 on the PGA Tour and select other golfers
▪ Purse: $1 million ($180,000 for winner)
▪ TV: The Golf Channel
▪ Tickets: $15 daily grounds, $25 weekly grounds ($35 at the gate), $50 weekly clubhouse ($70 at the gate). Youths 17 and younger get in free with a ticketed adult. Purchase, or get more information, at albertsonsboiseopen.com/tickets-info.
▪ Parking: Free shuttle from the airport economy lot at Victory and Orchard
▪ Free junior clinic: Idaho Statesman Junior Clinic, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Hillcrest driving range. All junior golfers will receive a complimentary gift. Clubs will be provided if needed.
▪ Family Day: Lighthouse Foods Family Day runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with snacks, games and free lunch for children 17 and younger.
Players to watch
TROY MERRITT
The former Boise State golfer surely will draw some of the largest crowds as he competes. Merritt finished 151st in the FedExCup standings this season, with one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour (tied for 8th at the Travelers Championship in June). Merritt missed the cut in the first Web.com Tour Finals event, but perhaps the familiarity of Hillcrest will give him a boost. He has played in six previous Boise Opens (best finish was a tie for 11th in 2011).
ANGEL CABRERA
The Argentinian has won two majors, the U.S. Open in 2007 and the Masters in 2009. His nickname is El Pato (Spanish for The Duck), which he earned for his distinctive walking style.
HUNTER MAHAN
The 35-year-old certainly has an impressive resume: He has won six times on the PGA Tour, where he has almost $30 million in career earnings, and played in the Ryder Cup three times. He hasn’t had one of his best seasons, but two of his steadiest performances came in his previous two tournaments, including a tie for 13th in the first tournament of the Web.com Tour Finals.
BLAKE ADAMS
If you’re looking for a sentimental favorite, then Adams might be your man. Although he made more than $1 million on the PGA Tour in both 2011 and 2012 he is still looking for his first professional victory. His best chance at a win? Likely in 2009, when he led the Boise Open by four strokes after three rounds and ended up losing by one stroke to Fran Quinn.
RYAN ARMOUR
Perhaps no other golfer has as much momentum as Armour heading into the Boise Open. Armour needed a win or second-place finish at the Wyndham Championship to earn a spot in the FedExCup playoffs. He shot a final-round 64 to make it interesting, but finished in a tie for fourth. He kept his hot hand in the first round of the Web.com Tour Finals, however, and led after the third round before losing by one stroke. The Ohio State grad has played more than 100 PGA Tour events.
STUART APPLEBY
The 46-year-old Australian has won nine times on the PGA Tour. He is one of six players to shoot a 59 in a PGA Tour event. Appleby, who has one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this season, has earned more than $29 million in his career.
PETER UIHLEIN
The Oklahoma State product earned his PGA Tour card by winning the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship on Sept. 3. The victory in the first Web.com Tour Finals event earned him $180,000, enough to secure his spot in the top 25 after the Finals end Oct. 1.
BRICE GARNETT
The 34-year-old from Missouri topped the Web.com Tour money list after the regular season with $368,761 in earnings. He obviously likes playing in the West, with his two wins this season coming in Utah and Portland.
ANDREW LANDRY
Looking for the hottest Web.com player coming into the Boise Open? That might be Landry, the University of Arkansas graduate who finished fourth in the final money standings. Landry, who had one victory and seven top-10 finishes this season, followed up his strong regular-season showing with a third-place finish in the first tournament of the Web.com Tour Finals.
SAM SAUNDERS
Arnold Palmer’s grandson made his pro debut at the Boise Open in 2009. He is still looking for his first pro victory, but he is coming off his best season on the PGA Tour. He finished 129th in the FedExCup standings, just a few spots away from qualifying for the FedExCup playoffs.
