Beef Johnston takes the lead at Boise Open

Beef is more than just the crowd favorite now.
Andrew “Beef” Johnston shot an 8-under-par 63 on Friday at Hillcrest Country Club to take the second-round lead in the Albertsons Boise Open.
Johnston is 13-under and led by two shots when his round ended. (Live scoring here.)
He started on the back nine and birdied the first four holes, an improbable run through some challenging holes. He added five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine to reach 9-under for the day but made a bogey when his tee shot flew over the green on the par-3 eighth hole.
Johnston, 27 and from England, entered the Web.com Tour Finals after spending nearly all of his career in Europe. He hopes to earn his PGA Tour card by finishing among the top 25 money-winners in the finals (not counting the 25 players who already have earned PGA Tour cards through the regular-season money list). His plan is to pick and choose events on the PGA and European tours, as many of the world’s top players do.
Johnston is ranked 80th in the world. He won a European Tour event this year and finished eighth at the British Open.
He qualified for the Web.com Tour Finals as a non-member by accumulating enough FedExCup points that he would have finished in the top 200 on the PGA Tour if he were a member. His points came from the British Open finish, making the cut in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open and tying for 42nd in the World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational.
