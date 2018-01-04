An artist’s rendering shows what the exterior of the University of Idaho’s new basketball facility might look like.
Idaho Vandals

Idaho’s new basketball arena moves closer to fruition with $10 million donation

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

January 04, 2018 05:38 PM

The University of Idaho’s proposed $45 million basketball arena moved a step closer to reality Thursday.

Thanks to a $10 million gift, Idaho Central Credit Union will have the naming rights to the 62,000-square-foot, 4,200-seat arena for the next 35 years.

With ICCU’s donation, U of I has raised $34 million of the $45 million needed to complete the project, which will be built on the north side of the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center.

Groundbreaking will occur when funding for the entire project is secured.

“The arena project has been a long time coming,” Idaho Athletic Director Rob Spear said. “With the help of our Vandal supporters, we are seeing this vision become a reality. This arena will bolster the student-athlete experience and create an exciting environment for future generations.”

According to the university, the new facility will be a one-of-a-kind engineered wood structure, highlighting Idaho’s wood products industry and providing a unique home for U of I’s basketball programs as well as other activities.

“I am absolutely thrilled and excited about the $10 million investment from ICCU toward the naming rights of the arena project,” Idaho women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee said. “What a generous and fantastic gift. This should really get the project moving in a big way.”

For comparison purposes, the grocery chain Albertsons paid $12.5 million over 15 years to rename Boise State’s on-campus football venue Albertsons Stadium in 2014. In 2004, BSU sold the naming rights to its basketball and entertainment arena for $4 million over 15 years to Meridian-based ES-O-EN Corp., a franchisee with 56 Taco Bell stores in Idaho, Utah and Oregon.

