Former Idaho standout gets a second chance in NFL

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

January 02, 2018 06:10 PM

Austin Rehkow’s first stint in the NFL didn’t last long.

The University of Idaho’s all-time leader in field goals made (70) and punting average (45.8 yards per punt) signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills last April, but was cut by the team in August.

On Monday, the New York Giants revived Rehkow’s career chances by signing him to a future/reserve contract, according to the Newark Star-Ledger.

Rehkow, who worked out with the Giants on Oct. 25, was signed to provide incumbent punter Brad Wing with offseason competition. Wing ranked last in the NFL this season with a net average of 36.7 yards per punt.

According to the Star-Ledger, reserve/future contracts are for players who weren’t on an active roster at the end of the season. They will be added to the Giants’ active roster when rosters expand to 90 players on the first day of the new league year, which is March 14. A reserve/future contract ensures that the player will be on the roster when the offseason program begins, but there are no guarantees beyond that.

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts

