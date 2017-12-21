Two NCAA Tournament teams from Moscow this season? Vandals think big

More Videos 1:41 How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out. Pause 1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 2:12 Capital grad helps save Montana against NAU 3:16 The Record Exchange keeps music and creativity spinning in Downtown Boise 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 4:31 Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees 1:10 Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run 2:00 McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 0:15 Watch an inversion roll in over the Treasure Valley 2:15 Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Vandals have 'high hopes' as Big Sky play nears The Idaho men's basketball team was picked to win the Big Sky this season, although they lost 67-59 to UC Irvine on Thursday at CenturyLink Arena in Boise. The Idaho men's basketball team was picked to win the Big Sky this season, although they lost 67-59 to UC Irvine on Thursday at CenturyLink Arena in Boise. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com

The Idaho men's basketball team was picked to win the Big Sky this season, although they lost 67-59 to UC Irvine on Thursday at CenturyLink Arena in Boise. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com