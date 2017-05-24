Idaho Vandals basketball player opts out of NBA Draft, will return to school

Idaho Vandals men’s basketball player Victor Sanders has decided to return to school for his senior season after working out for several NBA teams.
Sanders, a guard, led the team with 20.9 points per game last season. The Vandals reached the Big Sky semifinals and won a first-round game in the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament.
Sanders had declared himself eligible for the draft in April but didn’t retain an agent to preserve his eligibility.
Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison also declared for the draft and withdrew.
