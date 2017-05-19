Wayne Walker dies at 80: Boise High and Idaho grad starred in NFL and as broadcaster

In this Nov. 9, 2008, file photo, Former Detroit Lions players Lem Barney (20), Wayne Walker (55) and Chris Spielman (54) stand during a halftime ceremony in Detroit, naming the team's 75th season all-time team. Walker, a Pro Bowl linebacker for the Lions and a broadcaster, has died. He was 80. The Lions say Walker died Friday in Boise. Walker said in 2015 he had Parkinson’s disease. AP Photo/Paul Sancya