May 07, 2017 11:10 PM

Toronto Argonauts select Idaho guard Mason Woods in CFL draft

By Ryan Horlen

Moscow

The Toronto Argonauts chose guard Mason Woods, a Port Coquitlam, British Columbia native, with the first selection in the second round (10th overall).

Woods was a full-time starter during the past two seasons and saw actions as a sophomore and freshman.

Woods will graduate Saturday with his masters degree in Public Administration then pack his bags and head for Toronto.

Coach Paul Petrino praised Woods’ work ethic and ability to improve each year.

“Mason worked very hard and improved every year,” Petrino said in a press release. “He worked on his flexibility and his ability to bend. That made him a very good football player. I hope he can play many years at the next level.”

